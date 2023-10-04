“Our ambitions remain clear: to make the best fantasy miniatures in the world, to engage and inspire our customers, and to sell our products globally at a profit. We intend to do this forever. Our decisions are focused on long-term success, not short-term gains.”

-Games Workshop strategic statement

“The people who play that (Warhammer) would spend their last dime on it. They would find a way to play it if they were 100ft underground.”

-Keith Ashworth-Lord-

In the first 3 articles of our recent series on how to beat the pros, we presented our case as to why we feel investors who seek to outperform professional money managers and broad indices be singularly focused on owning a concentrated portfolio of high-quality/predictable businesses and holding them for the long-term. We then outlined the framework we employ to find and analyze high-quality/predictable business models. To re-iterate, we define ‘quality’ as the predictable ability for a business to generate superior returns on capital over time.

In this company report, we highlight Games Workshop (GAW in London, and traded Over the Counter as GMWKF). We have held Games Workshop since January 2022 but have followed the company for years. It represents the 3rd largest equity holding in the Hillside Focus Growth Portfolio with about an 8% weight.

What does the company do? Games Workshop designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games globally. They offer games primarily under the Warhammer brand. They also publish short stories, audio dramas, novels as well as provide painting and modelling products.

Location, history & size: Games Workshop is headquartered in Nottingham England. They were founded in 1975, incorporated in 1991 and listed in 1994 and trades in London under the symbol GAW. The Warhammer game was created in 1983. The company has 2,700 employees and a market capitalization of C$5.5 billion.

Business discussion: Games Workshop is in the business of creating and fostering communities. Per their description: “the more fun and enjoyable we make our games, the more customers we attract and retain, and the more miniatures our customers want to buy. This in turn allows us to reinvest in making more and more exciting miniatures and games, which creates a virtuous cycle for all.” Games Workshop offers their products through their own store network (526 globally), trade (through third party retailers; 6200 globally) and online through their own web stores. Games Workshop is also increasingly leveraging the fact they have produced and thus own all their IP. To this end, we have seen video games launched and note that Amazon Prime and Games Workshop are teaming up to bring Warhammer 40k to the big screen. Licensing revenue is very attractive financially (near 100% margins) but more importantly it tells us as investors that the IP is valuable and difficult to replicate. For those of you who follow our work, this leads us to conclude the IP represents a strong source of competitive advantage and could allow the company to continue harvesting superior returns on invested capital.

Capital allocation discussion: Games Workshop are unapologetic about the fact they intend to operate a profitable business. Per the quote at the beginning of this article, they claim this is a necessary condition for them to be in business ‘forever’ and we couldn’t agree more. They sport healthy operating margins of about 30% and thus it should come as no surprise that the business model consistently produces healthy profits. Their primary focus for excess capital is to re-invest in the business and note “when we make an investment, we measure its impact to ensure that it delivers an improved return on capital for our owners.” We asked management if they have a target return for incremental investment and they told us 100%. Before we get too excited, Games Workshop typically retains about 20% of their free cash flow while the balance (80%) is returned to shareholders through a growing dividend. This is a relatively asset light business model which doesn’t require gobs of capital to maintain and grow.

Culture: Games Workshop is one of the few businesses we own that isn’t founder run/owned. With that said, their shareholder engagement is, in our view, a masterclass on simple and effective communication. Their ethos oozes simplicity, passion, long-term thinking, cost controls, and cash return on capital focus. Per our experience, this is rare, and generally exclusive to founder run/owned companies; Games Workshop is a very rare bird indeed. The culture extends outward to fans as well. One of our favourite questions is ‘if ‘x’ (in this case Warhammer) disappeared tomorrow, what would you do?’ One fan responded, ‘I honestly couldn’t imagine my life without it, as weird as that sounds.’ Henry Cavill aka ‘Superman’ is a lifelong fan of Warhammer and recently left that role to co-produce and star in the Amazon/Games Workshop effort. Cavill proclaims he ‘genuinely can’t get enough of the lore they have built over the decades.’ We see countless examples of passionate employees, fans and celebrities alike leaning into the hobby. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to use the word ‘cult’ to describe the culture that has been built and fostered over decades.

Financials, valuation & stock performance: The long-term performance of a company’s share price will generally mimic the payout adjusted long-term returns on invested capital. Some quick math: if GAW pays out 80% of earnings as dividends (and thus retains/re-invests 20%) and earns a 100% return on re-invested capital then one could expect the business to grow at 20% (20% of 100%).

We’ll call out a few highlights from the accompanying table:

1) Revenues have increased nearly 4x since 2009 while FCF has increased 23x and the stock price (not including dividends) 45x. The difference between 23x and 45x can be explained by the valuation has P/FCF has more than doubled.

2) CAPEX as a % of revenues has been consistently low.

3) Price/FCF has fluctuated between 10-40 and recently ~20.

4) The company’s financial performance has advanced smartly since 2017. This coincides with the shift to licensing IP and greater focus on online distribution of products. Both trends we see continuing but note that returns on capital prior to 2017 were strong and consistent.

Considering the strong business model and history of elevated returns on invested capital, we believe that shares are attractively priced when P/FCF<20.

Noteworthy: Whenever we discuss foreign companies, we are always asked about the investing mechanics. We own shares directly on the London stock exchange under the symbol GAW. While an OTC listed ADR in the US (GMWKF) exists, it is thinly traded and un-investable in our view. Fun fact (bonus!): UK dividends received by Canadians are not subject to foreign withholding taxes.

Risks: No business is perfect and without risk. We have concerns about the lack of insider ownership. We feel there is a low degree of ‘hit-or-miss’ risk as they would need to keep launching products and innovating their IP.

Further Learning: Games Workshop is not promotional at all. Their IR website does not feature sexy presentations, nor do they engage with many analysts or conduct analyst earnings calls. We like this as it means they are laser focused on the business but it can present research challenges. However, as noted their no nonsense approach to shareholder communication is refreshing and we’d recommend reading past financial filings.

