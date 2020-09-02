The ’reflation’ trade and why the outlook for the TSX is brightening. Plus, CIBC’s stock price may finally catch up to peers

A Wednesday research report from Citi analyst Maximilian Layton underscores a growing trend towards bullishness on copper prices and energy stocks. This is, of course, great news for the resource-heavy S&P/TSX Composite Index and domestic investors.

The title of Mr. Layton’s report effectively summarizes his optimism – “Why copper to $8,000/t isn’t far-fetched and evidence that crude and metals are the place to be for the ‘reflation trade’.” The current copper price of US$6,688 per tonne implies almost 20 per cent upside for the commodity price, based on his forecast.

The reflation trade refers to recent economic data showing a stronger-then-expected recovery in global manufacturing activity, and a subsequent increase in demand for raw materials. In copper, for example, the analyst expects global demand to exceed supply next year.

Mr. Layton’s colleague at Citi, U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich, also recommended select materials sectors in a Monday report. ”We would think that autos [get] a significant pop, and that should coincide with demand for aluminum, steel, paints … housing also remains robust, filtering into strength for home appliances, lumber, floor coverings, and so on,” he said.

Domestically, Scotiabank strategist Hugo Ste-Marie’s monthly update on top performing market sectors noted that materials stocks gained price momentum and saw increased profit growth potential during second-quarter earnings season in August.

Futures markets indicate that hedge funds have already placed bullish bets on copper specifically. Weekly data from the Washington D.C.–based Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows that bullish speculative bets on the commodity price are reaching the 10-year peaks set in mid-2018. (Chart posted on social media here)

Metals and energy stocks have a lot of room to play catch up. So far in 2020, the S&P/TSX Diversified Mining Index trails the S&P/TSX Composite by more than 16 per cent. The energy sub-index lags the benchmark by more than 27 per cent.

The success of the commodity-based investment theme will depend on continued improvement in global economic data, but it appears to offer considerable upside if the recovery persists.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T) This stock has been saddled with a curiously low stock valuation for years, frustrating investors who feel the bank should trade in line with its Big Six peers. Good news: CIBC’s strong performance during the coronavirus pandemic may at last rescue the stock from the bargain bin. David Berman shares his thoughts. (for subscribers)

Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) Given the stock price, one might be led to think that Tesla is firing on all cylinders and has no competition. While it is definitely faring better, there are a host of strong rivals that are a who’s who of long-established enterprises, such as Ford, GM and Volkswagen, as well as relative newcomers such as Rivian Automotive LLC. Though Tesla might have had a healthy head start, the firm can indeed be brought down to earth by other players seeking their own market share. The Contra Guys share their thoughts on the skyrocketing stock. (for subscribers)

Why does the investment advice business hate young people?

A millennial with a six-figure income and a fair-size portfolio is looking for an investment adviser. It’s not going well. Here’s probably why: investment advisers are increasingly often paid through fees set as a percentage of a client’s assets. Big accounts are needed to generate the fee revenue that big investment firms demand from their advisers, which excludes even successful millennials on the rise. Rob Carrick explains further. (for subscribers)

Warren Buffett’s big bet on Japan could turn on higher inflation, weakening U.S. dollar

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s US$6.2-billion foray into Japan’s five largest trading houses may signal billionaire Warren Buffett’s expectation that inflation and a falling U.S. dollar may make international equities more attractive when economies worldwide recover from the coronavirus pandemic. David Randall and Svea Herbst-Bayliss of Reuters report. (for everyone)

Tesla and Apple should have thought twice before splitting their stock

Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc. split their stocks on Monday, a move largely hailed as a way to draw in new investors. It seemed to work - for now. Shares in both stocks soared. But John Reese discusses why this may not be the best thing for the two companies in the long term when it comes to their shareholder base. (for everyone)

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Wednesday’s Insider Report: Board chair invests over $3.8-million in this REIT yielding 9%

John Heinzl’s model dividend growth portfolio as of Aug. 31, 2020

Number Cruncher: Teaching your kids about investing? Consider these nine stocks

Investors shun Thailand as growth weakens, political protests heat up

Three important facts about RESPs that Canadians need to know

Warren Buffett is placing a big bet on Japan. Should investors follow suit? Ian McGugan will have some thoughts.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

