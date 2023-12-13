Scotiabank strategist Jean-Michel Gauthier is warning that third quarter TSX earnings only looked good on the surface - and the outlook for profitability in Canada’s corporate sector “remains poor.”

First the good news. Total third quarter profits for stocks in the S&P/TSX Composite Index were $362 per share, 3.2 per cent above the $351 consensus estimate. Eight out of 11 sectors beat consensus, with energy, industrials and technology clearing earnings forecasts by the biggest amount while financials, materials and health care underperformed expectations.

All told, 68 per cent of companies exceeded consensus estimates, the best result since the first quarter of 2022.

More than half of bank stocks reported profits above expectations but that is primarily because forecasts were reduced significantly in the weeks leading up to earnings reports. Based on mid-October forecasts, the bank sector missed earnings estimates by 5.1 per cent.

Only 40 per cent of TSX stocks beat revenue expectations in the third quarter, a potential sign of both a slowing economy and accounting machinations (like booking one-time gains, for example) to improve bottom line results.

Revisions to forward guidance were generally negative, with fourth quarter earnings per share cut 3 per cent and 2024 full-year profit estimates reduced by 0.2 per cent. Mr. Gauthier adds that “if forecasted quarterly EPS growth were to sustain its historical relationship with the earnings revision ratio [positive revisions as a percentage of the total], 2024 numbers will likely keep being adjusted downward”.

The strategy team at Scotia recommend ‘cheap quality’ - low debt, low relative valuation and high profit reliability stocks in preparation for 2024. Domestically, that includes Enerplus, Suncor Energy, Manulife Financial, Russell Metals, Capital Power and Empire. In the U.S., Pulte Group, Hewlett Packard, Textron, Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, Cisco Systems, Lockheed Martin and Caterpillar are included in the ‘cheap quality’ category.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-T) Shares hit a record high this week following news of an acquisition of 30 energy waste treatment and disposal facilities in Western Canada. Jennifer Dowty takes a look at the investment case for the company, which recently hiked its dividend but has two sell recommendations from analysts.

Top BlackRock strategist on the best investment opportunities in 2024 and why it’ll be a long wait for rate cuts

Jennifer Dowty speaks with Jean Boivin, head of BlackRock Investment Institute and a former deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, to find out his views on portfolio positioning for 2024 and what interest rates and inflation may do. One argument he makes is for investors to diversify outside of Canada and other developed markets.

Stocks, comebacks, crooks, rookies – the best and worst of 2023

The year is almost over, and everyone seems to be handing out their Best of ‘23 awards. Gordon Pape decided to join the fun. Here are his picks – with a few “worst of” categories tossed in to add some spice.

Market reality can be more outlandish than wildcard forecasts

It is also that time of year when lists of quirky, semi-serious market forecasts of unpredictable “Black Swan” events and surprises are compiled. Here are some scenarios that may seem a little far-fetched - yet should not be ruled out.

The economic ‘miracle’ taking shape as the scourge of inflation vanishes

Economists who thought the age of miracles was past are bearing witness to something extraordinary. The scourge of inflation is vanishing from advanced economies around the world, and with little of the economic carnage that was said to be necessary to restoring price stability. Tim Shufelt takes a look at how central bankers seem to be actually accomplishing the much-hoped for ‘soft landing’.

Bitcoin defies its doubters in 2023

If 2022 was the year that “broke bitcoin,” 2023 has been the year of trauma recovery. Bitcoin has bounced pluckily in the face of depressed crypto prices, low trading volumes and tough economic conditions. It even found a second wind in October following a summer slump. Reuters recaps the year and looks ahead to what bitcoin may do in 2024.

Big Oil’s bid to woo ESG investors fails to impress

A COP28 pledge by energy majors to reduce their emissions is not enough to convince many sustainable fund managers to include the companies in their portfolios because it omits pollution from the use of oil and gas.

Investors in China’s lagging markets to play defence in 2024

Investors in Chinese stocks next year will be seeking out businesses with global reach or other insulation from an economic downturn, after three straight years of China underperforming world markets.

