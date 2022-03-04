With an investing backdrop of military conflict and rampant inflation pressures, both of unknown duration, few sectors provide as reliable revenue growth as medical equipment and technology.

The health care sector is not completely without risk, mostly competitive and regulatory, but developed world (and Chinese) demography ensures that an aging population will require an increasing amount of medical care, driving aggregate growth for the sector.

BofA Securities analyst Travis Steed reinstated the firm’s coverage this week with a bullish outlook and a number of recommended stock picks. He described the medical device sector as “recession resistant [with] durable secular growers.”

Mr. Steed outlined major growth trends in diabetes and atrial fibrillation treatments and also robotics and transcatheter aortic valve replacements (TAVR) that are providing significant, double-digit annual revenue growth for relevant providers. He also expects merger and acquisition activity to accelerate, supporting stock prices.

In demographic terms, we are entering what BofA calls “an unprecedented transformation.” The U.S. Census Bureau projects that Americans over 65 will climb from 2013′s 13 per cent of the population to 21 per cent by 2040. Data is similar for Canada and the European Union populations.

Mr. Steed, stating the obvious, wrote “older people are typically the biggest customers of medical devices” and noted that while companies in the sector focus on their market niches, the combined revenue pie for all subsectors is set to climb.

The medical devices sector has underperformed over the past two years as COVID treatment delayed elective surgeries and procedures. Since the beginning of February, however, the S&P 500 Health Care Equipment and Services index has appreciated 2.3 per cent, outdistancing the S&P 500′s negative return by over 7.0 per cent.

BofA’s top large cap picks in the medical device sector are Abbott Laboratories, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Medtronic Inc., Stryker Corp., Boston Scientific Corp., and Baxter International Inc. For small and mid caps, it’s Axionics Inc., Dexcom, Outset Medical Inc., Shockwave Medical Inc., Inspire Medical Systems Inc., and Insulet Corp.

Health care has been one of my two favoured investment sectors, along with cloud computing, for at least five years. The revenue tailwind from demographics and the constant innovation are too compelling to ignore in my opinion. I own Stryker and a position in laboratory chemical provider Avantor Inc.. I also bought Bristol-Myers Squibb in early 2009. I am significantly overweight in the sector, but not concerned about it at all. If anything, I have to stop myself from buying more.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Ask Globe Investor

Question: What are your thoughts about the stock of 3M (MMM-N)? I find it’s not doing so well these days, and I am wondering why. – Claude V.

Answer: 3M Company is a Minnesota-based manufacturing giant, producing a wide range of products from building materials to medical supplies. Its brands include N95 masks, Scotch Tape, and Post-It notes. The company is included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and has a market cap of about US$84 billion.

The stock has been in a downward trend since May of 2021. There is no obvious reason for this, beyond the fact it’s a slow-growth company and doesn’t seem to be taking any steps to improve that.

The company recently released fourth quarter and year-end results. Sales were up 9.85 per cent for the year while earnings gained 8.66 per cent. The dividend yield is 4 per cent and the p/e ratio is14.52.

None of these are bad numbers. But investors are showing little interest and I don’t see a catalyst that will change that. I have never recommended the stock.

– Gordon Pape

