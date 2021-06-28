What happens when profit growth slows? Plus, the gas producer that’s surging amid a record-breaking heatwave

Stock prices are often driven by what is called the second derivative of growth.
In a hypothetical example, for a company that has been consistently growing profits at 10 per cent annually, that 10 per cent represents the first derivative of growth. If this company starts growing earnings at 15 per cent per year, that represents a second derivative change – a change in the rate of change from 10 per cent to 15 per cent – and the stock price would normally jump sharply.
I have been wondering what will happen to markets when a broad second derivative change in earnings growth projections happens. For now, expected year-over-year profit growth for U.S. equities in 2021 remains strong at 27 per cent because it’s being compared to weak, pandemic-affected growth rates in 2020.
This growth rate will be difficult to maintain as profits recover during re-opening and year-over-year comparisons become more difficult. Will stock prices react negatively when the expected earnings growth rate falls to a more normal 10 per cent annually?
Global mining stocks, among the first beneficiaries of the global recovery from COVID-19, could provide a good indicator for investors.
In a Monday research report, Citi mining analyst Ephrem Ravi voiced no concerns about the financial health of the sector, pointing to strong cash flows resulting from higher commodity prices. But, after five months of upwards moves in projected profit growth, earnings projections in the sector have now stalled. The second derivative change in earnings forecasts has, for now, stopped climbing.
Mr. Ravi also reports that earnings for the global mining sector are currently the highest in a decade, which could suggest limited upside from here.
The market reaction to all this will be interesting. It’s possible that strong profits and cash flow will protect mining stock prices near current levels. It’s also conceivable that investors will rotate out of mining stocks as the second derivative of earnings growth peaks, and shift portfolio assets to sectors with more stable growth.
Importantly, mining stocks are early-cycle outperformers – they perform best at the beginning of a new market cycle. What happens to mining stocks is likely to provide a template for the performance characteristics of all cyclical sectors as their earnings recover, then level off.
-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist
Stocks to ponder
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) This has been a top performing stock in 2021, rallying 174 per cent. On Friday, the stock price continued to charge higher, spiking 8.5 per cent on unusually high volume. This unhedged producer benefits from rising commodity prices - especially natural gas. And with record-shattering heat in parts of North America, air conditioners are working overtime and the price of natural gas keeps rising. Jennifer Dowty tells us more about the company.
The Rundown
As rally in U.S. stocks rolls on, signs of caution grow
The S&P 500 shook off concerns about a more hawkish Federal Reserve to post a record high last week, but activity in some areas of the market indicates concern over potential volatility ahead of key economic data and corporate profit reports. Lewis Krauskopf tells us what they are.
Also see: Near-term global bond market correction likely: strategists
My Buy and Hold Portfolio continues to exceed expectations, gaining over 12.5 per cent annually
Gordon Pape’s Buy and Hold Portfolio was launched nine years ago. It was designed for people who don’t want to do a lot of trading and waste money on commissions. There was one simple goal – invest in great stocks and then hold on to them, no matter what the market is doing. Over the long term, the strategy works. The target rate of return was originally set at 8 per cent annually - and it has easily surpassed that. Read all the details about the portfolio here.
Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades
Monday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $1-million in this REIT with a stable distribution
The Financial Times: Rising market uncertainties to test investors
Question: I am trying to pick an exchange-traded fund that tracks the Canadian market and I’m confused by something. The iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (XIC) and the BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (ZCN) hold exactly the same stocks and have the same management expense ratio of 0.06 per cent. But when I checked their closing prices on Thursday XIC was down 0.31 per cent but ZCN was up 0.33 per cent. That’s a big difference. Is ZCN just a better ETF?
Answer: Not at all. I was initially scratching my head over this as well, until I noticed that XIC and ZCN have slightly different dividend payment schedules. Both funds declare dividends quarterly, but XIC’s next payment lands on June 30, with an ex-dividend date of June 24, whereas ZCN’s dividend will be paid on July 6, with an ex-dividend date of June 28.
Because XIC’s ex-dividend date was on Thursday – meaning buyers on or after that date would not receive the dividend – the value of the dividend was effectively stripped out of XIC’s market price when trading opened that day. ZCN’s dividend, on the other hand, was still reflected in its market price on Thursday. That explains why the prices diverged.
But the difference is temporary. When ZCN goes ex-dividend on Monday, I expect that the situation will be reversed and XIC will outperform ZCN that day.
Over longer periods, however, their returns are virtually identical. For the 10 years through May 31, XIC and ZCN posted annualized total returns (including dividends) of 6.73 per cent and 6.71 per cent, respectively, compared with an annualized total return of 6.81 per cent for the S&P/TSX Composite Index.
Bottom line: Both ETFs provide an excellent, low-cost way to get broad exposure to Canadian stocks.
--John Heinzl
What’s up in the days ahead
Larry MacDonald takes a look at undervalued companies in Canada that have been buying back their shares.
Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.
