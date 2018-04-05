This ‘bear market checklist’ says chill out, low-cost portfolios beat Harvard geniuses, and a big rally in oil stocks

‘Bear market checklist’ tells Citi to relax and buy this dip

Despite the recent volatility, a checklist of stock market indicators is flashing few sell signals indicating the current correction should be bought, according to Citigroup Inc.

Only two-and-a-half out of the 18 factors on Citi’s list are marked as “worrying,” strategists including Robert Buckland wrote in a recent note to clients. The same measures showed 17 and 1/2 signals before the dotcom bubble burst and 13 warning signs before the global financial crisis, they said.

“The checklist would have helped us hold our nerve in 2011-12 and told us to do the same during sharp corrections in August 2015 and early 2016,” the strategists wrote. “Right now, it is telling us to buy this dip.”

Citi’s “bear market checklist” is not supposed to be seen as a market-timing model, the bank cautioned. It won’t predict when a short-term stock market correction is imminent. However, it does suggest what investors should do when that correction occurs.

Among the indicators that do concern the strategists are high-trailing price-earnings ratios and “frothier” returns on equity. What they are focusing on the most though are the yield curve and credit spreads, with the former a mild concern and the latter still benign.

“When the curve is flat or downward sloping and spreads are high and rising then there is a good chance that recession and an associated bear market are imminent,” the strategists wrote.

-- Cormac Mullen, Bloomberg News

Stocks to ponder

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T). This defensive dividend stock currently provides investors with a 5 per cent yield. The dividend appears sustainable with a payout ratio in the 60 per cent range and the company’s stable cash flows. Jennifer Dowty looks at the stock’s latest prospects. (for subscribers)



Spotify Technology SA (SPOT-N). The buzzy debut of Spotify Technology SA on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday drew retail investors across generations, not just the Millennials who make up the largest proportion of the music streaming service’s customer base, retail brokerages said on Wednesday. Spotify’s listing was hotly followed, as it went public via the unusual method of a direct listing, without selling new shares.

The Rundown

Here’s why oil stocks are surging



Brisk demand from refineries along with stronger prices propelled shares of big oil-sands companies Thursday as production cutbacks were seen easing congestion on major export pipelines. Investors piled into some of the sector’s largest producers as prices for heavy oil-sands crude strengthened, buoyed by output reductions that analysts say have helped relieve constraints on major pipelines that carry crude to the United States. Big gainers included producers MEG Energy Corp., Suncor Energy Inc., Cenovus Energy Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Jeff Lewis reports (for subscribers).

The real issue for markets isn’t trade — it’s the unpredictability of Donald Trump



Financial markets have good reason to be rattled by the prospect of a showdown on trade between China and the United States. They have even more reason to be frightened by an increasingly unpredictable U.S. President. Ian McGugan reports. (for subscribers).



Why low-cost, no-frills portfolios are beating the geniuses at Harvard and Yale



Top financial thinkers, including Princeton professor Burton Malkiel and Nobel Prize winner Eugene Fama, offer the same advice. They tell you to build a collection of low-cost index funds that span different regions, and both stocks and bonds. You should adjust the asset mix to reflect your risk tolerance — a 20-something might tilt heavily toward stocks, while a retiree might go in the opposite direction—but there’s really no mystery to smart investing. So why don’t more of us actually follow this approach? Ian McGugan reports in ROB Magazine (for subscribers).

Spotify signals the investing ecosystem is changing - and not to your benefit



Hold the trumpets, tell the champagne sellers to go home. Daniel Ek, chief executive of Spotify Technology SA, wants you to know that you should be just as bored by his company’s debut on public markets as he was. The listing of his giant music-streaming service on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday was just a day like any other, Mr. Ek declared in a blog post. What really matters, he said, will be “the day after, and the following day – and all those days to come” when Spotify will pursue its mission of bringing music to the masses. Maybe so. But Mr. Ek’s high-minded nonchalance demonstrates some of the ways that the investing ecosystem is changing – and not always to the benefit of ordinary investors. Ian McGugan reports (for subscribers).

This high-yield portfolio continues to rise despite interest rate-driven challenges

Gordon Pape takes stock of how his high-yield portfolio is doing over the past six months - and determines it’s time for some changes. (for subscribers).

Ask Globe Investor

Question: Is the amount of dividends received in an exchange-traded fund included in the performance report? Or are dividends an additional amount over and above the posted return?

Answer: When exchange-traded funds and mutual funds post performance data, the numbers are total returns that include both price changes and dividends. Further, the total return assumes that dividends were immediately reinvested in additional units of the fund. If you do not reinvest your dividends, your actual return may differ from the posted return of the fund. Also note that posted returns are before tax, which varies depending on the individual’s circumstances.

--John Heinzl

