The right and wrong way to fail and a pot stock takes a unique approach to short sellers

I have been thinking about errors, mistakes and failures ever since I traded my first stock decades ago. Good traders expect to be wrong, but that attitude is surprisingly rare in business. That is a shame, because having a healthy outlook on failure would benefit corporations, governments – just about everyone.

We shall dispense with the usual tired tales – yes, we all know that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was picked in the sixth round of the National Football League draft, and that all-time basketball great Michael Jordan didn’t make his high school varsity team. Instead, let’s consider how we can better incorporate data into our processes, open versus closed approaches, and how we can learn to fail better.

If data is involved, then survivorship bias is not far behind. My favourite example involves Abraham Wald, a mathematician at Columbia University. Mr. Wald was a member of the War Department’s Statistical Research Group during the Second World War.

Story continues below advertisement

In How Not to Be Wrong: The Power of Mathematical Thinking, Jordan Ellenberg describes how Mr. Wald addressed the challenge of armouring bombers so they could survive the fearsome attacks of fighter planes and anti-aircraft fire. The Center for Naval Analyses had performed a study showing the damage patterns of returning aircraft. Its recommendation was to add armour to those areas that showed the most damage: on the plane’s wings, fuselage and tail. Wald rejected that, noting if a plane could return with its wings shot up, that was not where armor was needed. Instead, he advised considering the larger data set of all planes, especially the ones that did not return. “The armour doesn’t go where the bullet holes are. It goes where the bullet holes aren’t,” he explained. “On the engines.”



High stakes make aviation an excellent subject for the study of failure. In other fields, errors may be subtle, and the results not recognized for years. When there is a flying failure, planes fall out of the sky, and footage of the wreckage is on the evening news.

Matthew Syed points this out in Black Box Thinking: Why Most People Never Learn From Their Mistakes (But Some Do). Aviation is an open, data-rich system, with statistics going back a century: In 1912, the U.S. Army had 14 pilots, and even before the war, more than half (eight) would die in crashes. The Army (this was before the Air Force was established) set up an aviation school, to teach pilots how to fly more successfully. Unfortunately, the school had a 25-per-cent mortality rate.

Fast-forward a century. Mr. Syed observed that in 2013, there were 36.4 million commercial flights worldwide carrying 3 billion passengers. That year, there were only 210 commercial aviation fatalities. For some context, 1 million flights resulted in 0.41 accidents. An average of 2.4 million flights were needed for a single accident. Last year (2017), zero commercial airline passengers died. That is an astounding improvement over the course of a century.

How did the industry achieve this? By being self-critical and learning from accidents. Every accident, each crash (or near miss) gets studied extensively. The Federal Aviation Administration requires all large commercial aircraft to have a cockpit voice recorder and a flight data recorder to create a comprehensive and objective data set to allow for the full study of failure. Even the famed black boxes themselves are subject to exhaustive review and improvement. Today, these boxes are orange – making them much easier to spot in difficult terrain or underwater – and have submersible locator beacons to aid in their detection and retrieval from the ocean. It’s the perfect metaphor for how self-critical the industry is about safety.

Compare this with a closed system, like health care and hospitals. That industry has a very different approach, with vastly inferior results.

How different? Mr. Syed notes the remarkable contrast between air travel and preventable medical errors, which might result in as many as a half-million deaths in the U.S. at a cost estimated at US$17-billion a year. After heart disease and cancer, medical errors are the No. 3 cause of death in America. Peter Pronovost, clinician at John Hopkins Medical School, wondered how we would respond if each day two 747 jumbo jets fell out of the sky killing roughly 900 people. That’s how many people die daily from medical errors.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Why is health care so different from aviation? First, there is little publicly available data and no sort of standardized review process when errors occur. Whatever self-examination takes place is private and is sealed and not readily available for public scrutiny. There is an attitude among some that doctors are infallible saviors, creating a reluctance to admit error. Insurance costs, litigation and protecting reputations reduce the desire for a public accounting. In short, health care is everything that aviation is not.

Finance straddles the two approaches. There obviously is a great deal of data, but it isn’t the most open of systems. Security and Exchange Commission rules mandate disclosures by mutual funds, but require much less from hedge funds, venture capital, private equity, brokers and registered investment advisers.

When Bear Stearns Cos. collapsed in March, 2008, it wasn’t merely a harbinger of the coming financial crisis, it was a reminder that no company was immune from existential failure. Public companies are reluctant, and often strongly resist, attempts to document and openly assess their failures. Perhaps they are not the ideal model to look to when thinking about failure.

Silicon Valley, technology and the venture-capital business model do a better job. Entrepreneurs and venture funders alike wear their failures like a badge of honour. Many venture capitalists even post their biggest misses on their websites. They recognize their model is to make a lot of losing bets in pursuit of finding the next big winner. Equity investors don’t have quite the same model, but they would benefit from a similar approach to recognizing their own limitations.

The stigma that surrounds failure needs to go. The surest way to avoid future failure is to embrace and learn from past failures.

-- Barry Ritholtz, Bloomberg Opinion columnist.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Investor and all Globe newsletters here.





The Rundown

This pot-paraphernalia company promises a great party if you pledge to hold its stock for three months



Namaste Technologies Inc., the owner of online stores that sell vaporizers and bongs, is taking unusual steps to stabilize its share price and thwart an attack on its business by short-sellers. The small Vancouver company is asking its investors to promise that they won’t sell their shares over the next three months. And as a thanks for those who show proof that they held their shares, Namaste says it’s going to throw a big party at the end of the summer. Namaste investors have had little to celebrate of late. The stock fell 2.35 per cent on Thursday to $1.66, well below its late December peak of $4.40 amid a sector-wide sell-off. Christina Pellegrini reports (for subscribers).

Long end of Canadian yield curve inverts for first time since 2007



How much is 20 years of extra risk worth? Nothing, at least in Canada. The yield on Canada’s 10-year government bond briefly rose above the country’s 30-year securities for the first time in more than a decade on Thursday. The shorter-maturity notes have sold off in the past few days, pushing yields above 2.5 per cent for the first time since 2014. Canada is the only developed economy with that part of its yield curve inverted.

Top Links (for subscribers)

‘The case for commodities strengthens’: Goldman Sachs



Others (for subscribers)

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades



Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch



The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX



Others (for everyone)

Wall Street’s ‘Sell in May’ could be fading away



Cracks appear as manic week sees traders confront new market era



Stocks an unlikely shelter from debt, dollar, emerging market storms

Number Crunchers (for subscribers)

These five dividend payers are facing adversity, but are poised for recovery



Ask Globe Investor

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.

What’s up in the days ahead

Canada’s big banks are muscling their way into the ETF world, and independents need to be worried. Clare O’Hara will explain all about it in Saturday’s Globe Investor.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

Click here share your view of our newsletter and give us your suggestions.

Want to subscribe? Click here to sign up or visit The Globe’s newsletter page and scroll down to the Globe Investor Newsletter.

Compiled by Gillian Livingston