There has been much discussion among economists and market participants about inverted yield curves over the past couple of years – and with good reason.

The yield curve graphically indicates interest rates that fixed-income investors can earn at any given moment for various maturities from the next day to 30 years or more. It also provides a forecast for future interest rates.

Yield curves are particularly important lately because curves in the industrialized world are inverted – meaning that interest rates for shorter terms are higher than those for longer terms. In the case of the United States, 10-year yields are more than 90 basis points below two-year yields. (A basis point is 1/100th of a percentage point.) Although not a perfect indicator, inversions in the past are usually followed by an economic downturn in the one- to two-year period after they initially occur.

Interestingly, because of this time lag between the initial inversion and an economic downturn, and then the delay between when a recession begins and when data confirm it, impatient pundits declare that “this time it’s different” before every downturn. That was even true of the 2008 debacle when those of us warning of problems ahead were dismissed as alarmist.

This is probably occurring now to a significant extent. Despite a fall in leading indicators and obvious economic hardship outside North America, some analysts cling to any monthly economic release that surprises on the upside to assure the public that all is well. If one went by my Twitter feed, one would think Canada is in an unprecedented boom not seen since the Lester Pearson years of the 1960s. The future of the economy is always uncertain, but the prospect of avoiding a recession is doubtful.

Inverted curves in the past have always eventually returned to normal. They will this time, as well. Therefore, two questions should come to mind for an investor looking for opportunities: What will be the return on bonds of various maturities – both absolutely, and relative to risk – as inverted yield curves unwind? And what does a “normal” yield curve look like?

The yield curve most of the time is upward slopping, with yields paying out more the longer the duration of a bond. But rarely is the curve a consistent incline. (For example, it is steeper from two to three years than it is from three to 10 years.)

The spread between the rate for money market instruments maturing in the next few months and the two-year rate is usually relatively steep in general. Then it gradually increases in yield to 30 years. In fact, the curve often flattens out somewhat between the 10- and 30 -year bond yields. (Of course, this is subject to volatility.) Understanding this is one of the most important tools the best bond managers use in their tool box.

Let’s arbitrarily take the U.S. yield curve five years ago. The U.S. Fed’s benchmark one-year bonds were trading at 1.82 per cent. Two-year yields traded 70 basis points higher at 2.52 per cent. Five years yielded 2.75 per cent or 23 basis points more while 10 years were at 2.87 per cent. Thirty year issues traded at 3 per cent. Historically, this shape is fairly typical.

As an inversion wanes, not every maturity rises or falls by the same number of basis points. Typically, when a yield curve goes from inverted to normal, midterm bonds will outperform long-term bonds.

Here’s an example to illustrate this: If a five-year bond yield declines 100 basis points and a 30-year issue falls by 20 basis points as the curve normalizes, the two issues will rally about 4 per cent and 3 per cent in price, respectively. That’s despite the relative rate risks of the two maturities: Longer-term bonds, by their nature, are generally perceived to be riskier given chances are greater the issuer may default over longer periods of time.

The current inversion is not typical, as two-year yields are relatively high, even for an inversion. The same is true for five- to 30-year spreads. This affords the investor the rare opportunity where lower risk will not have the same negative effect on expected return.

Simply put, the investor can buy two- to five-year maturities and enjoy a nice return even if rates increase somewhat. And if rates fall and bond prices rally, they’ll get a solid return that won’t be dramatically less than if an investor was holding long-term bonds. If the curve normalizes and mid- and long-term bonds are above short-term yields, two- to five-year bonds will perform dramatically better than long issues.

The curve will eventually normalize. The question is will bond yields be higher or lower? Typically, bond yields decline after an inversion as the economy falters. However, the spread between bond yields and inflation is currently lower than it typically is before recessions. It will depend on whether we have a significant downturn with declining inflation or if we avoid a downturn but inflation remains sticky. Looking at data in developed nations, the jury is still out although a weaker economy is more probable.

However, for the bond investor, the decision is an almost unprecedentedly easy one. Two- to five-years bonds offer good potential returns and low risk. How refreshing after the last few years.

Two ETFs that can benefit from this is the BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF ZFM-T and the 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Ishares ETF IEI-Q.

Tom Czitron is a former portfolio manager with more than four decades of investment experience, particularly in fixed income and asset mix strategy. He is a former lead manager of Royal Bank of Canada’s main bond fund.

