The three phases of a market selloff - plus Rosenberg, Carrick and Heinzl on what investors should do now

Mark Dow is a fund manager and former economist at the U.S. Treasury Department. Earlier in the week, he published “The anatomy of a selloff” to help subscribers to his Behavioural Macro website navigate through the ongoing market volatility.

The manager warns that every market correction has its own particular characteristics but generally follow a similar template.

The selling begins when large groups of investors realize they’ve become too optimistic and have taken on too much risk in their portfolios. From that point, sell-offs usually occur in three stages.

Phase 1 focuses on sectors where the “optimism was most vigorously expressed" - this means large-cap technology stocks in the current case.

Phase 2 occurs when fund managers endure enough portfolio pain that selling spreads to other sectors to protect previous gains. The selling in the formerly hot sectors punished in phase 1 slows, and the rest of the market catches up to the weakness of the initial stage. Mr. Dow writes, “In this case, you would start to see the S&P underperform the Nasdaq 100 (as we saw [Thursday]).”

In Phase 3, hedges stop working (gold is a good example this week, bonds are another hedge but they are still going up) and markets start to get twitchy, jumping up and falling sharply.

These jagged moves are caused by large active fund managers, most of whom have done as much de-risking of their portfolios as they’re going to do, “and their anxiety shifts to being caught out or left out of a market rebound.”

To make things more complicated, hedge funds can go too far on short positions and get caught when the market turns. This causes sharp upward moves in specific asset classes as these overly-pessimistic managers rush to cover their losing short positions.

Friday morning market action was not indicative of a Phase 3 bottoming process as selling pressure remained uniformly heavy. If Mr. Dow’s template holds, investors can look for “jagged" markets – with quick moves in both directions – as a sign that the sell-off is reaching its end.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

Teck Corp. Shares in Teck Resources Ltd. have been beaten up so badly in recent months that they now appear to be undervalued relative to the prices of the commodities the company produces. The volatile markets this week have only intensified the divergence. Scott Barlow explains.

Air Canada Among the stock market wreckage of the past week, Air Canada has been downright steamrolled. But the beaten-up stock may hold special appeal as a rebound candidate. David Berman explains

The Rundown

Why selling now is a recipe for regret later - and where to start hunting for potential buys

John Heinzl tackles two questions on a lot of investors’ minds right now: What do you recommend investors do in light of the market volatility caused by the COVID-19 virus? And with the COVID-19 market scare, would you suggest looking for buying opportunities now?

Lessons from past market plunges - and my single biggest regret in reacting to them

You learn a few things after witnessing multiple stock market crashes, a global financial crisis and too many corrections to count. Stock market declines are painful, almost physically so. But in my two decades of covering investing and personal finance, I have never seen a market plunge that didn’t offer opportunity to long-term investors who understand things usually get worse before they get better. The challenge is to think straight and not get emotional. Rob Carrick reviews a few lessons he’s picked up over the years.

Investors, let’s contain our bearishness - this too shall pass

Famed economist David Rosenberg says it’s time to contain our bearishness, take heed of the table of events, and realize the benefit of 20-20 hindsight that market corrections do pass, even as we live in the moment and can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. This too shall pass, he says, and has some other guidance to investors at this time of turmoil.

Five things investors should know about managing their accounts in wild markets

Even buy and hold investors have reason to adjust their portfolios while stocks are plunging. Maybe you want to buy more of a good stock or fund that has declined in value, or you want to trim exposure to others. Whatever the motivation, buy and hold types who trade rarely may find it rough going in fast-falling markets. Here are a few things to keep in mind, according to our Rob Carrick.

How Canadian fund managers are reacting to the coronavirus selloff - and what they’re buying and selling

The global spread of the coronavirus is hammering global markets, leaving investors to wonder if they should sell stocks, or if it’s time to buy at cheaper prices. The Globe and Mail spoke with several Canadian portfolio managers about their take on the recent market volatility and how they’re investing through it all.

