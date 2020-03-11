 Skip to main content
Investment Ideas

Investor Newsletter

The surprise factor that kills adviser-client relationships, portfolio tips amid the selloff, and why bank stocks are buys

The investment portfolio review service that Money Coaches Canada set up a year or so ago has revealed the secret to what makes clients unhappy with their advisers.

“The big takeaway is that people want more clarity,” said Karin Mizgala, CEO and co-founder at Money Coaches Canada. “We thought that it would be largely fee-driven.”

About 35 people have used the On Your Side Investment Report Card service from Money Coaches, a financial-planning firm that charges a flat fee for advice and does not sell or manage investments. Seventy per cent of report-card clients had advisers, while 30 per cent were do-it-yourself investors. Of the people with advisers, 80 per cent indicated they were going to move their account after receiving the report card.

A common theme with this group was dissatisfaction with the answers they received when asking questions. “There was a sense they weren’t being heard or responded to appropriately,” Ms. Mizgala said.

The report cards cost $1,500 for individuals and $2,500 for couples. They consider fees, performance, investment mix, tax optimization and alignment of client portfolios with their goals. Fees, while not a major irritant with report-card clients, generated some surprising observations.

Ms. Mizgala estimated that fees in many cases were 0.5- to 1-per-cent higher on average than they needed to be, in large part because of the common use of high-fee mutual funds. Money Coaches says these fees can be reduced through the use of low-fee mutual funds or exchange-traded funds.

Most clients had a fairly good idea of what their fees were in percentage terms. But Ms. Mizgala said many were shocked to see the fees in dollars. The investment industry is required by regulators to disclose advice fees in dollar terms in an annual statement to clients, but Ms. Mizgala said these documents leave certain fees out and, in any case, are often ignored by investors.

High fees largely explain the firm’s finding that clients with mutual funds sold by an adviser underperformed their benchmarks by 0.82 of a percentage point on average.

Half the clients who used the second-opinion service had portfolios valued at $1-million or more, and 20 per cent were worth more than $5-million. “I was surprised [the second-opinion service] would attract those kinds of portfolios,” Ms. Mizgala said. “The higher-net-worth category isn’t necessarily as well served as we might think it is.”

-- Rob Carrick

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

Stocks to ponder

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust With Boardwalk’s large position in Alberta, its unit price will likely remain under pressure in the near-term. The REIT faces several headwinds: the steep sell-off in the price of oil will put pressure on Alberta’s economy, an economic slowdown and potential recession caused by COVID-19, higher property taxes, negative investor sentiment, a lack of buyers, and senior management in transition with the president and CFO retiring this year. However, as the unit price of this REIT continues to drift lower, this may represent a future buying opportunity for value investors, especially if the oil price war is resolved and the price of oil snaps back. Jennifer Dowty reports.

The Rundown

Four things you should know before taking your next move as an investor

When pandemic scare stories dominate social media, and stock markets ricochet from panic to optimism, what should a rational investor do? Here are four helpful thoughts courtesy of Ian McGugan to keep in mind. They can help maintain your sanity as the latest news blows your emotions one way or the other.

There will be more gut-wrenching volatility going forward. Here’s how to adjust your portfolio

We should expect more gut-wrenching volatility in the future. There are more difficult days ahead for investors. It’s impossible to predict the future in this turbulent environment, but here’s what Gordon Pape expects to happen.

Why now is a good opportunity to load up on Canadian bank stocks

The free-falling price of crude oil has walloped North American energy companies, and the Canadian banks that lend to them are being hit almost as hard. But the bank sell-off may be overdone, offering a good buying opportunity – and dividend yields that now average 5.7 per cent. David Berman tells us more.

CIBC’s Benjamin Tal: Stocks not at bottom, but closer. Start thinking twice about bonds

Jennifer Dowty speaks with Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets, who shared his perspective during this time of economic uncertainty and fear in the markets.

Others (for subscribers)

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Wednesday’s Insider Report: These high-yielding securities are being purchased

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Others (for everyone)

Buy or sell? Investors navigate coronavirus data fog

Investors look to history as U.S. stocks slammed by virus uncertainty, oil plunge

Globe Advisor

Are investors taking on enough risk in their portfolios?

Are you a financial advisor? Register for Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis, and access to ProStation - a powerful tool to help you manage your clients’’ portfolios.

Ask Globe Investor

Question: Where’s the best place to invest in view of the effect the coronavirus is having?

Answer: The safe havens in difficult times are bonds and gold. Both have been doing well as investors seek shelter from economic toll the virus is taking on the global economy. Interest-sensitive stocks, such as utilities, are also performing well. If you’re looking for profit potential, consider buying shares in some of the pharmaceutical companies that are on the leading edge of research to find a vaccine or a treatment for COVID-19.

--Gordon Pape

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.

What’s up in the days ahead

Scott Barlow will highlight three charts that are likely to indicate when it’s the right time for investors to start scooping up stock-market bargains.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

Click here share your view of our newsletter and give us your suggestions.

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff

