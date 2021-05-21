The reality check every stock-picking investor must confront. Plus, steel producers quietly become the top performers of the S&P 500

High on the list of most urgent investing risks right now is hubris.

In today’s bull market for everything, it’s easy to become excessively confident about your ability to manage a portfolio. A reader who resisted this temptation got in touch recently with what you might call an existential investing question.

This reader says he spends a lot of time researching individual stocks and currently has 25 securities. “At the beginning of each month, [my online broker] shows the rate of return on my account,” he wrote. “I am proud of my work and see that I’m up about 30 per cent for the last 12 months. Then I looked at ETFs like XIC and XIU and saw they are up about the same. So, why am I doing this?”

Why, indeed. If your stock-picking results cannot beat an index-tracking exchange-traded fund such as the iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (XIC-T) or the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU-T), there’s no reason to manage your own portfolio of individual securities other than enjoying the process. That’s fair, by the way. Some people like to be hands-on and don’t mind if their performance is a bit off compared with an alternative approach.

But if your goal is maximum returns, then the true test of your investing chops is whether you can beat the returns of an ETF on an after-fee basis. You can make this comparison by:

Checking your returns to the latest month-end using the portfolio monitoring tools on your online brokerage website (any decent broker has them).

Calculating the total amount you paid in commissions each year to run your portfolio and then express as a percentage of your account’s total value; subtract this amount from your investment results for a net return.

Checking the returns of a comparable ETF such as XIC for a portfolio of Canadian stocks – try the 2021 Globe and Mail ETF Buyer’s Guide for other ETF examples.

It’s more important than ever to grade yourself as a stock-picker. We’ve had an incredible run-up in stocks since the March, 2020, crash and there could be more gains to come. But a pullback is coming at some point that will mercilessly expose unsound investment decisions.

Index-tracking ETFs will get pounded in the next stock market downturn – that’s a done deal. But portfolios heavy in the speculative stocks that have done well lately will almost certainly do worse. Other dangers for stock-pickers include overweighting sectors that have done well lately and ignoring the defensive sectors that help keep portfolios afloat in rough conditions.

XIU, one of the oldest ETFs, has produced an annualized total return of 7.5 per cent since it was listed for trading in September, 1999. If you can’t beat that return with your own stock picks after fees, consider joining the ever-growth crowd of ETF investors.

-- Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist

The Rundown

A guide to returns, fees and more for investors driving robo-adviser growth

Robo-advisers are a smart choice for investors seeking a middle ground between doing it yourself with an online broker or trading app and having a human adviser. But there are some nuances to choosing and using a robo that can help investors have the best possible experience. Rob Carrick provides four things to keep in mind.

Three reasons why crypto-crazed investors are not fazed by the latest volatility

Don’t expect bitcoin’s bad week to spell an early end to the crypto craze. Despite the turbulence that followed China’s crypto crackdown on Tuesday, true believers are unlikely to change course even if the world’s most populous country has declared war on their chosen asset class. As Ian McGugan reports, crypto investors will maintain their enthusiasm for three reasons.

Cruise bookings are surging. Is it time to buy these stocks while they are still far below pre-COVID levels?

While shares in many travel-and-leisure companies are now trading above their pre-COVID-19 levels thanks to the rollout of vaccines and glimmerings of an economic upturn, the same cannot be said for cruise liners. Their stocks haven’t gone up as much and are still trading 25 per cent to 50 per cent below pre-COVID-19 levels. Larry MacDonald looks at their investment case.

U.S. investors look to Europe for next leg of stock gains

As U.S. stocks are hit with a bout of volatility, some investors are looking to European equities, attracted by lower valuations and the region’s nascent emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic. European equity funds have notched their longest streak of net inflows in more than three years, according to data from EPFR, while fund managers globally surveyed by BofA Global Research said they are more overweight European stocks than at any time since March 2018. Morgan Stanley’s strategists, meanwhile, have named holding European stocks as one of their top trades. Lewis Krauskopf of Reuters reports.

Soaring prices herald boom time for steel makers - and their investors

For decades, the story of American steel had been one of job losses, mill closures and the bruising effects of foreign competition. But now, the industry is experiencing a comeback that few would have predicted even months ago. For evidence of this, look no further than Wall Street: Nucor, the country’s biggest steel producer, is this year’s top performing stock in the S&P 500, and shares of other steel makers are generating some of the best returns in the index. Matt Phillips of The New York Times reports on the turnaround of a sector that few saw coming.

High inflation? A generation of U.S. investors has never felt it

The central question gripping Wall Street is whether the burst of inflation hitting the economy as it recovers from the pandemic is just temporary or the start of a real problem. The answer threatens to crack the stock market’s incredible, record-setting run that began in March 2020. Adding to the fog of the debate — and the uncertainty that has markets churning — is that more than a generation has passed on Wall Street since investors had any experience at all with high, long-lasting inflation.

Between a rock and a hard place: China’s taming of hot commodities may be fleeting

China’s cabinet said on Wednesday it will strengthen its management of commodity supply and demand to curb “unreasonable” price gains to prevent consumers from being hit, triggering a rout across industrial metals. Yet with China’s robust economic growth driving strong metal use in both manufacturing and construction, and overall metal supplies constrained by output issues in key producers, policymakers are seen having only a limited influence on prices unless they bring about a cut in real demand.

Generalist funds flow back into mining as prices, inflation climb

Surging prices for commodities, stronger balance sheets and rising inflation have lured back to mining stocks generalist investors that for years shunned the sector, data shows.

What Client Focused Reforms mean for Canadian investors

Against a backdrop of regulatory changes worldwide, the Canadian Securities Administrators have set out to improve the standard of conduct for investment advisers. The goal is to improve the experience for retail investors through a sweeping set of changes known collectively as the Client Focused Reforms. These new rules, which come into effect at the end of this year, will have an impact on many advice-giving firms in Canada, and consequently, the retail investor receiving advice. Ian Tam tells us about some of the main takeaways investors need to know.

Globe Advisor

Six under-the-radar U.S.-focused cannabis picks

Are you a financial advisor? Register for Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis, and access to ProStation - a powerful tool to help you manage your clients’’ portfolios.

