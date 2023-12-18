U.S. Treasury term premiums, a measure of the compensation investors demand for holding long-term bonds, have fallen to their lowest in three months after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week signaled a likely end to interest rate hikes.

Term premiums surged earlier this year as concerns over rising fiscal deficits and an increase in government bond issuance helped lift long-term Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices.

But they have gone back into negative territory last month amid rising expectations that the Fed has reached a peak in its interest-rate hiking cycle and as the Treasury announced a more modest year-end issuance schedule.

On December 14, the latest available data point for a New York Fed gauge, the term premium of benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to its lowest since September 20.

The move came amid a bond rally as Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the U.S. central bank’s historic tightening of monetary policy was likely over.

The U.S. Treasury Department last month said it will slow the pace of increases in its longer-dated debt auctions in the November 2023 to January 2024 quarter, which supported bond prices.

“Positive term premium was triggered by the August refunding announcement and reversed by the November refunding announcement,” US rates strategists at BMO Capital Markets said in a note last week.

“(Treasury Secretary Janet) Yellen blinked and showed the Treasury Department’s reluctance to continue increasing auction sizes further out the curve in an environment in which investors required positive term premium to underwrite supply,” they said.

Term premiums, which can hurt assets such as stocks when they rise, have largely been suppressed for about a decade amid low interest rates that followed the 2007-2009 global financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

