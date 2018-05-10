The truth about the lacklustre response to strong earnings, why shorts may return to TSX banks, and dividend hikes galore

What if U.S. companies reported blow-out profit numbers and investors didn’t care? That’s pretty much the situation right now.

The ongoing U.S. earnings seasons has seen 449 of 500 benchmark companies report year-over-year profit growth of 23.5 per cent and yet the S&P 500 has returned a meagre 1.53 per cent so far this year, and that includes dividends. Tax cuts have definitely boosted earnings per share results but revenue, which is unaffected by taxation, has also shown strong growth of over eight per cent.

Merrill Lynch quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian noted that companies reporting earnings above consensus estimates saw their stocks rise by 0.5 per cent on average when over one per cent is usual. Ms. Subramanian also calculated that forward earnings guidance mattered more to performance than the actual profit result, with companies lowering profit forecasts getting hammered.

In a regrettably pugnacious column, Charles Lieberman from Advisors Capital LLC inferred that investors and strategists were ‘incompetent’ for not recognizing a sustainable acceleration in earnings growth and rewarding the trend with higher stock prices.

The most likely cause of the disconnect between profits and stock prices is the potential for wage inflation costs that threatens profitability. In an April 30 report, Ms. Subramanian wrote that “the biggest risk to [profit] margins remains higher wages. We have been highlighting that discretionary and industrials—the most labor-intensive sectors—have seen growing signs of wage pressures.”

The top-performing U.S. market sectors this year have been Internet Retail and Application Software. These are two sectors where labour costs have less of an effect on earnings, supporting Ms. Subramanian’s hypothesis.

All of this leaves profit margins and return on equity as the key measures for investors to follow for the remainder of the year. Gross margins can be effective indicators for low labour sectors like technology – in hindsight, deteriorating margins gave warnings of Blackberry Inc.’s falling market share. Profit margins will also clearly reflect the negative effects of rising wage costs in labour-intensive sectors like retail and industrials.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

Banks: A new divergence has opened up in U.S. markets that may result in renewed selling pressure on sluggish Canadian bank stocks. Story (Scott Barlow, for subscribers)

Dividend lovers, rejoice: Even as stocks have struggled this year – the S&P/TSX Composite Index has slipped about 2.3 per cent year-to-date – many companies are continuing to raise their dividends. Here’s a sample of companies that have raised their dividends in recent days. Story (John Heinzl, for subscribers)

The Rundown

Sell in May and go away? Horizons robot-run ETF disagrees



The artificial intelligence behind the Horizons Active A.I. Global Equity ETF has apparently never heard the phrase “sell in May and go away.” The Canadian exchange-traded fund went all in on stocks when it rebalanced on April 30. Story

Should you invest like Musk or Buffett?

The one thing this odd couple shares is their recent ability to disappoint investors. Since January, shares of Mr. Musk’s Tesla Inc. have moved erratically up and down, winding up slightly below where they started. So have shares in Mr. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. So which famed investor is the better bet? Ian McGugan shares his thoughts. (For subscribers)



Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety

The Republican-led corporate tax cut is helping turn the shares of smaller publicly traded companies in the United States into an unexpected source of stability as the broader stock market wobbles. Story



Wall Street is on a perpectual crusade to turn everything into a tradable asset

The promoters of a new cryptocurrency index tout it as “an important step in the evolution of the digital assets space.” Maybe so, but those high-flying sentiments merit closer examination. Ian McGugan explains (For subscribers)



Why robo-advisers are starting to lose clients back to humans

Score one for the humans in the battle between robo- and traditional advisers. Rob Carrick explains. (For subscribers)







Ask Globe Investor

Question:

My mother has a RIFand a LIF. I know because she is 75 she has to make minimum withdrawals. This is where I get confused. This RIF and LIF are not generating any income, so why must she pay tax on that? Every year she owes a lot of tax. It doesn’t make sense. She has no money and lives below the poverty level. Please help me understand. Jon

Answer:

The money that has to come out of the RIF and LIF each year is treated as taxable income. The money went in there from her working income at the time and she got the deduction from that income. So it effectively wasn’t taxed then. Now that it is being paid to her, she could pay tax depending on her other income and deductions. When the payments are made from the RIF and LIF, she can ask the bank or financial institution to deduct some tax at the time so she may not have to owe tax at tax time.

If she has low income, it may make sense for her to take more than the minimum out, have some tax deducted then and use the money. When she passes away the all of the remaining money in the RIF and LIF are taxed as income. Her estate could be paying tax at a much higher rate than what she does now. If she has a spouse then the funds could transfer to them tax free but, when they pass away it is taxed too. I hope this clarifies things.

-Nancy Woods, associate portfolio manager and investment adviser with RBC Dominion Securities

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.

Airline stocks that were struggling at the start of this year are still in the dumps, and WestJet Airlines Ltd. is the deepest in the dumps of them all. What will it take to get WestJet shares flying again? David Berman will have some answers.



Compiled by Gillian Livingston