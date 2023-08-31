The way we think about valuing a business is to focus on the highly predictable. Naturally, this applies to the growth component as well as stability of demand. The essential question we ask ourselves is: “Where will the incremental profits for shareholders come from?” Below are the three sources of growth that we find are relatively easy to identify and indicative of quality.

Market under-penetration

Let’s first look at Fever-Tree Drinks (FEVR in UK), one of our portfolio companies and the clear leader in the premium drink-mixer space. This UK-based single-brand business dominates almost all the geographic markets where it operates (except Germany) – e.g., 50% market share of premium segment in the US, nearly 100% in the UK, 90% in continental Europe, and over 50% in Canada and Australia. While those market-share figures probably have hit the ceiling, we are still seeing a bright growth prospect for Fever-Tree, mainly thanks to the largely under-penetrated industry. How do we gauge that?

Premium spirits in Europe are nearly 2x that in the UK in terms of market size while premium mixer in Europe is only half of that in the UK. The gap is even much wider if we compare the US and the UK – that is, 12x in premium spirits vs. 0.5x in premium mixer. These figures strongly point to abundant white spaces outside of the home market (UK) for Fever-Tree to continue to drive profit growth. Fortunately, beverage products tend to “travel” well. The company successfully entered the European and US markets in the past while the management pictures even richer long-term opportunities in Asia and Latin America. At the end of the day, Fever-Tree can likely scale up its business without doing anything materially different from the past or even fighting for any incremental market share but through the same proven strategy propelled by the secular external tailwind towards premiumization.

Consistently unmet demand

Supply-constrained unmet demand is another indication of high-quality growth that gets us excited. One example from our portfolio would be Bouvet (BOUV in Norway), which has the largest presence in technology consulting services for the public and energy sectors in Norway. Despite the company’s track record of persistently outgrowing the industry while maintaining market-leading profitability over recent years, the management told us that (human) resource capacity has always been the no. 1 bottleneck to the company – simply put, the company just can’t hire enough consultants for its current and future projects. Still, instead of rushing to hire, Bouvet has prioritized its people-first corporate culture, resulting in an employee turnover rate below industry average, a sick-leave ratio lower than Norwegian average, and a high rank in terms of the attractiveness as an employer to local university students. We believe that the best days are still ahead for Bouvet, as the company gradually (and “carefully”) expand its employee base to fulfill additional demand for its services.

Focused market-share Gain

Our last example of the day comes from highly populated Asia. Despite a lesser-known name among investors, Kato (HK) Holdings (2189 in Hong Kong) plays a vital role in tackling aging populations for the local society. The company operates elderly homes solely within the border of Hong Kong, which has been consistently ranked no. 1 worldwide for the longevity of its residents. More than half of Kato’s places are subsidized by the Hong Kong government (through the Enhanced Bought Place Scheme), and applicants for the subsidy would typically need to stay on a waiting list for a year or so before becoming the occupants for those places. Among all major players in this market, we regard Kato as being the most active in terms of growing its places, which has been achieved through greenfield initiatives as well as disciplined acquisitions. Moreover, unlike some peers adopting a diversification strategy across geographies and customer segments, Kato has never attempted to walk outside of its core competency, which is to serve ordinary elderly people within Hong Kong. As a result, the company has been gaining market shares without encountering too much competition all the while delivering what we believe to be the highest margin in this industry globally. In our view, Kato is well positioned to become the undisputed leader in this niche market in terms of both market presence and shareholder value creation.

Jason Del Vicario, CFA, is a portfolio manager at HillsideWealth | iA Private Wealth Inc.

