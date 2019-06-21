Where to stash your investing cash, preparing for the loonie to take flight, and are investors cheering for an economic downturn?

One of the toughest jobs in investing today is finding a productive place to park cash you want to deploy into the markets at a later date.

Never mind the arguments about how holding cash to invest later is a form of market timing and a long-term drag on returns. People are holding a lot of cash these days – that’s reality. Helping them earn at least a modest return on this cash is a step forward.

The inverted yield curve in June – short-term interest rates higher than long-term rates – is worrisome in that it shows investors are worried about an economic downturn. But the inverted curve also means that short-term rates on cash and cash equivalent investments are some of the most attractive available.

Let’s use T-bill rates as a proxy for cash returns. As of June 19, one-year T-bills offered a yield around 1.7 per cent. But that’s a sort of wholesale rate that only the biggest players in the investing universe get. A quick check of one particular online broker’s fixed income inventory found one-year T-bills priced to yield about 1.3 per cent. The difference between the wholesale rate and this retail rate is profit for the broker.

Investment savings accounts are the best alternative for combining safety, convenience, lack of fees and at least somewhat competitive interest rates. Investment savings accounts are essentially savings accounts packaged like no-load mutual funds for use in brokerage accounts. All online brokers offer these accounts, yet there’s a sad lack of disclosure about which particular options are available and the rates they offer. You may have to call your broker to find out which investment savings accounts are available.

The going rate for investment savings accounts in mid-June was 1.6 per cent. You’re lagging the latest inflation rate of 2.4 per cent at that rate, but you’re in line with T-bills and certainly doing better than the zero interest paid when cash sits uninvested in your brokerage account.

A higher yield of around 2 per cent after fees was available in mid-June from exchange-traded fund versions of the investment savings accounts, including the brand new CI First Asset High Interest Savings ETF (CSAV-T) and the well-established Purpose High Interest Savings ETF (PSA-T). Trading commissions will cut into your returns from holding these funds, unless you deal with a broker that waives these charges. Questrade and Virtual Brokers charge nothing to buy ETFs, but regular commissions to sell. National Bank Direct Brokerage waives buy and sell commissions if you buy ETFs in blocks of 100 or more shares.

For U.S. cash piling up in a U.S.-dollar registered retirement savings plan, tax-free savings account or cash account, consider an investment savings account denominated in U.S. dollars. Rates on these accounts in mid-June were commonly pegged at 1.7 per cent.

-- Rob Carrick, Globe personal finance columnist

Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN-T). This security appeared on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum) earlier this month with the unit price closing at a record high of $45.24 on June 10. Year-to-date, the unit price is up over 23 per cent. In addition, the security provides investors with a stable monthly distribution, currently equating to an annualized yield of 3.1 per cent. In 2018, the payout ratio was 53 per cent, suggesting its distribution is sustainable. Mississauga-based Richard Packaging is top packaging distributor in Canada and North America’s third largest packaging distributor. Jennifer Dowty reports (for subscribers).

With U.S. stocks sailing to record highs, where should you invest?

U.S. stocks surged to record highs on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned that it may have to cut interest rates if the economic outlook deteriorates. Are investors cheering for an economic downturn? The Fed left its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday but suggested that rising trade tensions, low inflation and subsiding global growth could deliver the need for its first rate cut in about a decade. What comes next depends entirely on your outlook for the economy and the outcome of trade talks between the United States and China: Some observers believe that good news on either file will send stocks even higher, while others are considerably less optimistic. David Berman reports (for subscribers). See also: Traders see U.S. rate cut in July

Why investors should prepare for a stronger loonie

The Canadian and U.S. economies are moving in opposite directions to a degree rarely seen – which is great news for the loonie but a dilemma for the Bank of Canada. The Canadian economy is export-oriented, selling virtually everything we make and don’t use to the United States. These synergies keep the domestic growth rate roughly in line with the U.S. economy under normal conditions. But conditions, for the moment, are no longer normal. Scott Barlow looks at the charts and explains (for subscribers).

See also: Canadian dollar dips but on track to climb 1.6 per cent this week

Why this top analyst has a sell rating on each of the Big Six banks

Most of the time, betting against the big Canadian banks is a big mistake. Last year was an exception. In 2018, the Big Six group of stocks put up its worst calendar year since the global financial crisis, as it succumbed to a downdraft in the energy sector, a housing market slowdown, concerns over household debt, trade tensions between the United States and Canada and a global stock market correction. “Only once or twice a decade do you want to be underweight Canadian bank stocks,” said Nigel D’Souza, an analyst at Veritas Investment Research. That bearishness, however, earned him the distinction of last year’s top bank stock analyst, as conferred by the annual Refinitiv StarMine Awards. Tim Shufelt reports (for subscribers).

There’s now $12.5-trillion in negative yielding bonds - why would anyone buy them?

A Canadian portfolio brimming with cash-flow growth

Ten U.S. home-builder stocks with attractive valuations

New tokens thrive in crypto market but sales raise questions

Investors eye G20 with hopes for U.S.-China trade detente

Ask Globe Investor

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.

What’s up in the days ahead

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

Compiled by Gillian Livingston