TD Securities head of global macro strategy James Rossiter highlighted the developed world’s ‘fragile, two-speed economy’ in a recent research report. The trend – which features weak manufacturing activity and resilient services businesses – has important and potentially negative implications for investors.

Using global Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs), or surveys of prominent executives, Mr. Rossiter found that all 18 developed economies he follows are seeing expansion in services industries. At the same time, manufacturing activity is contracting in 90 per cent of countries.

Developed world economies are defined by an emphasis on services and consumption but it is manufacturing PMIs that matter more for investors.

The 2019 Intern’s Guide to macro’s Influence on Equity Markets, written by then-UBS strategist Francois Trahan, is one of the few older research reports I return to frequently (Mr. Trahan has since left to form his own firm). In it, the strategist convincingly shows that manufacturing data is more correlated with S&P 500 earnings and stock prices than services data, largely because manufacturing activity is more sensitive to changes in the business cycle.

Under normal circumstances U.S. stock prices would currently be following manufacturing data lower. This has not, however, been the case as strong consumption on services has buoyed the market.

Something has to give. Market history implies that services data will soon deteriorate, tracking manufacturing data, and this is one of the reasons Mr. Rossiter believes ‘growth risks are clearly building to the downside’. More optimistically, services businesses could remain robust until manufacturing recovers.

Investors should follow manufacturing data for all G10 nations in the months ahead. Continued deterioration suggests a defensive portfolio positioning emphasizing sectors like consumer staples and health care where earnings are less dependent on economic activity. A recovery in manufacturing activity implies outperformance for economically sensitive sectors like commodities and financials.

– Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

Chip manufacturer Nvidia’s stock closed on Tuesday with a trillion-dollar valuation, driven higher by growing interest in artificial intelligence. It has recently pivoted from providing chips for video games to focus on AI. Reuters has more.

The Rundown

Emerging markets were once a staple in investors’ portfolios. But when Gordon Pape recently mentioned them in a column, they elicited laughter from his readers. Is the skepticism justified? Not any longer, writes Pape.

The TMX Group is considering creating a new exchange for new categories of early-stage companies. “When you think about our continuum, where we have our two-tiered market with [the Toronto Stock Exchange] and [the TSX Venture Exchange], you can envision something that is even earlier than Venture where you would see a different class of investors and different asset classes potentially trading on that market,” Loui Anastasopoulos, chief executive officer of the TSX and global head of capital formation for TMX, told Jameson Berkow in an interview.

Two things affect a man’s longevity: weight and whether he smokes. Fred Vettese breaks it down.

Ask Globe Investor

Question: Is it always better to use the younger spouse’s age for a RRIF? My wife turns 71 this year, but I’m turning 67. I’ve been told varying things.

Answer: Using the age of the younger spouse means the minimum withdrawals are less, which extends the life of the RRIF. The reduced income will also lower her tax bill and allow the RRIF savings more time for tax-sheltered compounding. I would certainly choose that option. It offers more flexibility, reduced tax liability, and she can always withdraw more than the minimum if needed.

– Gordon Pape

What’s up in the days ahead

