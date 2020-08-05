What to do ‘when fundamentals don’t matter.’ Plus, preparing for the U.S. election and debating tried-and-true investments

Warren Buffett is generally known as a value investor, but it’s unlikely that Benjamin Graham – his mentor and former professor at Columbia University – would have considered him one.

Mr. Graham, informed by the markets of the great depression, favoured investments where the plant and equipment on the balance sheet could be sold for more than the market value of the stock in the event of bankruptcy. Mr. Buffett eventually determined that this strict value investment strategy was outdated, and looked for low price-to-earnings stocks where future cash flow growth was relatively assured.

Value investors in the current environment are frustrated by the market’s apparent disregard for valuations and fundamentals. Jack Forehand, co-founder and president of Connecticut-based Validea Capital, recently discussed whether they, like Mr. Buffett before them, are using the wrong tools for the job and now have to adapt their investment strategy for newer conditions.

In “When Fundamentals Don’t Matter,” Mr. Forehand advises value investors to consider what they might have missed as U.S. markets set new all-time highs amid recessionary economic conditions, “It is possible that fundamentals have mattered – they just haven’t been the ones we pay attention to.”

For one, value-conscious investors may have under-estimated the power of central bank monetary policy to affect stocks prices, according to Mr. Forehand.

The author doesn’t get into specifics, but I’ve previously written about the interplay between interest rates and price to earnings ratios. Specifically, Credit Suisse global strategist Andrew Garthwaite believes that average stock benchmark valuations can only be assessed relative to inflation-adjusted bond yields. Mr. Garthwaite believes that low bond yields justify current high PE ratios because the earnings yield on stocks has become more attractive in comparison.

The column also discusses the negative effects of index investing on the performance of value-based portfolios. When an investor buys an ETF tracking an index, for instance, the funds are distributed according to the market capitalization of the companies – larger companies get more of the assets.

This means that in the current market, about 25 per cent of a passive investment in the S&P 500 goes to Apple, Alphabet, Amazon.com, Facebook and Microsoft. This pushes already-expensive stock prices even higher.

In previous eras when actively-managed funds dominated, portfolio managers would attempt to beat the market (usually unsuccessfully) by investing in stocks they believed were attractively valued rather than just buying the biggest companies. On a relative basis, the flow of investment dollars into cheaper stocks – which helped value investors - is lower now as index funds receive a steadily higher share of investor assets.

It would not be an easy task for value investors to incorporate monetary policy and passive investment flows into their stock selection models (although I’m sure some do already) and anyway, whether they have to or not to outperform over the longer term remains an open question. As Mr. Forehand writes, “history will tell you that when these periods where fundamentals don’t matter have occurred, they have always eventually reversed themselves”. As a result, value investors should once again have their days in the sun.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

Emera Inc. (EMA-T). Emera has grown from a small Halifax-based utility to a significant North American player, with assets in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean. It now supplies about 2.5 million customers with electricity and natural gas, and has $34-billion in assets. Some of the companies it owns include Nova Scotia Power, Tampa Electric, Emera Caribbean and New Mexico Gas. Gordon Pape looks at the stock and four others for income investors to consider (For Globe subs)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T) The share price has more than doubled year-to-date, rising 138 per cent, and this is on top of the 247-per-cent gain realized in 2019. Growth has been pulled forward due to demand for the company’s telehealth services. Interestingly, this Canadian company has attracted the interest and financial backing of one of the world’s richest people, Li Ka-shing, often referred to as the Warren Buffett of Asia. Jennifer Dowty has more on this stock (For Globe subs)

The Rundown

Five ways GIC investors can fight back against wafer-thin interest rates

One of the big banks had a special offer on GICs recently - one-year for 0.75 per cent, compared to a posted rate of 0.55 per cent. Nothing I could say about low interest rates would top this illustration of investing futility. The cost of living rose 0.7 per cent in June on a year-over-year basis, which means this “special” GIC rate offers an after-inflation return of pretty much zero. Clearly, GIC investors need some special help to get through the next while. Rob Carrick provides five suggestions (For Globe subs)

Low returns ahead: Investing strategies when everything is expensive

The single biggest challenge facing savers these days isn’t the pervasive uncertainty around the scary new coronavirus. Rather, it is the growing certainty of low returns from tried-and-true investments, writes Ian McGugan (For Globe subs)

If Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidential election, will the market collapse?

Whether a Biden victory will be good or bad for the stock market depends on whom you ask. Mr. Trump, predictably, has warned that stocks will “disintegrate” and “drop down to nothing” if he loses. His hyperbole aside, some investors have expressed concern that Mr. Biden’s proposals – including his plan to raise the corporate tax rate to 28 per cent from 21 per cent – could deal a blow to the economy just as it is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. John Heinzl takes a look

Gold prices surge to over US$2,000 an ounce for first time in history

As an investment, gold has thrived amid the astronomical levels of stimulus that governments and central banks around the world have deployed to try to protect their economies from the financial ravages of the coronavirus. Soaring debt and deficits are generally bullish for gold, as are rock-bottom interest rates, a low U.S. dollar and heightened levels of financial market volatility. Tim Shufelt looks at its rise (For Globe subs)

Ask Globe Investor

Question: I have owned a short-term bond and mortgage fund for a few years and it seems to do better than some short-term bond ETFs, such as XSB. However, I am concerned about the mortgage component of the fund. Is it not vulnerable to the weaker economic conditions that many people see ahead of us? Thank you! – Aïda D.

Answer: Yes, we could see some mortgage vulnerability, but it is not showing up yet and the banks are doing everything possible to minimize defaults.

You should talk to the company that runs the fund. Find out what percentage of the assets are in mortgages, and how much of that is in loans insured by CMHC or Genworth. Also ask what actions the managers are taking to minimize risk. As a unit holder, you have a right to those answers.

-- Gordon Pape

