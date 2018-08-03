Why Apple is worth more than $1-trillion, value investing’s comeback and what the copper price slump signals for investors

Going just by the stock prices of its peers, the interesting thing about Apple Inc. isn’t that it’s worth US$1-trillion. It’s that it’s not worth more.

Not that investors are complaining — this week, anyway — after a buoyant sales forecast supercharged the stock and made it the first U.S. company with a 13-digit capitalization. Apple beat out fellow FAANG Amazon.com Inc., which has about US$105-billion to go before reaching the milestone.

But while Apple is a FAANG, in key respects it is different — particularly valuation. Comparatively speaking, its earnings don’t get anywhere near the respect of its megacap brethren. At US$56 billion, profits in the past year are double the next biggest earner in the Nasdaq 100 Index. But its price-earnings ratio trails 70 per cent of the gauge’s members.

Put it this way. If Apple’s income was treated with the same generosity bestowed on companies like Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc., its value would be closer to two trillion than just one. Read the full story here.

-- Bloomberg

Signs of hope for value investors

New concerns about the limits to growth in Big Tech have planted a seed of doubt in one of the most enduring, profitable trades of the past decade, writes Tim Shufelt. With Facebook Inc.’s big miss last week, the market saw a brief but sizable rush out of growth and into value, which Mr. Shufelt says is “potentially the early signs of a long-awaited comeback of value investing, and of a reckoning for the mighty tech sector” (for subscribers).

GICs rates looking more attractive for DIY investors

There’s usually a gap between the best GIC rates in the marketplace and those offered through online brokerage GIC inventories. That’s changing, making it time for investors to reconsider GICs in their portfolios, writes Rob Carrick. Increased competition across the GIC landscape means online broker clients are getting very close to the best rate (for subscribers).

Trump not backing off in escalating China trade war

President Donald Trump will keep up pressure on China for trade concessions, said a top White House economic adviser, as the Asian nation continued the tariff escalation by announcing further retaliatory actions against U.S. goods, Bloomberg reported Friday. “We’ve said many times: no tariffs, no tariff barriers, no subsidies. We want to see trade reforms. China is not delivering, OK?,” White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview on Bloomberg TV Friday. “Their economy’s weak, their currency is weak, people are leaving the country. Don’t underestimate President Trump’s determination to follow through.” China also signalled on Friday it has no intention of retreating from a trade war. The government announced it has prepared a list of $60 billion worth of U.S. goods to hit with duties should the U.S. follow through on a plan to impose duties on an additional $200 billion of Chinese goods, as early as next month. Read the full story here

The copper price is telling all investors to panic

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

U.S. job growth slows in July; unemployment rate drops

Bitcoin needs to hit $213,000 to replace money supply, UBS says

Gold rout takes prices near $1,200 as investors favour dollar

Telus meets profit estimates despite fewer postpaid additions

Huawei aims to be world’s No. 1 smartphone vendor as it raises full-year forecast

How do the wealthy stay that way? They don’t invest like the rest

Searching for Canada’s future value investing stars

Question: In a recent column, you wrote about A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW.UN). Do its distributions qualify for the enhanced dividend tax credit?

Answer: No. A&W’s distributions are treated as “non-eligible dividends” for tax purposes. Non-eligible dividends are subject to a gross-up and tax-credit system - similar to eligible dividends - but the calculation is not as favourable for the taxpayer. The result is that non-eligible dividends are taxed at a higher rate than eligible dividends but at a lower rate than interest or other income. As an example, an individual in Ontario with 2018 taxable income of $100,000 would have a marginal tax rate of 25.38 per cent on eligible dividends, 35.1 per cent on non-eligible dividends and 43.41 per cent on other income. (To find your own marginal tax rate on various forms of income, consult the tax tables for your province at taxtips.ca.) Given that A&W’s distributions are taxed at a higher rate than eligible dividends, you may wish to hold the units in a registered retirement savings plan, tax-free savings account or other registered account to avoid the tax.

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

