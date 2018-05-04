The truth about industrial stocks, a pot stock with unanimous buys, and why you shouldn’t sell in May and go away

The industrial earnings cycle “has not peaked,” according to Emerson Electric Co. CEO Dave Farr. And that’s true – if you are Emerson Electric Co.

For industry watchers, those upbeat words were a welcome counterweight to Caterpillar Inc.’s now infamous declaration that first-quarter profit would be the “high watermark for the year.” But Emerson and its rosy view may be more the exception that proves the rule when it comes to calling a turning point in earnings growth for U.S. multi-industrial companies.

On the whole, investors haven’t been particularly impressed with industrial earnings this quarter. Of the 55 companies in a Bloomberg Intelligence basket of North American multi-industrials that had reported earnings through Thursday evening, only about a handful missed analysts’ estimates, but about 60 percent have seen their stocks fall in response. It’s telling that some of the biggest gains came at General Electric Co. and Johnson Controls International Plc, where expectations were very low, whereas the likes of Illinois Tool Works Inc. got panned despite raising guidance.

Story continues below advertisement

The quality of the earnings beats and outlook boosts was an issue, as always, with investors in no mood to reward companies for the benefits of a lower tax rate. But what seemed to get industrials in the most trouble were concerns about slowing margin expansion as rising material and labor costs start to eat into profitability and signs of a peak in revenue growth. And that’s where Emerson’s results can be instructive to understanding what’s going on here.

Emerson reported an impressive 8 percent climb in organic revenue, or sales excluding currency swings and acquisitions. But the bulk of the growth came in its automation division, which caters to the recovering oil and gas industry, among others. At Emerson’s climate-control and tools unit - where sales had increased at a more stable rate the past few years – organic sales growth actually decelerated to 4 percent from the 5 percent expansion seen in the previous quarter and the year-earlier period. In North America, organic revenue increased just 1 percent at that unit.

This exemplifies a bifurcation in growth trends for the parts of multi-industrial companies that tend to benefit from the early stages of an industrial recovery and those that typically outperform on the back end, says Barclays Plc analyst Julian Mitchell. For the former, growth may have in fact peaked, whereas businesses such as Emerson’s process-automation operations are still in the early innings of expansion.

Shorter-cycle businesses – think 3M Co.’s consumer unit – had a median organic growth rate of 2.9 percent in the first quarter, compared with 5.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to a May 2 report from Mitchell. By comparison, longer-cycle operations – such as United Technologies Corp.’s aerospace divisions – saw growth accelerate. Everything is still growing, but this divergence in momentum suggests that we’re closer to the end of this industrial growth cycle than the beginning.

That helps explain why Emerson’s CEO is right, but also why 3M delivered a guidance cut early in the year (and just a month after incoming CEO Michael Roman affirmed the old outlook). It’s a bit jarring to think we’re seeing industrial momentum fade so soon after the slump of 2015 and 2016. But that downturn didn’t affect all industrial businesses evenly.

Mitchell estimates that end markets accounting for 50 percent-plus of multi-industrial sales are in the sixth year or more of expansion – businesses like health care, HVAC and commercial jet engines, which weren’t as pressured by the downturn in oil and gas prices.

That’s a problem because for many of these companies, investors were pricing in an ongoing acceleration in profit and sales growth that may not actually materialize. Hence, the big stock drops that have been a recurring theme this earnings season. In addition to those companies seeing decelerating growth, others are starting to feel the pinch of rising material costs. Caterpillar, for instance, raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook, but signaled that input costs will outpace its ability to push through price increases in the remainder of this year, one reason for the “high watermark” comment. The other is a ramp up in R&D spending and investments in digital.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

So have industrial companies passed the “high watermark” or not? It’s not the most satisfying conclusion, but the answer may be: It depends.

-- Brooke Sutherland, Bloomberg News

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Investor and all Globe newsletters here.

Stocks to ponder

Apple Inc. The tech giant hit an all-time high on Friday after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc disclosed it had bought 75 million more shares of the iPhone maker in the first three months of the year. Buffett’s Apple commitment over the past two years has surprised many, given his historical aversion to companies associated with the technology sector. Meanwhile, Merrill Lynch analyst Wamsi Mohan has increased his price target on Apple Inc from US$220 to US$225 and presented five reasons to buy the stock.

Hydropothecary Corp. Gatineau, Que.-based Hydropothecary is a licensed marijuana producer. Management believes it is one of the lowest cost cannabis producers given it has greenhouse facilities, as well as lower electricity rates in Quebec compared to its industry peers with operations located in Ontario. There are six analysts who cover this small cap stock and all six analysts have buy recommendations. Jennifer Dowty profiles the stock. (For subscribers only)



Story continues below advertisement

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Warren Buffett’s company is scheduled to report earnings Saturday morning before its annual meeting, and a new accounting rule could sink results.

The Rundown

Borrowing to invest? Court ruling provides tax guidance

It really pays to know the rules – regardless of what game or activity you’re involved in. And this is no truer than in the world of tax planning. Tim Cestnick shares the story of a taxpayer who was handed a decision at the Tax Court of Canada (TCC) just two weeks ago that cost him.

U.S. industrial shares falter on cost and trade worries

U.S. industrial companies as a whole have been reporting strong first-quarter results, but in general that has not been enough to lure investors to their shares. Investors are focused on U.S. tariffs and trade tensions and companies’ warnings on rising costs, even as industrial companies’ profits and revenue are topping Wall Street’s estimates at a higher rate than other large companies.

Others (For subscribers only)

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Number Crunchers (For subscribers only)

Ten companies with sustainable dividends also buying back shares

Ask Globe Investor

Question: Do you believe in the “sell in May and go away” strategy?

Answer: No. I believe in buying and holding great companies and collecting their dividends all year round. Some studies purport to show that the six months from May through October have produced weaker returns than the period from November through April, but I’ve never seen a convincing explanation as to why it would be anything more than a statistical quirk. Besides, the strategy backfires a lot of the time: In 2017, for instance, the S&P/TSX Composite Index posted a total return of 4.3 per cent from May 1 through Oct. 31; in 2016, the total return was 8.1 per cent for that period. Selling in May would have been a bad idea in both years. I don’t know what the return will be from May through October this year, but I’m not going to sell my stocks – which would mean paying capital-gains taxes and missing out on half a year of dividends – because of some half-baked seasonal theory.

-John Heinzl

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.

What’s up in the days ahead

Manulife is that rare dividend stock that can reward investors even as interest rates rise. David Berman will provide some insight on why their shares may be particularly attractive right now.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

Click here share your view of our newsletter and give us your suggestions.

Want to subscribe? Click here to sign up or visit The Globe’s newsletter page and scroll down to the Globe Investor Newsletter.

Compiled by Darcy Keith