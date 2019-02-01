What to do about last year’s downer investing statements, one of the brightest markets in the world, and who won the POT lottery

Annual investing account statements for 2018 can be such a downer.

The Canadian, U.S. and international stock markets were down, and the bond market delivered only a modest gain. Wrap them all together in a diversified portfolio and you end up with the kind of loss that prompts people to ask if something’s wrong with their investments.

I’ve heard from quite a few of these investors lately, including one who has a sizable conservative portfolio more or less two-thirds invested in bonds or cash and the rest in stocks. The loss for this portfolio last year was 3.9 per cent. “We have just received our year-end 2018 results and, although we realize it was a difficult year, we must confess we are disappointed on two fronts,” this person wrote.

The first problem is the size of the loss for 2018. It does seem a touch high for such a conservative portfolio, but it’s not dramatically out of line if you look at comparable portfolios. The average loss for Canadian balanced mutual funds with a tilt toward bonds over stocks was 2.2 per cent last year, according to the Fundata reports available through Globeinvestor.com.

Longer-term results are more important, so what do they show? This reader reports returns of 5 per cent annually over the past three years, 7.2 per cent annually over the past five years and 3.7 per cent over the previous 10 years. The average Canadian fixed income balanced fund made 1.9 per cent, 2.7 per cent and 4.3 per cent over the past three-, five- and 10-year periods, so he’s not doing badly on the whole.

His second problem with his portfolio goes beyond returns and is, in fact, more serious. “All [our] firm does for us is manage our money – there is no estate planning etc.,” he wrote. “In light of this, we are wondering if we should be considering changes firms.”

The answer is yes, this is grounds for seeing if better advice is available. An average-performing portfolio built by an adviser who does zero financial planning sounds like an empty relationship. Average returns might well be sufficient to get this reader where he needs to be in terms of reaching his financial goals. But without the planning, he’s left to worry about his returns with no context for explaining what they mean.

Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist

Stocks to ponder

Altria Group Inc. (MO-N). Altria Group Inc, one of the worst performing stocks of 2018, is gaining traction again as the cigarette company’s cheap valuation and fat dividend yield are too tempting for some bargain hunters to ignore according to analysts and investors. The stock has a long way to go to recover from its 34-per-cent decline between early November and late January. And analysts and investors cite clear risks such as the potential for tighter regulations and the decreasing popularity of cigarettes. But still, they see plenty more gains to come. Reuters reports (for subscribers).

The Rundown

January in investing: The month where almost everything worked (and Canada put the rest of the world to shame)

Canadian stocks stormed back in January with the biggest monthly advance in nearly a decade, swiftly negating the losses from an ugly December sell-off. The rebound was part of a clean sweep across all major asset classes, which saw equities, corporate bonds, the loonie and Canadian crude oil rise in unison through January as investors looked for bargains. The biggest losers of the sell-off became January’s biggest market movers, as investors snapped up shares of the big banks and energy stocks at discounted valuations. Bank shares had tumbled partly on concerns about rising interest rates and Canadian oil shares dropped amid pressure on oil prices. Tim Shufelt takes at look at the key moves (for subscribers).

Cannabis lifestyle company Weekend Unlimited wins POT ticker symbol lottery

Weekend Unlimited Inc., a Vancouver-based cannabis lifestyle company with global ambitions, thought it had slim odds when it tossed its name in the hat for the coveted POT ticker symbol. Owing to high demand, the Canadian stock exchanges held a lottery Wednesday to determine which company would get the ticker. It has been laying dormant for 13 months, since Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan yielded POT in early 2018 when it merged with Agrium Inc., creating a company called Nutrien. On Monday, Weekend Unlimited’s stock will halt trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange so that its ticker can be changed over. Weekend Unlimited is no stranger to clever stock tickers: it currently trades under the ticker symbol YOLO, an acronym for “You Only Live Once.”

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

The S&P/TSX composite rose 1.8 per cent for the week ending with Thursday’s close and stands 8.7 per cent higher for 2019. The index itself is now overbought according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a 71 score that is above the RSI sell signal of 70. This implies the benchmark is at risk of a pause in the rally or a move lower (which could be small) in the short term. There is only one technically attractive index member trading below the RSI buy signal of 30 this week – SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. The stock dropped a dramatic 24 per cent over the past week. Scott Barlow takes a look at the charts (for subscribers).

RRSP or TFSA? Here’s how to know which plan makes the most sense for you this year

When it comes to pensions, most Canadians don’t have a plan at work, so you should be saving for retirement through your registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) or tax-free savings account (TFSA). But which of these plans makes most sense? The truth is you should have both, and the plan you contribute to could change from year to year. Consider these guidelines from tax expert Tim Cestnick.

Fed pause validates market fears about U.S. growth

While the U.S. Federal Reserve’s indication it is done raising interest rates – for now – has fuelled stock gains, investors worry the U.S. central bank’s pledge is a double-edged sword and implicit confirmation of the markets’ lingering anxiety about growth. Trevor Hunnicutt from Reuters reports (for subscribers).

Crypto exchange Quadriga files for creditor protection

Canada’s largest cryptocurrency exchange says it has applied for creditor protection as it seeks to address “significant financial issues” that have prevented it from being able to serve its customers. After being down for maintenance for several days, the website of Vancouver-based QuadrigaCX now bears a message to customers that says the company has filed an application in accordance with the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) in the Nova Scotia Supreme Court. A preliminary hearing will be held on Feb. 5 when the court will be asked to appoint Ernst & Young Inc. as monitor to oversee the proceedings, according to the notice. Alexandra Posadzki reports (for subscribers).

Others (for subscribers)

Teck profit warning a sign of things to come for resource stock investors

Five hospitality stocks to keep investors warm

Yield Hog: John Heinzl’s model dividend growth portfolio as of Jan. 31, 2019

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Ask Globe Investor

Question: I made a $25,000 investment in my tax-free savings account and the securities are now worthless. Will that $25,000 in contribution room become available again?

Answer: No. TFSA contribution room is restored when you make a TFSA withdrawal – not when an investment in your TFSA loses value. For example, if you withdraw $10,000 of funds from your TFSA, you will get $10,000 of contribution room back – but not until Jan. 1 of the following year. Unfortunately, the $25,000 you lost on your investment does not create any contribution room. Nor can you use the capital loss for tax purposes; you can only claim a loss if you are investing in a non-registered account.

John Heinzl

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.

What’s up in the days ahead

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

Compiled by Gillian Livingston