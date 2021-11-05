I might have offended some investment advisers recently.

The story begins with a reader wondering where investors can turn to find an adviser if they have less than $500,000 in their accounts. She’s turned off by bank financial planners because many of them are now limited to offering only their own corporate mutual funds, not a wider selection that includes third-party products.

She finds the banks’ full-service brokerage divisions are off limits because they typically prefer clients to have larger accounts, and the same applies at some independent firms. What should people who want an adviser and have less than $500,000 do, then?

I asked advisers and financial planners for their thoughts on my LinkedIn page and got 83 comments, plus some direct messages. The general drift was that there are many advisers out there willing to accept smaller accounts. Happy, even, to do so.

Some advisers even got a bit huffy at the very idea of an investor not being able to find someone to handle a smaller account. She must not have tried hard enough or done enough legwork.

I have to push back on this. An appropriate grade for the job the advisory community does in attracting and welcoming smaller clients would be a D-minus. There are some search tools to find advisers and planners, but I saw none that helped investors be confident their portfolio would be welcomed.

This puts investors in the position of having to engage in a demeaning show-and-tell exercise. “Ms. Adviser, is my account significant enough to catch your interest? Do you work with clients like me?” What a perfect business model – for the 1950s.

It’s great to see so many advisers speaking up on LinkedIn to say they accept smaller accounts. The next question for this group: how, exactly, are clients supposed to find them?

A great start would be for advisers to be more upfront about who they work with. How about a website that says something like, “My clients include people of all ages with portfolios of $100,000 and more. I charge this much to work with them, and I provide these services. Let’s discuss your situation.”

The advice industry has made solid headway in being more open about fees. Now, it’s time for some frank talk about who advisers will take on as clients.

-- Rob Carrick, personal finance columnist

Stocks to ponder

Real Matters Inc. (REAL-T) This was one of the darling stocks to emerge from the pandemic’s first wave; it has since been reduced to one of the Canadian stock market’s biggest duds, and inflation is largely to blame. As Tim Shufelt reports, fund managers have contrasting views on whether its beaten-down shares are now a buy.

The Rundown

Telehealth stocks had a good run, but now they’re sick. Here’s what to do

Good news on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is translating into bad news for companies that provide telehealth services in Canada and the United States: Their share prices have crumbled as demand for online health consultations has lost some of its urgency. Some observers expect that the nascent sector can reward investors over the longer term, underscoring the argument for buying these stocks when they’re out of favour. But as David Berman tell us, you’ll need a lot of conviction to buy into a deep bear market.

Smaller-cap stocks: Where a Canadian investor can still exploit an edge

Assuming that the core of your equity exposure is prudently invested in passive portfolios, where might you develop some proprietary insight for the remaining investments? As Robert Tattersall writes, there is a surprisingly large universe in Canada ripe for your analysis.

Unreliable boyfriends? BoE and other central banks rankle investors

Investors assailed the Bank of England on Thursday for not delivering an interest rate rise they had bet on, in what may be a sign of things to come as central banks around the world tread carefully to balance inflation risks and economic growth.

Also see: As Fed kicks off taper, some investors seek to dial down risk

Investors seek deep value in ‘too cheap’ U.S. telecom shares

Some investors are scooping up shares of beaten-down telecommunication network stocks, betting that companies like AT&T and Verizon offer value despite cutthroat competition and muted prospects for revenue growth.

The highest-yielding stocks on the TSX, plus risk data

Ask Globe Investor

Question: I used to own Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP.UN) in my non-registered account but switched to Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. (BIPC) for its simpler tax reporting. I understood that the share prices wouldn’t necessarily move in lockstep, but the performance difference has been huge. BIP.UN just hit a new 52-week high but BIPC has dropped more than 25 per cent from its high last summer. What is going on here?

Answer: Funny, not long ago I was hearing from BIP.UN investors who were frustrated that their units were badly trailing BIPC. Now, it’s the reverse. My guess is that some BIP.UN investors switched into BIPC just as the latter ran out of steam.

BIPC’s pullback may be due to a couple of factors. First, after Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP created BIPC in March, 2020, the new shares zoomed ahead, posting a total return of more than 100 per cent at their peak in July, 2021. The gains were likely driven, in part, by demand from institutional investors who could not invest in limited partnership units but had no such restrictions on shares of dividend-paying corporations such as BIPC.

Over the same period, however, BIP.UN posted a total return of just 42 per cent. BIPC’s strong relative outperformance stretched its valuation and made it vulnerable to a pullback.

A second factor may have been Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP’s recent acquisition of Inter Pipeline Ltd., in which IPL shareholders could elect to receive part of the purchase price in the equivalent of BIPC shares. The prospect that some IPL investors would sell their newly acquired BIPC shares may have put pressure on the price.

Now, things have more or less come full circle. At one point in 2020, BIPC’s share price traded at a premium of more than $30 over BIP.UN. When I last checked on Friday afternoon, however, the gap had narrowed to about $2. Where the spread will go from here is anyone’s guess, but here’s an idea: Split your money between the two classes of shares and stop worrying about which will outperform.

--John Heinzl

What’s up in the days ahead

Gordon Pape looks at the investment case for a royalty company that has raised its dividend four times in the past year.

Party time in Beijing and other world market themes for the week ahead

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

