Wall Street’s dangerous consensus. Plus, three top REIT picks and why the Dow at 100,000 may not be all that far away

Wall Street strategists have reached a near-consensus view that currently overheated markets will be volatile-to-lower in the near term, but significantly higher by late 2021. This creates a host of issues for anxious investors.

In a Monday research report, Goldman Sachs strategist Arjun Menon noted that the firm’s index of investor equity sentiment was more than two standard deviations above the historical average, indicating extreme optimism and “a headwind to short-term equity market returns.” Nonetheless, the strategy team expects a 16-per-cent rise for the S&P 500 in the next 12 months.

Morgan Stanley’s outlook is similar. U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson’s most recent weekly update warned that with market rotations towards economically sensitive sectors and small cap stocks already underway, “it may be time for a near-term pause”.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Wilson believes investors should be selective in the short term, and wait for sell-offs to add aggressively to cyclical equity positions. For 2021, he expects a healthy 10 per cent return.

Legendary Merrill Lynch strategist Bob Farrell’s 10 Rules of Investing includes the warning: “When all the experts and forecasts agree – something else is going to happen.” That’s one thing for investors to consider in light of the widespread agreement on what markets will look like next year. The mere existence of a bullish consensus is worrisome, particularly when most pundits agree stock prices are already stretched.

The preferred outlook – lower in the short term, higher in the medium term – almost automatically leads investors towards the temptation to try and time the market, to wait for the downdraft and then buy stocks. Market history and academic research, however, have shown decisively that market timing is a terrible investing strategy almost certain to lead to underperformance.

I read a lot of year-ahead forecasts. Some - like those of Mr. Wilson and Andrew Sheets at Morgan Stanley, Savita Subramanian from BofA Securities, and Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin - I follow more closely than others. I use the reports to identify underlying market trends like value versus growth stock performance and the effects of rising bond yields on dividend-paying equity sectors.

As far as changing my portfolio because of a forecast, that never happens. Tactically, they are of little use, at least at the time of reading. If a predicted trend does emerge, and is verified by asset prices, there is usually plenty of time to put that knowledge to work through actual market transactions.

The kind of broad trends mentioned in year-ahead market outlooks almost always take at least a couple of months after they show up in asset prices before they get untradeable. The problem is often investors don’t believe what they’re seeing until it gets a bit late.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Story continues below advertisement

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

Stocks to ponder

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH-T) This home improvement stock has seen its share price drop 8 per cent over the past four trading sessions while the S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed higher. A main concern by investors is decelerating future growth once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and people resume activities outside of their homes. Further price weakness may represent a potential buying opportunity for long-term investors, given that this stock has delivered value to shareholders over many years. Jennifer Dowty looks at the investment case. (for subscribers)

The Rundown

With signs of recovery emerging for REITs after a rough 2020, these three are worth attention

It’s been a bad year for real estate investment trusts (REITs). The pandemic hit the industry hard, with those specializing in malls, office buildings, and hotels taking the brunt of the impact. But a recovery is under way. The S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index was down 14.7 per cent for 2020 as of Dec. 4. But the latest quarter shows the sector up 14.4 per cent in that period. REITs are staging a comeback and income investors should pay attention while there are still bargains to be found. Gordon Pape has three suggestions if you want to add some high-quality real estate to your portfolio. (for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

Why vaccine optimism may not spell the end of the gold bull market

All of the enthusiasm surrounding COVID-19 vaccines has left little room for pessimism, and by extension, assets that tend to feed on turmoil. After hitting a record high of about US$2,075 an ounce back in August, gold is now deep in correction territory, having given back more than 40 per cent of its gains on the year. TSX-listed gold mining stocks, meanwhile, have collectively slipped into a bear market, and gold ETF flows have turned sharply negative in recent weeks after attracting incredible sums of money for most of the year. But some say an end to the pandemic need not spell the end of the gold bull market. Tim Shufelt reports. (for subscribers)

