Wall Street turns against dividend stocks, the strangely quiet TSX, and the last 3% GIC is about to disappear

Merrill Lynch published the results of their monthly survey of global portfolio managers this week. One of the primary findings was that holdings of dividend-paying sectors like utilities, consumer staples and real estate had reached extreme levels relative to history. As a result, strategist Michael Hartnett offered the contrarian idea of selling staples and utilities stocks and buying energy and materials.

Citi research also provided negative news for dividend investors this week. Quantitative strategist Hong Li calculated that low volatility defensive sectors – a group dominated by income generating stocks – are extremely expensive. In terms of price to earnings ratio relative to the market, defensive stocks are more richly valued than at any time in the last seven years.

This news can be disconcerting for investors trying to set up safe-ish income streams for retirement.

So how should dividend investors digest these reports? Outside of lowering return expectations for the near future, I don’t think they have much to fear.

Dividend investors have been a bit spoiled in the era of declining bond yields as income-generating equities have produced strong capital appreciation in addition to payouts. This won’t last if the recent trend in bond yields – the government of Canada five-year bond yield has increased from 1.14 per cent to 1.45 per cent since September 3rd – continues.

Merrill Lynch and Citi are correct in noting that dividend stocks have been popular and are more expensive than usual. This implies that stock price corrections will be more severe than usual but importantly, lower prices mean higher yields and dividend investors can add to holdings as prices decline to increase income.

This is also one of those cases when it’s important to recognize that the time horizon of research advice is often at odds with the average investor. Merrill Lynch and Citi, and in truth all sell-side analysts, are writing for an institutional portfolio manager audience. For that group, 18 months of underperforming the peer group threatens their employment – they are short-term focused by necessity.

Most dividend investors can afford to ride out a period of underperformance while continuing to collect quarterly payments. The only real risk is an environment or company-specific issue that results in dividend cuts. Unless that happens, dividend investing is still a great strategy.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

StorageVault Canada Inc. This small-cap stock has delivered strong earnings growth and robust returns to investors. The stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from six analysts. The company’s business model is attractive given its low capital spending requirements, high margins, and strong cash flow generation. Jennifer Dowty profiles the company.

People Corp. This small-cap stock is covered by seven analysts on the Street and has a unanimous buy recommendation. Year-to-date, the share price has rallied nearly 30 per cent driven by its solid operating results. In the October 2019 issue of Maclean’s magazine, Canadian Business ranked this company number 280 on its list of Canada’s top 500 fastest-growing companies based on revenue growth over the preceding five years. This company’s five-year growth rate came in at 297 per cent. Jennifer Dowty profiles the company.

As oil prices surged this week, the TSX barely budged. Here’s why

The stock market is handling the crude oil supply shock with a level of calm bordering on indifference. The drone and missile attack that temporarily knocked out half of Saudi Arabia’s oil output on the weekend certainly shook the global energy market, with both crude prices and oil and gas stocks spiking. But the disruption did not generate the kind of wild gyrations in broad stock-market indexes typically reserved for major geopolitical events. Tim Shufelt explains why

With deposit rates falling fast, this may be the last 3% GIC around

Three-per-cent returns for conservative investors have been all but wiped out by the plunge in interest rates over the past 12 months. If you act fast, though, there is one exception. Rob Carrick reports

U.S. value fund managers betting shift to value stocks won’t last

The massive U.S. market rotation into value stocks over the past two weeks is finally giving value fund managers a reason to be hopeful after years of underperformance. Yet, portfolio managers from firms such as Hillman Funds, Artisan Partners and Eaton Vance say that they are taking the rally in value stocks – so called because they trade at cheaper valuations than the rapidly expanding companies in the growth stock category – to sell some of their best performers and move into companies that are further out of favour. The move is based on views that the market’s shift to value stocks will not last. David Randall of Reuters reports

