Dan Suzuki, deputy chief investment officer at New York-based RB Advisors, asked and answered the question “Is investing really this easy?” in his most recent report to clients. His premise is that investors have become too complacent, heavily invested in the winners of the past that are unlikely to outperform in the years ahead.

Mr. Suzuki notes that the S&P 500 and the U.S. technology sector have generated average annual returns of 14 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, since 2010. Household allocations to equities are now close to all-time highs, which for Mr. Suzuki implies that investors are expecting more of the same from markets.

The report includes three cautionary investing rules that are straight out of the playbook of former Merrill Lynch chief U.S. quantitative strategist Richard Bernstein, who is the founder of RB Advisors.

The first rule is that returns are best where capital is scarce. Performance for popular market sectors is historically lower than ignored industries because valuation levels become extended. Unpopular sectors often have an easier time exceeding low expectations, boosting stock prices.

The second rule is that new market cycles come with new market leadership. Mr. Suzuki believes that the geographic leadership of U.S. markets and the sector outperformance of technology stocks is set to end. The strategist also warns that “this changing of leadership across cycles tends to be accompanied by significant market volatility.”

The third rule is that it’s never too early to sell a bubble. He notes that investors that bought the Nasdaq 100 a year before the year 2000 peak would have doubled their money before the bubble imploded. Despite this, it still took about a decade to recoup the subsequent losses. An investor that sold their tech stocks a year before the peak would have been much better off, even thought they missed out on the initial 100 per cent one-year returns.

RB Advisors clearly believes that technology stocks have reached bubble valuations and that investors should reduce holdings at the very least. They are strongly hinting that U.S. market leadership is set to fade, in favour of developing world stocks.

Wajax Corp. (WJX-T) The share price has rallied more than 42 per cent this year. In addition, management announced a 32-per-cent dividend increase in March, with the current yield standing at 4.7 per cent. Can the good times keep rolling for this TSX industrial stock? For some insight, the Globe’s Jennifer Dowty interviewed Wajax president and chief executive officer Iggy Domagalski.

Short sales on the TSX: What bearish investors are betting against

Autumn is the time of the year most at risk for stock-market corrections, and short sellers sure enough are on the prowl. In Larry MacDonald’s latest monthly update, Canada Goose Holdings and Great-West Lifeco are featured prominently as stocks that investors are betting against, while two of Canada’s big banks are seeing declines in short selling.

Global bond investors fear more declines after vicious quarterly selloff

Fiscal concerns and worries over a prolonged period of elevated interest rates sent government bonds tumbling in the third quarter, and some investors believe more weakness is in store.

Hopes rise for IPO recovery after September deal rush

Bankers and investors are embracing a degree of optimism for the IPO market following a slew of major market debuts in September that made for one of the busiest months since the start of 2022.

Investors fear U.S. data disruption from looming government shutdown

Delays of vital economic data releases could trigger financial market volatility if a U.S government shutdown goes ahead this weekend and drags on for weeks, leaving investors to use alternative data sources to determine the economy’s trajectory.

Bond quake sees doubling down on the shadows

The expanding shadows of private credit seem an odd place to lurk if central banks’ ‘higher-for-longer’ mantra on interest rates suggests they keep things tight until something breaks. And yet many asset managers are doubling down on the growing direct lending universe - assuming the higher returns in a “soft-landing” scenario for the world economy compensate for default or restructuring risks that are more manageable than in publicly-traded high-risk junk bonds. Reuters’ Mike Dolan tells us more.

