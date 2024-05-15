The unsettling speed of AI development - and how investors can profit

A demonstration by OpenAI this week underscored the (horrifying, for some) speed at which artificial intelligence is developing and also the undeniable usefulness of new AI applications. BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan discussed related investment opportunities, with a focus on Apple Inc., which he rates a buy.

The predictably folksy and non-scary demonstration emphasized the increased speed and vastly improved voice interface of GTP-4o. The AI companion invented and read a bedtime story and quickly translated languages. It can sing. It can tutor high school students in math. It will be free of charge, unlike GPT-4.

The biggest AI-related question in the tech business world is whether Apple will license Alphabet Inc.’s Gemini AI models or sign a deal with OpenAI. It may use both technologies.

Mr. Mohan expects that Apple will dominate “AI at the edge’ or the use of AI in mobile devices, along with Samsung. This will prove another growth driver for a company already wealthy enough to announce a US$110-billion stock buyback. The availability of AI on new model iPhones may result in a much bigger upgrade cycle.

One of the key issues for investors is the extent to which AI can run independently from the cloud where, for now, the knowledge driving GPT-4o resides. An AI program that can run independently of the cloud will require a beefed up iPhone or Android device, driving profit growth for memory and processing power developers.

Mr. Mohan forecasts much higher demand for random access memory (RAM) no matter what happens. The largest providers of RAM are South Korea’s Samsung and SK Hynix Inc. and also Micron Technologies. In the latter case, the stock is already up over 50 per cent since mid-February this year.

Personally, I am using AI more and more. Microsoft’s Copilot app on the Edge browser can, for example, summarize long research reports, immediately explain acronyms and technical terms (which makes technology-related reports far more useful by saving 45 minutes of Googling) and find data sources.

There is a lot of market hype around AI, probably too much. But I believe the tutoring function is indicative of a technology that will prove too useful to stop. Investors will have ample time to identify the equipment makers and AI providers that will benefit most as the industry develops.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

The Rundown

Retail traders sit out bitcoin rally

U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase reported just US$56-billion in consumer trading volumes in the first quarter of 2024, when bitcoin leapt to record heights close to US$74,000. While that represents a fledgling recovery in retail interest – almost double the level in the final quarter of last year – it’s way below the US$133.75-billion quarterly average during the last comparable rally in 2021. What’s happened to the army of retail traders who used to drive bitcoin’s biggest rallies? Reuters has some explanations.

RBC economist predicts two percentage points of BoC rate cuts within a year, double-digit home price gains to follow

Jennifer Dowty interviews RBC economist Carrie Freestone for her latest forecasts. Those hoping for some relief on the interest rate front - and a build up in equity in their homes - will like what she has to say.

Why are meme stocks rallying again? GameStop, AMC shares surge upon ‘Roaring Kitty’ return

GameStop and AMC Entertainment have again captured retail investors’ attention, reminiscent of “the meme stock frenzy” that gripped Wall Street three years ago, following social media posts from the leading figure behind that rally “Roaring Kitty.” Here’s an explainer on what you need to know about this week’s surge in meme stocks.

Others (for subscribers)

Number Cruncher: Five promising EV manufacturers well-positioned to rival Tesla

Number Cruncher: Are consumer discretionary stocks a buy?

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Top links: BMO analyst sees inflection point for bank stocks, provides top picks

Chevron tops Tesla as most-shorted stock in April, says Hazeltree

Globe Advisor

Why DIY investors are turning to financial professionals as retirement approaches

Are you a financial advisor? Register for Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis.

What’s up in the days ahead

Jennifer Dowty will be back with a new Q&A with CIBC’s deputy chief economist, Benjamin Tal. He has some fresh views about interest rates, housing and Canadian stock markets.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff