Which of the 5 types of investors are you? Plus, the power of TSX resource stocks and Biden’s Wall Street popularity

Adam Grossman, founder of Boston-based financial planning firm Mayport Wealth Management, helpfully outlined the five general types of investors in “Don’t Be that Person.” Each description comes with a number of warnings about how not to invest.

The first investor type listed is the Raconteur. This person uses anecdotal information to cobble together a great narrative suggesting a single stock is destined for an annual doubling in value. The problem here is that stories are often sanitized, and the only way they make sense is to ignore important conflicting data.

The second type, The Statistician, can’t see the forest for the trees. In Mr. Grossman’s words, “While the math might be impressive, spreadsheets still can’t forecast the future.” Myopic focus on data can lead to an investor under-estimating risks from economic downturns, competition or regulatory change.

The Gunslinger investor’s characteristics are obvious from the name. These adrenaline junkies will place high risk, high potential upside trades until the capital runs out.

For Mr. Grossman, economics professor Noriel “Dr. Doom” Roubini typifies The Philosopher. Mr. Roubini identifies low probability-but credible economic calamities – a potential war with Iran and desertification of African farmland are mentioned as current concerns – that scare investors away from taking full advantage of market appreciation.

The fifth investor category is The Pragmatist which sounds good but comes with its own drawbacks. The Pragmatist attempts to combine the positive aspects of the other four investor types described above but this process “doesn’t necessarily lead to a better answer. Pragmatists still can’t see around corners.”

Mr. Grossman favours a diversification approach to offset the negative aspects of each investor type. He calls “the Five Minds” and he describes that strategy in “Think Like a Winner”.

Investors can benefit from identifying which category fits them best, and then guarding against the most destructive impulses that come with them. Personally, at my worst, I exhibit the traits of The Philosopher – extrapolating one bearish research report into a negative outlook that keeps me from putting money to work in the market- and have to warn myself against being too cautious.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

The Rundown

The strongest force behind the market rally could push loonie much higher

The sharp decline in U.S. bond yields has been by far the most powerful driver of asset market returns in recent months, and the next stage of the trend could have very positive implications for the loonie. Scott Barlow takes a look (for Globe subs)

Resources rising: Metals, energy power TSX rebound from lows

This relentless rally in Canadian stocks has been brought to you by natural resources. Unlike the U.S. stock rally, which is being sustained by a handful of tech and consumer behemoths monopolizing the pandemic economy, the Canadian bull market is in the thrall of a commodity boom, writes Tim Shufelt (for Globe subs)

The wallets of Wall Street are with Biden, if not the hearts

Wall Street has fared extraordinarily well under Trump: deep cuts to taxes, slashed regulations and, until the pandemic hit, record stock prices. But in recent months, dozens of bankers, traders and investors said in interviews, a sense of outrage and exhaustion over Trump’s chaotic style of governance — accelerated by his poor coronavirus response — had markedly shifted the economic and political calculus in their industry. The New York examines the shifting sentiment

The highest yielding stocks on the TSX, plus risk data

Why the yields on bond ETFs aren’t as high as they seem

Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Monday’s Insider Report: Director tops up his position in this stock yielding 3.9%

‘More danger is ahead’ as global recovery about to stall: Credit Suisse

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Bargain-hunters look to U.S. real estate stocks as S&P nears records

Ask Globe Investor

Question: I am starting a trading account for my granddaughter as a graduation gift. Could you recommend an ETF as a starter purchase? – Marta K.

Answer: Your granddaughter has a lengthy time horizon, so that would suggest an equity fund in normal circumstances. However, these times are anything but normal. The future is uncertain, and stocks look expensive at current levels.

Therefore, I would opt for a more conservative approach. This will presumably be your granddaughter’s first experience with investing, and we don’t want it to start with a big loss because of a market meltdown.

I suggest you look at the iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio ( XBAL-T). It invests in a portfolio of eight other iShares ETFs that offer global equity coverage and exposure to the Canadian and U.S. bond markets. The overall asset mix is about 60-per-cent equities, 40-per-cent fixed income, making this a classic balanced fund.

Distributions are paid quarterly. The management expense ratio is a reasonable 0.2 per cent.

This is not a get-rich-quick fund by any stretch of the imagination. It is a relatively low risk way to dip a toe into the investing pond. The average annual return over the past five years (to June 30) is 5.1 per cent. – G.P.

-- Gordon Pape

What’s up in the days ahead

