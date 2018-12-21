What the charts say: Bullish on RPM International

RPM International (Friday’s close US$58.38) had a sharp rise from US$36.77 to US$55.92 in 2016 (A-B) and then settled in a wide horizontal trading range mostly between US$47 and US$57 (dashed lines). Subsequently, it rallied to a high of US$68.13 and became overbought at that time (C). The stock is currently in the midst of a minor pullback toward its rising 40-week Moving Average (D). There is good support near ±US$59 but only a sustained decline below ±US$57 would be negative.

Behaviour indicators including the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the bullish status.

After a correction, Point & Figure measurements suggest targets of US$72 and US$76. The large trading range (dashed lines) supports higher targets.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com