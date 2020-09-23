Twenty tech stocks set for outsized profit growth. Plus, why this month’s market selloff isn’t over

An in-depth research report by Credit Suisse analysts John Talbott and Sarah Sprole uncovered 20 technology stock ideas well positioned to generate outsized profit growth. The stock screening method focuses on a proprietary valuation multiple – cash flow return on investment (CFROI) – that gauges the ability of companies to effectively transform capital into profitability.

The 20 stocks, in order of market capitalization, are Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., Adobe Inc., Comcast Corp., Paypal Holdings Inc., Accenture PLC., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Intuit Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Toronto-based Constellation Software Inc., Synopsys Inc., KLA Corp., Keysight Technologies Inc., Epam Systems Inc., CDW Corp., Zebra Technologies Corp. and consultancy Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

In general, Credit Suisse views technology stocks as deserving of their expensive stock valuation multiples because of their high profit margins. The price-to-book value for the sector is much higher than the market average, but so is the CFROI. In addition, the average enterprise value to operating cash flow multiple of 31 times also compares favourably with the 59 times cash flow in 2000- just prior to the dot-com implosion.

The analysts note that the five largest technology companies – Apple Inc., Microsoft, Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon.com Inc. - dominate the benchmark to an extent similar to the then-largest largest tech companies during the late 1990s tech bubble. Today’s largest companies account for 19 per cent of the S&P 500

However, they also noted that these companies generate 24 per cent of the index’s economic profit (measured as CFROI multiplied by gross investment). In that sense they deserve to be an even larger percentage of the benchmark.

Mr. Talbott and Ms. Sprole are particularly bullish on data processing stocks like Paypal. They term the sector as a ‘Goldilocks’ opportunity, offering high returns on investment and also high rates of reinvestment – a recipe for strong profit growth.

The report also emphasized stocks like KLA in the semiconductor equipment industry. The analysts believe that the sector’s sharp improvement in profitability is not fully reflected in stock prices and that low expectations for future profits will be exceeded.

Memory chip maker Micron Technologies and TE Connectivity, a manufacturing of network equipment components, are listed in a category called “Near term pain, long term opportunity.” Credit Suisse believes these companies are set to recover from a period of declining profitability.

Academic risk tells us that investing in individual stocks is fraught with risk and I wouldn’t suggest any investors buy large positions in any of the companies listed. Still, the report was a good read and these ideas will be interesting to follow, and possibly own for small portions of portfolios after further research.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T) The stock of Canada’s largest home, auto, and business insurance provider has provided stability to portfolios in recent weeks amidst increasing market volatility. Month-to-date, the share price is relatively unchanged, up 1 per cent. It was one of the few stocks that closed higher on Monday, rising 0.35 per cent while the TSX declined 1.3 per cent. The company has benefited from this work-from-home world and analysts are calling, on average, for a 12 per cent return over the next 12 months. Jennifer Dowty has a full profile of the stock. (for subscribers)

The Rundown

Does the weak outlook for bonds mean you should avoid balanced ETFs?

The greatness of balanced exchange-traded funds is that they give you a professionally managed, fully diversified portfolio in a tidy package requiring zero maintenance. But what happens when the investing outlook is ruled by a pandemic without precedent in the modern era? Can we rely on the tried-and-true - including a healthy allocation to bonds with skinny payouts - even in highly uncertain times like these? Rob Carrick has some answers. (for subscribers)

These overlooked value stocks could pop if an effective vaccine emerges

Move over Tesla, Netflix and Facebook. If you want to bet on the arrival of a safe and effective vaccine, look at food and beverage stocks, or even tobacco. This industry group, consisting of U.S. companies such as Boston Beer Inc., Simply Good Foods Co. and Philip Morris International Inc., might not look like the most exciting bet on the end of the pandemic when life returns to normal. But the stocks have shown a particularly strong positive correlation with rising vaccine probabilities, according to Goldman Sachs. They stand out with other so-called value stocks that are relatively cheap and unpopular today. David Berman tells us more. (for subscribers)

Sorry investors, this month’s market selloff isn’t over (but these five things will tell you when it is)

Monday’s selloff brought the S&P 500 to near its support level at 3,200; however, it is probably not the end of the decline, says Ron Meisels, one of Canada’s leading technical stock analysts. Remember that we are not even half way through the September-October seasonally weak period for stocks. He outlines five things to watch for knowing when a sustainable rally is in the works. (for subscribers)

Also see: COVID-19 vaccine verdicts loom as next big market risk

Active fund managers beaten by benchmarks during COVID volatility

Active fund managers, who pick and choose investments rather than passively track indexes, have failed to cash in on the financial market volatility caused by COVID-19, new data has shown. Fund managers have long complained that low market volatility makes their lives hard. But S&P’s SPIVA scorecard showed that 63% of large cap funds and 70% of large cap ‘core’ funds had still underperformed Wall Street’s S&P 500 in the 12 months to end-June despite a chaotic 2020. Marc Jones of Reuters reports. (for everyone)

Market mood swings tied to competing fears about global turmoil

Living up to its reputation as the most temperamental month of the year for stock markets, September has brought with it mood swings of two distinct varieties. It started out with a sharp reversal in the IT sector, fuelled by concerns that the big U.S. tech and internet stocks had run up too far, too fast. More recently, the volatility has homed in on old-economy sectors and cyclical stocks, a sure sign of growing concern about the shape of the economic recovery amid a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in many parts of the world. Tim Shufelt examines what’s going on. (for subscribers)

Globe Advisor

Lessons from six months of pandemic-hit markets

Ask Globe Investor

Question: I’ve read in Globe Investor that studies have shown that investing a lump sum all at once usually produces better returns than investing in stages. Can you elaborate?

Answer: In one study, U.S. money management firm Fisher Investments compared the lump-sum and gradual investing strategies over 20-year periods beginning in 1926 and ending in 2009. The lump-sum investor was assumed to have put the entire sum into the U.S. market at the start of the 20-year period, while the gradual investor deployed the money in stages over the first 12 months, following a process known as dollar-cost averaging (DCA).

Result: Lump-sum investing produced higher returns than DCA in 69 per cent of the 20-year periods examined.

“The reason is simple: More often than not, stocks move higher. You benefit more from being invested more of the time than you do trying to avoid near-term wiggles,” Ken Fisher, chairman of Fisher Investments, wrote in his 2011 book, Debunkery.

“DCA really only helps if you know there is a falling market ahead. And if you could forecast that accurately, what do you need DCA for?”

In another study, Vanguard Group compared lump-sum investing with DCA over rolling 10-year periods from 1926 through 2011. The first period examined was the 10 years from January, 1926, through December, 1935, the second was from February, 1926, through January, 1936, and so on until the 10 years ending in December, 2011.

Assuming a 60-40 portfolio of stocks and bonds, the lump-sum strategy produced better returns two-thirds of the time compared with investing the money equally over the first 12 months. The study also examined the effect of lengthening the DCA period to 36 months from 12. In that case, the lump-sum approach produced higher 10-year returns 90 per cent of the time.

“This is really quite intuitive – if markets are going up, it’s better to put your money to work right away to take full advantage of market growth,” said Anatoly Shtekhman and Brian Wimmer, authors of the Vanguard study.

--John Heinzl

