The most important quantitative guide for investors. Plus, a small-cap stock with large expectations

BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian published Quantitative Primer: Everything you wanted to know about quant on Monday, a report that I anticipate every year.
This year’s 288-page doorstop of research content included both topical market observations and reiterated a series of immutable investing truths backed by 35 years of performance data.
The strategist begins by warning investors about a potential market regime change that could cause wholesale changes in the investing backdrop. The past 40 years have seen falling interest rates and very loose monetary policy, and this era may be coming to an end.
Market sectors characterized by high debt and positively correlated to borrowing activity – real estate in particular – have outperformed, but this will not be the case if we are entering a prolonged period of higher interest rates. Ms. Subramanian is already testing ways of backing out the effects of rates on equities to adjust future forecasts for an inflationary environment.
The main portion of the report begins, as always, with a detailed description of the most important driver of equity returns – valuations. Ms. Subramanian calculates that price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, once normalized for a full market cycle, account for about 80 per cent of market returns. (I posted the relevant chart on social media here)
Low P/E ratios outperform high P/E stocks, but the caveat is that valuations are a poor predictor of performance over shorter time frames. The benefits of attractively valued stocks do not normally appear for several or eight years.
The strategist spends 80 pages of the report to display the distinct valuation measures that best determine future performance for each U.S. market sector. Dividend yield, for instance, is the most accurate indicator of the relative returns for telecommunications stocks, while price-to-forward 12-month estimated earnings is best for bank stocks. (I posted the table showing valuation methods for each sector here. It’s a table I refer to at least 20 times per year).
One of the reasons I look forward to this report is that it emphasizes that despite the day to day noise of markets, patient investors paying prudent prices for equities will be rewarded over time no matter what things look like in the short term.
Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TVE-T) It is a top-performing stock in the S&P/TSX Small Cap Index. The share price has more than doubled in value, delivering a 120 per cent year-to-date gain. Despite this remarkable rally, analysts believe the share price has a further 33-per-cent upside potential over the next year. Jennifer Dowty looks at they Calgary-based company.
TSX reaches 20,000 for the first time as rebound rally continues
Tim Shufelt looks at the improbable run in the 14 months since the depths of a market crash sparked by the worst global pandemic in a century. The Canadian benchmark index has risen by about 78 per cent, ranking it as one of the best bull runs ever.
Investors should consider these two sectors for an inflationary environment
If you don’t want to take chances on an inflationary surprise, you may want to consider tilting away from high-growth tech stocks and toward cheaper alternatives, explains Ian McGugan.
Question: I am trying to understand the medium to longer-term potential for additional losses in a longer maturity bond fund in a potential rising interest rate environment. I have already taken a $1-per-unit hit so far and would like to know whether more losses are in store as we (potentially) move into an increasing interest rate period over the longer term. Should I crystalize losses now to avoid more in the future?
Answer: XCB is the trading symbol for the iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF. It invests in a portfolio of corporate bonds, of which 14.9 per cent are long-term issues, with a maturity of 20-plus years. Another 12.2 per cent have maturities between 10 and 20 years.
Long-term bonds are the most vulnerable in a rising interest rate environment, so it should come as no surprise that this fund is down 3.8 per cent year-to-date. The Bank of Canada appears to be more concerned about inflation and there is a growing expectation it may raise its key rate later this year. That would imply more losses for funds like XCB.
If you want to reduce your bond fund risk, switch to a short-term fund such as the iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (XSB-T). It is also down for the year, but only by 0.4 per cent.
Gordon Pape
