Scotiabank strategist Simone Arel detailed a TSX profit reporting season that is not only disappointing, but likely signals further weakness ahead in 2023.

In a Thursday report, Ms. Arel noted that with roughly half of S&P/TSX Composite Index companies having announced earnings, results were 6.3 per cent below estimates and 2.6 per cent lower than a year ago. The sectors most responsible for the shortfall are materials (thanks to diversified mining stocks), financials, energy and consumer discretionary.

Canadian companies are showing a trend that started in the U.S., where sales growth remains strong but profits disappoint. This is indicative of falling profit margins – companies are less able to translate revenue growth into earnings because of rising costs, notably wages.

The strategist emphasizes that analysts have been forced to lower profit estimates for the first half of 2023 but as it stands, they still expect record profits later in the year. Ms. Arel writes, “This appears overly optimistic in our opinion, given deteriorating global growth and strong price pressures.” Scotia’s internal models point to an 18 per cent drop in TSX profits this year.

Investors should focus on higher quality companies with more dependable, if not spectacular, earnings streams to combat what Scotiabank believes will be a raft of downward earnings revisions in late 2023.

Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Short sales on the TSX: What bearish investors are betting against

Stock markets are off to a relatively strong start to the year as inflation edges down and job growth stays strong. But there are still some pockets of bearish sentiment in sectors such as cannabis, banking, cryptocurrencies, electric vehicles and biotech. Larry MacDonald has this month’s report on what short sellers are up to on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Younger investors have little hope of reaping the portfolio returns of baby boomers: Credit Suisse

If your broker is pitching you on the idea of investing in commodities, you should pay close attention to the tables buried deep in the 2023 edition of the Credit Suisse Global Investment Returns Yearbook. The influential and wide-ranging annual guide to markets was published on Thursday. It provides exhaustive detail on many topics, including why you should not make a habit of investing in individual physical commodities. But there’s more to that contention, reports Ian McGugan, who also highlights how the Gen Z generation can forget about reaping baby boomer returns of the past.

Insider trading is getting even harder to detect with ETFs, study suggests

A new study suggests that financial wrongdoers have moved on to a novel form of insider trading, using exchange-traded funds to profit from information that has not yet been made public. While the analysis is limited to the U.S. market, few would be surprised if this were also happening in the Canadian stock market, reports Tim Shufelt.

Death of the balanced portfolio strategy is premature

Count Andrew Pyle, senior portfolio manager with CIBC Woody Gundy, as among those believing the 60/40 portfolio isn’t dead - and shouldn’t be.

War in Ukraine shows commodity markets are robust, adaptable

One year after Russia invaded Ukraine and sent commodities into turmoil, it’s clear that the main takeaway is that markets are remarkably resilient and adapt quickly to changing circumstances. While the attack on Feb. 24 last year initially sent prices for commodities such as crude oil, liquefied natural gas and coal sky-rocketing, they have all returned to, or fallen below, the pre-invasion levels. Clyde Russell of Reuters explains why commodities have been so resilient.

The highest-yielding stocks on the TSX, plus risk data

Number Cruncher: 13 North American stocks to weather a bear market

Friday’s Insider Report: Incoming and outgoing CEOs of this energy company invest almost $1-million each

Global stocks to correct in short term as inflation weighs: poll

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Why this money manager favours residential and industrial real estate right now

‘There’s still a long way to go’ in China reopening trade as growth accelerates

Question: Before tax-free savings accounts came along, I invested in stock index funds in my registered retirement savings plan. Now, I realize that these investments do not benefit from favourable tax treatment available for dividends and capital gains in a non-registered account. This makes me think that on an after-tax basis it’s better to hold equities in a non-registered account than in an RRSP. Is my thinking correct?

Answer: No. It’s a myth that you’re better off holding stocks in a non-registered account to benefit from the favourable tax treatment of dividends and capital gains. The opposite is true, as I’ll demonstrate in a moment.

The key thing to understand is that the dividend tax credit and 50-per-cent inclusion rate for capital gains don’t eliminate tax. They just reduce it relative to the tax rate on interest and other income.

In an RRSP, on the other hand, there are no taxes on investment gains or income.

I can hear people objecting: “But you pay tax when you withdraw money from your RRSP!” That’s true. But what critics of RRSPs forget is that RRSP contributions are made with pre-tax dollars. When the government taxes your RRSP withdrawals, it’s basically collecting the tax it let you defer originally, plus the implied growth of that tax over time.

Let’s look at an example that compares the returns of two investors, Harry and Sally. Harry chooses to invest in a non-registered account to get the supposed tax savings on dividends and capital gains. Sally follows the conventional wisdom to invest in her RRSP. We’ll assume both investors start with $10,000 before tax and have a constant marginal tax rate of 40 per cent on regular income and 20 per cent for both dividends and capital gains. (These rates are for illustration purposes only.)

Let’s start with Harry. Because he is investing in a non-registered account, he’ll be using after-tax dollars. So, the first thing he needs to do is pay $4,000 of income tax on his $10,000. That leaves him with a net $6,000. Let’s assume he invests the money in a stock that triples in value to $18,000 and pays him $1,000 in dividends over 10 years, for a total of $19,000.

When Harry sells his shares, he’ll owe capital gains tax of $2,400 (20 per cent of $12,000). He will have also paid $200 of tax on his dividends (20 per cent of $1,000). That adds up $2,600 of tax on his investment earnings, leaving Harry with a net $16,400 after tax ($19,000 minus $2,600).

Now, let’s look at how Sally would fare if she bought the same stock in her RRSP. Because she’s investing pre-tax dollars, she gets to put the entire $10,000 into her RRSP. After 10 years, her shares will have tripled to $30,000, and she will have collected about $1,667 in dividends – about 67 per cent more than Harry. Before any taxes are deducted, Sally will have $31,667 in her RRSP.

When it’s time to cash in her shares and withdraw the money, Sally will pay income tax of about $12,667 (40 per cent of $31,667), leaving her with $19,000 after tax ($31,667 minus $12,667). That’s $2,600 more than Harry.

If that number sounds familiar, it’s because Harry paid exactly $2,600 of tax on his capital gains and dividends in his non-registered account, whereas Sally paid no taxes on her investment earnings. As this example illustrates, far from saving tax, non-registered accounts increase your taxes relative to investing in an RRSP.

To repeat, this example assumes a constant tax retirement. But if we assume a lower tax rate when money is withdrawn from an RRSP – as is the case for many retirees – Sally’s advantage would be even greater.

John Heinzl

Strap in for no landing: World market themes for the week ahead

