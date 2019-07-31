What the Fed rate cut really means, how to invest when everything is new and unknown, and why investors should expect lower returns for the next decade

The most alarming headline of the week, by a wide margin, is “Japan Approves Scientist’s Plan to Create World’s First Humanimals.”

It’s not quite as disturbing as it sounds – the Gizmodo report involves the growing of human organs in rodents and not the creation of half-human, half-panther Japanese soldiers. Still, it highlights a world of rapid technological transformation that is becoming increasingly unrecognizable to people born in the 1960s like me.

The easily intelligible economy of the 1970s – building cars and houses, selling soap with television advertising, drilling for oil with no ethical qualms whatsoever – has to a significant degree been replaced with black box businesses like Alphabet and Facebook. This creates huge challenges for investors who have better things to do than compare the efficiency of software algorithms used by different companies.

Story continues below advertisement

CRISPR is the name for the process that allows for gene editing and the creation of ‘humanimals’. There is a company based in Switzerland called CRISPR Therapeutics AG that develops new drug treatments using the technology. Its stock is up 76 per cent year to date despite reporting a much larger quarterly loss than expected.

Do I wish I owned a stock up almost 80 per cent this year? Sure. Am I comfortable owning a company whose technology is near-incomprehensible to me and comes with unprecedented ethical questions attached? Less so.

eSports is another example of a new technology-generated industry. Its popularity was recently on display at the Fortnite World Cup in New York where tens of thousands of fans bought seats to watch top gamers compete for US$30-million in prize money.

We can quibble about the use of ‘sports’ for an activity where practice involves sitting in a chair 12 hours a day but at least the format and structure of the activity is familiar from baseball, football and other traditional live television events. In the case of eSports I am actively looking for investment opportunities and considering graphics semiconductor providers and game production firms.

Warren Buffett always advised investors to only buy businesses they understand and this rule allowed Berkshire Hathaway to sidestep the year 2000 implosion of the tech bubble (and all the previous gains, of course). But it’s getting increasing hard to find stocks representing easily comprehended products and business plans in a technologically-dominated economy.

Where all this leaves investors, beyond feeling consistently uncomfortable, I’m not sure. It’s a normal psychological tendency to fear things we don’t understand, or subconsciously avoid them in hopes they quietly go away, but I suspect this is the wrong approach. There are new risks, but also new opportunities for growth, and we’ll all just have to redouble our efforts to catch up with what’s already happening.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

Stocks to ponder

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP.UN-T). This real estate investment trust (REIT) has been a solid performer over the years given its attractive portfolio of assets and strong fundamentals. Consequently, the REIT trades at a premium valuation. The security is just 78 cents, or 1.6 per cent, away from resurfacing on the positive breakouts list, and it has 11 buy recommendations. Toronto-based Allied Properties REIT is focused on managing and developing office properties located in major cities across Canada with a concentration in Toronto and Montreal. As at March 31, Allied had a portfolio of 179 properties. Jennifer Dowty reports (for subscribers).

Boralex Inc. (BLX-T). Looking for a relatively low-risk stock with good growth potential, a rising dividend and a planet-friendly business model? The answer could be blowing in the wind. Montreal-based Boralex Inc. is a renewable power producer with most of its operations in Canada and France, and a small but growing presence in the United States. Boralex’s dividend isn’t huge – the stock currently yields about 3.3 per cent – but its cash payout has been rising steadily and will likely continue to grow as the company expands its generating portfolio. For conservative investors seeking income and growth, Boralex could be a nice addition to a well-diversified portfolio. John Heinzl explains why (for subscribers).

The Rundown

The Federal Reserve just cut interest rates for the first time since 2008. Here’s why

Story continues below advertisement

Matt Lundy takes a look at the reasons behind why the Fed cut rates and what it all means.

Read also: Fed lowers interest rates, leaves door open to more cuts

The U.S. Federal Reserve just saved Canadians who borrowed too much

The apocalypse for over-extended borrowers was cancelled on Wednesday. Thank the U.S. Federal Reserve, which cut its trendsetting interest rate by one-quarter of a percentage point. In a stroke, the Fed killed the expectation that interest rates would rise back to historically normal levels and crush people with big debts. Rob Carrick explains what this means for Canada’s borrowers.

This one chart has been perfect for market timers

One specific index would have allowed investors to near-perfectly time equity markets over the past 14 months and it points to one indicator – U.S. corporate bond spreads – as the most important to follow in the weeks ahead, writes Scott Barlow (for subscribers). He takes a look at the charts and why this index has been so pivotal.

Story continues below advertisement

‘How can I maximize the use of a TFSA for retirement?’

Except for one serious problem, tax-free savings accounts are an excellent way to save for retirement, writes Rob Carrick (for subscribers). Your money compounds tax-free in a TFSA, and you can withdraw it tax-free in retirement or whenever. That’s an advantage over registered retirement savings plans, where you get a tax break on contributions and then pay tax on withdrawal. From his experience, retirees are really bugged by the taxes they pay on RRSP withdrawals, while they love withdrawing tax-free TFSA money. So what’s the problem with TFSAs as a retirement savings vehicle? In a word, it’s accessibility.

OSC survey says low, middle-class investors not receiving adequate financial advice from advisers

The quality of advice the average investor is getting from financial advisers calls into question the fee structure for that profession, says a new report from the Ontario Securities Commission’s Investor Advisory Panel. The report, published by the IAP – a nine-member body with an arm’s-length relationship with the OSC – says a “large proportion” of investors with small or medium-sized portfolios are not getting timely and relevant investment advice. For instance, of the 3,083 Canadians surveyed, 49 per cent of those with portfolios worth $50,000 to $100,000 said their adviser spent less than an hour communicating with them during the past year. Alexandra Posadzki reports (for subscribers).

Investors used to more than 10-year stock market bull run should expect lower returns over next decade, says TD

Investors used to a more than 10-year stock market bull run should expect lower returns during the next decade amid slowing global growth, economists and fund managers are warning. Canadian investors saw solid 5-per-cent to 7-per-cent annual portfolio gains between 2010 and 2018, outperforming the previous decade, according to a report by TD Economics. Looking toward the next decade, however, investors could see more modest gains as GDP growth in developed countries slows and central banks maintain low interest rates. Stefanie Marotta explains (for subscribers).

Story continues below advertisement

Others (for subscribers)

Beware of dividend stock ‘value traps’

Merrill Lynch’s top 10 stock trades for Q3

Fed rate cuts could help cheap U.S. small-cap stocks gain favour

Apple woos investors with China gain, market value nears $1-trillion

Seeking wealth creators among U.S. consumer discretionary stocks

Story continues below advertisement

Trump should avoid talking smack about Canada if he wants a weaker dollar, bank says

Goldman Sachs says S&P 500 bull-run has legs but cuts earnings outlook

Analysts cut copper forecasts on worries about Chinese demand

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies raise their stakes in these two stocks

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Others (for everyone)

U.S. money market strains will remain even with Fed rate cut, says DoubleLine’s Campbell

Dead or alive: When is the right time to transfer wealth?

Globe Advisor

Regulators up the ante on protecting aging investors with best practices on trusted contact person, other measures

Ten ways the wealth-management industry won’t change in the next decade

Are you a financial advisor? Register to Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis, and access to ProStation – a powerful tool to help you manage your clients’ portfolios.

Ask Globe Investor

Question: I am thinking of setting up a five-year ladder of guaranteed investment certificates. Is this a good idea?

Answer: Normally, I would say a five-year GIC ladder is a great idea. It works like this: You spread your money across five different GICs, with maturities ranging from one to five years. When the one-year GIC matures a year from now, roll it into a new five-year GIC. A year later when the two-year GIC matures, buy another five-year GIC, and so on. By staggering your GICs, you prevent all of your money from maturing at the same time (when interest rates might be unattractive) and you always reinvest at the five-year rate, which is typically the highest.

For a GIC ladder to make sense, however, you have to be adequately compensated for locking up your money for a long period. That’s not the case right now. Because of the flattening yield curve, which reflects slowing global growth expectations, GIC investors don’t get much of an interest-rate premium, if any, on longer maturities.

At Tangerine Bank, for instance, the yield on a one-year GIC is 2.15 per cent. The rate inches up to 2.25 per cent on a two-year GIC, 2.3 per cent on a three-year GIC and 2.35 per cent on a four-year GIC. These increases are barely visible to the naked eye. The rate on Tangerine’s five-year GIC? It’s 2.35 per cent – the same as a four-year GIC. You can find higher rates at other financial institutions, but they show a similar flat yield pattern.

GICs still have their place as a safe and secure place to park your cash. But given the meagre incremental returns when locking in for longer periods, you might consider setting up, say, a three-year ladder instead and giving yourself – and your money – more flexibility.

–John Heinzl

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.

What’s up in the days ahead

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

Click here share your view of our newsletter and give us your suggestions.

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.

Compiled by Gillian Livingston