Morgan Housel is a former columnist at The Motley Fool and The Wall Street Journal who is now a partner at the venture capital focused Collaborative Fund. His most recent blog column, Big Beliefs, is a typically brilliant explication of the importance of identifying core concepts in investing and indeed most complex endeavours.

The post begins with a reference from the self-help book Succeeding by John T. Reed, which argues that studying any field of knowledge requires much less memorization than most people believe. Instead, there are usually between three to 12 core principles that need to be identified, and then the bulk of the rest is just combinations of these principles.

Mr. Housel then recounts his core beliefs about investing, starting with a vital one: “The inability to forecast in the past has no impact on our desire to forecast the future.” The short-term future of markets is unknowable but the risk of losing investment capital, combined with the fantastic profits that a working crystal ball would generate, often have investors talking themselves into following highly fallible pundits and indicators.

Mr. Housel also discusses the difficulties in identifying the difference between investing skill and dumb luck. He notes that investing is a game of probabilities. “You can make a good bet with the odds in your favour and still lose, and a reckless bet and still win,” he writes. “It makes it difficult to judge others’ performance.”

Michael Mauboussin, a finance professor at Columbia University and head of consilient research at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, has done considerable work on the luck versus skill issue. He believes the mark of a game of skill is that it is difficult to lose on purpose.

Consider that it’s not that easy to lose a stock-picking contest even if one tries. History even suggests throwing darts to pick an investment could beat a professional manager over a short time frame.

The column also discusses another issue related to luck versus skill. The author argues that no asset manager’s success is believable until they survive a calamity. I agree with the sentiment but would apply it slightly differently.

For every market event, there will be fund managers and strategists that predicted it and are happy to tell us about it at length. This is admirable but no proof they can do it again. The best managers can repeatedly find market turns, both up and down - although importantly, all of them will make mistakes over time.

The best example I know of a strategist with the ability to see market turns is Richard Bernstein during his tenure as Merrill Lynch’s chief quantitative strategist. In March 2000, Mr. Bernstein published Attention Venture Capitalists: Leave Silicon Valley for West Texas. The report simultaneously called the top of the technology bubble and the beginning of a near six-fold rally in crude prices.

Mr. Housel also discusses the dangers of good investing ‘stories’, how calm periods in markets often lead to disasters and the importance of sitting still. I highly recommend that investors read the piece in full.

The Rundown

What are single-stock ETFs and should retail investors buy in?

The latest fad to come out of the investment fund space is taking ETFs in a strange new direction. Traditionally, the great advantage of exchange-traded funds was their ability to combine several – even hundreds – of different stocks in a single package. But a number of new products have landed on U.S. exchanges that track just one stock, using leverage to magnify daily moves. Tim Shufelt explains.

The yield curve is signaling there will be a swift fall in inflation. Don’t trust it

The inversion of the yield curve in bond markets is signalling we are in a recession, or will be soon. But what is it saying about the severity of the recession to come? As veteran bond fund manager Tom Czitron tell us, credit markets are suggesting inflation will soon plunge, and that the economic contraction may be short-lived. But there also are reasons to doubt the yield curve’s forecasting ability this time around.

Bond bear market? ‘Worst year in history’ for asset as inflation bites

An accelerating decline in bond markets is bringing fresh pain for fixed income investors in a year when global bonds have already lost a fifth of their value. Many investors are betting the weakness in bonds will continue as central banks tighten monetary policy to bring down inflation in the United States and across the world. But there are some that believe this is the time to buy bonds while they’re cheap. David Randall of Reuters tells us more.

Faltering U.S. stocks rally could see volatility-control funds turn sellers

Certain volatility-linked investment strategies could ramp up selling of equities if turbulence in the stock market, which has been stoked by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance on interest rate rises, gets much worse, Reuters reports.

Abortion rights loom larger in investment decisions in U.S.

In recent years, funds focused in investments that have a social impact have emerged to bet on startups advancing reproductive health and innovation. After the Supreme Court decision in June to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion, individual investors turned their attention to reproductive health care, as The New York Times reports.

'Impressive' demand for CDRs will lead to more launches in the next year

