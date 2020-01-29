The surprisingly strong long-term returns of bonds, the spat over Tesla, and are you guilty of The Investors’ Fallacy ?

American personal finance analyst Nick Maggiulli uses a simple coin toss example to describe what he calls The Investors’ Fallacy - the tendency to believe any asset market is “due” for a major move higher or lower based on recent previous performance.

In the example, he notes that if five coin tosses result in heads coming up each time, the odds of heads appearing on the next toss is still 50 per cent. We might feel that we’re due for tails, but the results of the previous five tosses don’t matter – the probabilities are still 50 per cent heads, 50 per cent tails on toss number six.

The author notes that applying this concept is difficult because unlike coins, each day of trading is not fully independent from the previous day. "What happened yesterday can affect what happens today. This explains why the very best days in the market and the very worst days tend to occur near each other.” The temptation then, is for investors to believe they can predict the future from past returns.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Maggiulli goes on to relate that there is very little correlation between subsequent 10-year returns on the S&P 500 – a decade of strong performance doesn’t help predict whether the following 10 years will show better or worse returns.

All of this is verifiably true, but I think, as Mr. Maggiulli is likely well aware, it doesn’t tell the full story.

BofA Securities, previously Bank of America Merrill Lynch, quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian has repeatedly shown that price-to-earnings ratios for U.S. markets are very much correlated with 10-year forward returns. The current PE ratio for the S&P 500 implies an average annual return of approximately 5 per cent for the next decade.

Using over 30 years of data, Ms. Subramanian also uncovered that valuation levels were responsible for 80 per cent of variability of 10-year equity returns.

The fact remains that every credible study shows that investors should buy index-based passive investments and avoid trying to time the market. Even for index investors, however, there are decisions that have to be made – the percentage of equities and bonds in a portfolio is a big one – where research-based forecasting can increase the probabilities of success.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

Story continues below advertisement

Stocks to ponder

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. This stock has been under pressure. From a risk/return perspective, the downside risk in the share price may be limited given the stock’s valuation, and if the company reports strengthening financial results, the share price could recover. But investors may need to have patience. Jennifer Dowty has a profile of the stock.

The Rundown

This is how my adviser gauges returns - should I be worried?

A reader who made 6.5 per cent on his portfolio last year is unclear about how well he did. His adviser gave him the thumbs up, but he’s not so sure because both the stock and bond markets had a great year in 2019. Here is Rob Carrick’s response.

Enjoy your big returns on stocks and bonds now – there may be cause for concern

Story continues below advertisement

Norman Rothery takes a look at the decade-by-decade returns of the bond and stock indexes. Surprisingly, Canadian stock investors haven’t been paid a big premium to take on the risks of stock ownership for decades.

Others (for subscribers)

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Tuesday’s Insider Report: Former Dragons’ Den star is buying this stock that’s up 18% in 2020

Number Cruncher: Ten U.S. stocks that could be hardest hit with a price on carbon

Story continues below advertisement

Number Cruncher: Ten profitable Canadian mid-caps with good short-term momentum

Copper crashes as coronavirus chills the China recovery story

Analysts raise Apple price targets, betting iPhone rebound will continue

Others (for everyone)

$612? $240? Bulls and bears explain their takes on Tesla

Brazil’s economic reforms are reviving its equity market

Story continues below advertisement

Globe Advisor

‘Hybrid’ platform-traded funds slowly gaining attention

Are you a financial advisor? Register for Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis, and access to ProStation - a powerful tool to help you manage your clients’’ portfolios.

Ask Globe Investor

Question: I have a US$40,000 investment account. Right now, 40 per cent is sitting in cash, and I would like to put this into something safer for a couple of years. What would you recommend for an ETF? Bonds, T-bills, high interest account? Thank you for all you do to let the average “Jill” understand investing and money better.

Answer: First, let me point out that there is nothing safer than cash, so I assume your question is really about getting a slightly better return at minimal risk. The first question is to ask your broker is whether the firm offers U.S. dollar high interest accounts and, if so, what rate they are paying.

Story continues below advertisement

Compare that with the results of a low-risk U.S.-based ETF, such as the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV-Q). It invests in U.S. Treasury bonds with a term to maturity of less than one year. That’s about as safe as you can get in an ETF. This fund gained 2.33 per cent in 2019, but that was an outlier year. The average annual gain of 1.03 per cent over the past five years is more in line with what you might expect. There a management fee of 0.15 per cent.

If your cash is earning nothing now, these options will give you a slightly better return. But your account is not going to increase in value very quickly if you stay with this plan.

--Gordon Pape

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.

What’s up in the days ahead

David Berman looks at the investment case for SNC-Lavalin and is seeing an opportunity for investors.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

Click here share your view of our newsletter and give us your suggestions.

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff