The right and wrong way to use ETFs, an oversold bus stock, and advice from the late king of Vanguard

There are two outstanding benefits on which the success of exchange-traded funds have been built – low fees and simplicity.

A recent e-mail from a retired reader highlights how the benefit of simplicity is eluding some people. This reader previously used a conservative investing approach based on guaranteed investment certificates and a savings account. Frustrated at low returns, he diversified using a collection of 23 exchange-traded funds.

Now, after a serious decline in the value of his portfolio, this reader is worried. “I … keep seeing the term ‘bear market,’" he wrote. “How long might I have to wait before I get back to Square One, let alone make better money than my GIC did?”

I’d say it takes five years at minimum for a diversified portfolio to have a reasonable chance of outperforming a GIC, and possibly 10 years. But this investor first has to position himself to benefit from the demonstrated long-term outperformance of stocks over safe investments. That means simplifying his portfolio.

The ETF industry bears some responsibility for this reader’s situation. Not for the losses – that’s just normal stock market volatility. The real problem is that ETF companies are swamping people with funds and not providing enough information on which are key portfolio component as opposed to fringe funds. This reader ended up with 23 funds because he was convinced there were that many must-have products.

In fact, the right number of ETFs for a rookie investor is much closer to 2.3 than 23. All you really need is a bond ETF, a Canadian equity ETF and a global equity ETF, which includes U.S. exposure. Check out the Freedom 0.11 Portfolio – it gives you a fully diversified portfolio with exposure to bonds and stocks from around the world using four ETFs. The 0.11 in the name refers to the superlow average management expense ratio for these four funds.

ETF companies have done some good things to help novice investors, notably the recent introduction of fully diversified balanced funds tailored for conservative, balanced and aggressive investors. But more needs to be done to help investors understand which ETFs are essential portfolio building blocks and which are for speculation.

As for investors eyeing ETFs, they need to remember the two outstanding benefits on which the success of ETFs has been built: Low fees and simplicity.

-- Rob Carrick, Globe personal finance columnist

Stocks to ponder

NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T). This is one of two oversold stocks this week on the TSX. The stock is a case where Relative Strength Index (RSI) buy signals have worked much better when the price is above the 200-day moving average trend line. A buy signal in July 2017 was followed by a small gain but another in November 2017 led to a quick 26-per-cent gain by the end of March 2018. NFI’s price fell below the 200-day moving average in May of 2018 and never really recovered – RSI buy signals in May and June 2018 were ineffective. NFI spent much of the fourth quarter of 2018 in oversold territory but no rally has yet transpired. There is, unfortunately, little reason to trust the current oversold RSI buy signal. Scott Barlow looks at the charts (for subscribers).

The Rundown

Why Jeff Bezos’s divorce should worry Amazon investors

Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, may be the first billionaire couple with a huge stake in an enormous technology company to announce their divorce. They won’t be the last. The surprise announcement last week that the Bezoses would divorce after 25 years of marriage instantly raised questions about the future of their 16-per-cent, roughly US$140-billion stake in Amazon.com Inc. As its founder, chairman, chief executive and largest shareholder, Mr. Bezos exerts almost complete control over the company he created. The big question is, now what? Will Ms. Bezos sell her portion of the family’s vast Amazon holdings? Will she seek a seat on the company’s board? Will she push for big strategic or management changes? James B Stewart reports for The New York Times News Service.

5 pieces of investment advice from John Bogle

John Bogle, who died on Wednesday, is widely seen as having changed how ordinary people invest their money. His firm, the Vanguard Group of Investment Cos., which grew to have US$4.9-trillion under management, was built on a belief that, over the long term, most investment managers cannot outperform the broad stock market averages. “Jack Bogle made an impact on not only the entire investment industry, but more importantly, on the lives of countless individuals saving for their futures or their children’s futures,” Tim Buckley, Vanguard’s chief executive, said in a statement. Amie Tsang from the New York Times News Service outlines five of Mr. Bogle’s investment tips.

Read also: John Bogle, Vanguard founder who pioneered low-cost investing, dies at 89

Compiled by Gillian Livingston