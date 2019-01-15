We may have only seen the opening salvo of a protracted battle for Stuart Olson

A couple of activist money-managers located in New York City last week announced that they would be seeking representation on the board of Calgary-based engineering and construction company Stuart Olson Inc. at the upcoming annual general meeting.

In a letter published on Friday afternoon, the managers, Crescendo Partners LP and Jamarant Capital LP, state that they have been shareholders in Stuart Olson since 2010. They believe that the recent stock price of $5.04 represents a huge discount to their estimated intrinsic value of $9.70 based on cash flow valuations of comparable companies. (No wonder they are upset: back in 2010, the stock price was in the high teens.) They have become disillusioned with management and the Board’s failure to close this valuation gap and are seeking one or more board seats. Also, they request an announcement that the company has initiated a strategic review including the possible sale of Stuart Olson Inc. via a competitive auction process.

As a shareholder of Stuart Olson Inc. in my small cap value portfolio over a similar time frame, I share the frustration of the activists with the laggard stock price performance, so this development has my undivided attention. In fact, the only people who may be unhappy with the recent news are the short sellers of this rather illiquid stock.

Neither Crescendo Partners nor Jamarant Capital disclose the extent of their current holdings in the company, but in the absence of prior disclosure we can assume that their combined total position represents less than 10% of the 27.6 million shares outstanding. So, are they tilting at windmills or is there a distinct probability that they will achieve their objective and Stuart Olson stock will trade closer to its intrinsic value?

On the positive side, Eric Rosenfeld, the Managing Member at Crescendo Partners, is a known quantity in the Canadian small cap market where he has enjoyed some success as a value-creating activist – Aecon, Spar Aerospace, Forzani Group for example. He should have no problem arranging meetings with institutional shareholders to make his case and the poor performance of the stock will be a persuasive opening argument. The travel schedule will not be too arduous. According to the most recent Management Information Circular, two shareholders each control about 15% of the outstanding shares: Alberta Investment Management Company and Letko, Brosseau & Associates in Montreal. If the activists cannot get these two shareholders onside, then it will be an uphill battle to gain board seats. Management and the Board appear to control only about 1% of the outstanding shares, so this is insufficient to block the process.

In a response to the letter, the company confirmed in a press release that there had been an ongoing dialogue with Crescendo and Jamarant over the past few months. From the company viewpoint, the major stumbling block is the fact that the proposed nominee to the board is Gregory Monahan, Managing Member of Jamarant, while his associate, Eric Rosenfeld, the Managing Member of Crescendo is on the Board of Aecon Group Inc. – a direct competitor to Stuart Olson. Until this conflict is resolved, the company is not willing to accept the proposed nominee.

As for the suggestion that Stuart Olson put itself up for sale, needless to say, the company feels that it should focus on its current projects and backlog of $1.6 billion in order to maximize shareholder value.

Even if the campaign to secure seats on the board is successful, there is one more obstacle to overcome: the company has $80.5 million dollars of 6% convertible debentures coming due on December 31st of this year. The debentures are convertible at a stock price of $14.15, so there is no danger of dilution from this source, but a change of control provision will require any potential acquirer to promptly pay them off at par. This may limit the enthusiasm of some bidders for the company. If the company is not sold by the end of the year, this remains a problem for Stuart Olson to address. For a company with a market capitalization of $155 million and an EBITDA (cash flow) of $40 million, this is not a trivial issue.

On the subject of change of control, estimated termination payments to the management team following sale of the company could range as high as $11.4 million – about 25% of trailing EBITDA, the valuation measure used to establish intrinsic value in the letter.

As a long term shareholder, I wish Crescendo Partners and Jamarant Capital every success in their quest to shrink the valuation discount which we all see in the Stuart Olson stock price. Depending on whom they nominate for the Board, I may very well vote for their candidates. But, in spite of my optimism for the outcome, I suspect that we have seen only the opening salvo of a protracted battle for the future of the company.

Robert Tattersall, CFA, is co-founder of the Saxon family of mutual funds and the retired chief investment officer of Mackenzie Investments.