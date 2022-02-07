A lot of investors have to feel great about their returns in the past year or so, but there’s a reason for owners of preferred shares to be particularly ecstatic.

Preferred shares have crushed it in the past year or so. The 12-month total return to Jan. 31 for the S&P/TSX preferred share index was 16.3 per cent. This is huge for holders of pref shares, particularly the long timers who have seen tough years. Even after a great 2021, the annualized 10-year total return for the pref share index is a pathetic 2.5 per cent. Remember, that’s a total return that includes dividends and share price changes. Thank god for dividends.

Now, what’s ahead for prefs? Some thoughts on what to expect can be found in comments made recently by Nick Normandeau, vice-president and portfolio manager at Fiera Capital. Mr. Normandeau manages the $1.8-billion Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF (HPR) for Horizons ETFs, which packaged the comments as a 2022 outlook for preferred share investors.

Mr. Normandeau targets returns of 4 to 6 per cent for pref shares in 2022, most of which will be from dividends as opposed to capital appreciation. This will be a comedown from 2021, when HPR delivered a total return of 24.5 per cent.

Fiera’s forecast says the Bank of Canada will increase interest rates four times in 2022 by 0.25 of a point, which will weigh heavily on bonds. Preferred shares weather rising rates better because of the sector’s heavy concentration in rate-reset shares. Rate resets have their dividends adjusted every five years so that the yield maintains a preset premium over five-year Government of Canada bonds.

Mr. Normandeau said that one of the price supports for preferred shares in 2022 will be a continuation of a trend in which the big banks replace their preferred shares with a security called a Limited Recourse Capital Note. LRCNs, aimed at institutional investors, are a hybrid of bond and pref share features that offers more tax-efficiency for the issuer. Investors benefit from LRCNs because they shrink the preferred market at a time of where there’s strong demand for dividend income.

Removing bank-issued preferred shares from the market raises questions about the quality of remaining share issues. However, Fiera likes the fact that non-banking preferreds offer higher yields. There’s also potential for price gains in the utilities and pipelines if they also redeem their pref shares and replace them with something along the lines of LRCNs.

-- Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist

The Rundown

Why renewable power stocks are stuck in the doldrums

After enjoying big gains in the months before and after Joe Biden’s U.S. presidential election victory, renewable power stocks have stumbled badly. Among Canadian-listed companies, Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T) has plunged 40 per cent in the past 12 months; Boralex Inc. (BLX-T) 36 per cent; Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP-UN-T) 31 per cent; and Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T) 28 per cent. Initially, the declines were likely triggered by momentum investors who had jumped onto the renewables bandwagon only to jump off after driving valuations to unsustainable levels. More recently, the sector has been facing several headwinds that likely won’t be going away any time soon. These include inflation, tight labour markets and rising interest rates, all of which increase costs for solar, wind and other projects that require large amounts of capital. So should investors steer clear of renewable power stocks altogether? John Heinzl doesn’t think so. Here’s why.

Money manager Christine Poole’s best tips and stock picks for the moment

While many investors have been waiting out the recent market volatility, money manager Christine Poole has been busy buying. Globe Investor recently spoke to Ms. Poole about some of her favourite stocks right now, her best and worst stock picks in recent years and investing advice she gives her family.

Can the Fed slow inflation without bringing about the apocalypse?

Investors spent the latter half of the week eviscerating high-profile performers that came up short of analysts’ expectations for earnings. Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly known as Facebook) and PayPal Holdings Inc. both lost more than 20 per cent of their value overnight. The abrupt fall of these stocks – as well as the recent smackdowns of Netflix Inc. and Spotify Technology SA – demonstrate how quickly many of the darlings of the pandemic economy are losing favour. But the slowdown in their earnings also underlines concerns about what lies ahead for the broader economy. Ian McGugan explains.

Shrugging over Google’s stock split? Here’s why the split could be good news

Stock splitting has fallen out of favour over the past decade, but it may be moving back into the spotlight after Google parent Alphabet Inc. announced a remarkable 20-for-1 stock split Tuesday evening. Is it silly to cheer for stock splits? Perhaps, says David Berman, but it’s hard to resist embracing them as an achievement worth telling your friends about. And splits may give some stocks a slight edge.

They made millions on Luna, Solana and Polygon: Crypto’s boom beyond Bitcoin

You have probably heard of Bitcoin, Ether and even Dogecoin millionaires. But over the past two years, their ranks have rapidly expanded, as speculators recorded huge profits from more obscure cryptocurrency projects, some with names that sound cribbed from a children’s cartoon. Now there are Solana millionaires, Luna millionaires, Polygon millionaires. The New York Times looks at the staggering amount of money that’s being made.

Also see: Unreal demand? Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

My first stock: Arlene Dickinson on investing in IBM

Arlene Dickinson is the general partner of District Ventures Capital, chief executive officer of Venturepark and is a cast member of CBC’s Dragons’ Den. She tells Brenda Bouw about her first stab at investing in a stock - and the lessons she learned.

Why I invested in community bonds

Community bonds are a tool that allows non-profits, charities and co-ops to borrow money to fund their work, and investors to profit from supporting organizations and projects they believe in. Kat Tancock, co-founder and co-editor of nature-focused Rewilding Magazine, explains more about these investments that can make a positive impact on society, but also have some unique risks.

Globe Advisor

Asset managers turn to data to create new, in-demand financial products

Ask Globe Investor

Question: Why do I not see any updates on BAMR? No analysts cover it apparently. What is your view of it? - Lynn P.

Answer: BAMR-T is the trading symbol for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. The shares trade in both Toronto and New York.

This is a little-known branch of the sprawling Brookfield empire. The company provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies and acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

It’s not very exciting stuff, but that’s not the reason you can’t find much coverage. It’s because it’s a small company (market cap about $2 billion) and trading volume is very light. The shares generally move within a narrow range and the quarterly dividend of 13 US cents a share isn’t going to excite anyone.

I don’t see any compelling reason to own the stock and I’ve never recommended it.

--Gordon Pape

What’s up in the days ahead

The U.S. is reducing levies on most Canadian softwood producers. Does that make these stocks a buy? David Berman will have some answers.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff