Three reasons mutual funds can make smart sense for DIY investors. Plus, how a top-ranked stock picker is preparing his portfolio for a second wave

The era of online brokerages taking advantage of clients holding mutual funds is finally coming to a close.

Do-it-yourself investors holding mutual funds? Aren’t online brokerages a refuge for people fleeing expensive do-nothing mutual funds? For sure, they are. Yet billions of dollars in online brokerage assets still sit in mutual funds, some of it very well invested indeed. In fact, there are solid reasons for DIY investors to consider mutual funds and we’ll look at them in a minute.

First, a bit of history. For decades, online brokers have been paid by mutual fund companies for providing both advice and service to clients who hold funds. Online brokers are prohibited from providing advice (they’re strictly order-takers), so these trailing commissions were not earned. Securities regulators recognized this disconnect in a recently announced decision aimed at stopping payment of trailing commissions to online brokerages starting June 1, 2022.

Where possible, online brokers typically route clients buying mutual funds into a D-series product, where trailers have largely been removed. But it may still be possible to buy Series A and B funds with trailers, and there may be long-time investors who bought these fund series many years ago and continue to hold them.

Collecting trailing commissions is a black mark on the online brokerage business, although it has to be said that individual investors bear some responsibility, too. Trailing commissions are detailed in various disclosure documents in a way that should ping the radar of any fee-conscious investor.

The publicity over trailing commissions and online brokers has undermined the idea of DIY investors using mutual funds and so has the rise of much cheaper exchange-traded funds. But there are still three good reasons for DIY investors to consider mutual funds for their online brokerage account:

1. GREAT FOR PAC PLANS

You can set up monthly preauthorized contributions to a mutual fund without having to pay any brokerage commissions; the commission to buy an ETF typically comes in between $5 and $10.

2. DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT COULDN’T BE SIMPLER

When buying a mutual fund, you can choose a dividend reinvestment option that automatically uses your dividends to buy more fund units; this means dividends don’t pile up as cash in your account while earning zero interest.

3. ACCESS TO SMART, REASONABLY PRICED MONEY MANAGERS WHO CAN DO THE WORK OF INVESTING FOR YOU

D-series funds are considerably more expensive than ETFs, but you may be surprised at how much less pricey they are than traditional mutual funds. Also, funds from low-cost fund companies such as Beutel Goodman, Leith Wheeler, Mawer and Steadyhand may be available (check your broker). Some of the balanced funds from these companies are worth a look for investors seeking a simple way to build a diversified portfolio.

Finally, a warning about DIY investing in mutual funds. Find out if you have Series A or B mutual funds in your online brokerage account and switch to Series D where possible. More on this in a column I wrote (a while back.

-- Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist

A three-point plan for coping with a potential second wave stock market plunge

One of the big morale boosters coming out of the worst days of the pandemic was the stock market surge. Now that COVID-19 cases are again rising sharply around the world, it’s worth looking at the potential for another decline and then considering what you’ll do about it. Rob Carrick shares a three-point plan. (for subscribers)

How a top-ranked stock picker is preparing his portfolio for a second wave

When COVID-19 triggered a stock market panic in March, David Zanoni watched in disbelief as his life savings lost a third of their value – in what seemed like the blink of an eye. It would have been a huge relief to just click on the sell button and end the emotional turmoil. But three decades in the stock market told the seasoned investor otherwise. He not only stayed the course, but purchased an ETF following the Nasdaq 100 Index. The disciplined response to stock market fluctuations has worked out well for Mr. Zanoni, who for years has been in the top 1 per cent of TipRanks.com’s ratings of stock pickers. Larry MacDonald found out about his latest stock moves ahead of a possible second wave of the coronavirus. (for subscribers)

Making the case for the sleepy approach to dividend investing

Ask seasoned investors about their best purchases and they’ll often point to big gains from stocks they held for decades rather than from those they held for months or years. More than a few will point to the dividends they’re getting from long-held stocks that are now comparable to the cost of buying the stocks in the first place. Such a sleepy approach works well when it comes to Canadian dividend stocks. The idea is to buy stocks with generous yields to build a diversified portfolio in a low-cost manner. Norman Rothery tells us how to effectively use the strategy. (for subscribers)

Trump-Biden debate could spark market volatility. Here are some stocks to watch

Some U.S. stocks could face more volatility next week as President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden face off in their first debate ahead of a November election that betting services currently view as almost a coin flip. A strong performance in Tuesday’s debate by Biden, who currently has a modest lead in betting odds and polls, might boost stocks related to global trade and renewable energy, while a perceived debate victory by Trump could benefit fossil fuel and defense companies. Noel Randewich of Reuters lists some key stocks likely to see action, including one from Canada, after next week’s matchup. (for everyone)

Tech ETF outflows send a wake-up call after sizzling rally

Passive investors, the backbone of the Nasdaq’s rally this year, seem to have lost their nerve, pulling massive amounts of cash in recent days from index-tracking technology funds in what many see as an ominous sign for the sector. Saikat Chatterjee and Thyagaraju Adinarayan of Reuters report. (for everyone)

Also see: ‘Healthy correction’ or something more? Stock swings keep investors on edge