Once again, irrational exuberance is buoying the markets

Only eight months after tumbling into a virus-ridden funk, Canadian and U.S. stocks are once again roaring with optimism. So is just about every other type of investable asset, from bitcoin to copper ingots to Peruvian bonds. For many investors, the prospect of an imminent end to lockdowns, combined with a long patch of ultralow interest rates, add up to an overwhelming argument for loading up on risky assets. For others, though, the current buying frenzy offers a case study in the madness of crowds. Ian McGugan reports. (for subscribers)

Also see:

‘Sell’ signals indicate roadbump ahead for world equities

Story continues below advertisement

‘This is insanity’: Startups end year in a deal frenzy

After a rough patch, John Heinzl’s dividend portfolio is bouncing back

Like the rest of the market, John Heinzl’s model Yield Hog Dividend Growth Portfolio suffered through some rocky months following the onset of the pandemic in March. But the portfolio has rebounded as encouraging vaccine results have raised hopes that the pandemic could begin to recede in 2021. Read John’s latest update and review of his portfolio here. (for subscribers)

Why the Dow at 100,000 may not be all that far away

Ron Meisels has been investing and studying technical analysis since the late 1960s and witnessed the Dow hitting 1,000 for the first time in 1966. In the 1990s, he accurately predicted the 10,000 barrier would be reached by the end of that decade. Now, in a new analysis that looks at the potential compound rate of the return of the index, he argues that the Dow could reach 100,000 in less than a decade. Check out his rationale here. (for everybody)

Others (for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Monday’s Insider Report: Executive invests nearly $3-million in this large-cap dividend stock on price weakness

The highest yielding stocks on the TSX, plus risk data

Others (for everyone)

For first time ever, Canadians can get a mortgage rate below 1 per cent

Ask Globe Investor

Story continues below advertisement

Question: I recently sold TC Energy Corp. (TRP) at a loss to reduce my capital gains for this year. The trade settled on Nov. 24. I want to repurchase TRP after the required 30-day waiting period, and I also want to be a shareholder on the ex-dividend date of Dec. 30 so I get the next dividend. I’m cutting it pretty close. Any advice about how to time all of this?

Answer: First, let’s quickly review the tax-loss selling rules as they apply to your situation.

As you indicated, in order to claim the loss, you must not repurchase the shares within 30 calendar days of selling them. Otherwise, this would be considered a “superficial loss,” which you can’t use to offset capital gains. Technically, the waiting period extends from the settlement date of the sale to the settlement date of purchase. The settlement date – when the shares and cash actually change hands – is two business days after the transaction date.

On that basis, then, the earliest you could repurchase the shares would be Dec. 23, with a settlement date of Dec. 29. (Note that the Toronto Stock Exchange is closed from Friday Dec. 25 through Monday Dec. 28, which is why the settlement period is so long.) If you were to buy the shares on Dec. 22 or earlier, the settlement date would fall within the 30-day window and you would have a superficial loss.

Turning to TRP’s dividend, in order to receive the next payment you must be a shareholder of record on Dec. 31 (the “record date”). Because it takes two business days for a trade to settle, you must therefore purchase the shares on or before Dec. 29. If you wait until Dec. 30 to buy the shares, you will miss the next dividend. That’s why Dec. 30 is called the ex-dividend date – anyone who purchases on or after this date doesn’t get the dividend.

But why are you determined to purchase before the ex-dividend date? There is actually no advantage in doing so.

If you buy before the ex-date, yes, you’ll receive the next dividend. But on the ex-date the share price will adjust to reflect the fact that the next dividend is no longer included for investors who purchase the shares. TRP’s stock price won’t necessarily fall by exactly the value of the dividend on the ex-date – it could fall by more, less or even rise – because lots of other factors affect share prices. But the value of the dividend will effectively be stripped out of the market price.

Bottom line: As long as you time your purchase to avoid a superficial loss, it doesn’t matter whether you buy your TRP shares before, on or after the ex-dividend date.

--John Heinzl

What’s up in the days ahead

Should you be shopping for an ETF comprised of online retailers this holiday season? We’ll have an analysis.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff