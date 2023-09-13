The research team at BMO Capital Markets have released a 68-page Best of BMO report highlighting major forecasts and top stock ideas. Expectations for the Canadian economy to lag the U.S. are among the major themes.

BMO chief economist Doug Porter projects Canadian GDP growth of 1.1 per cent for 2023 and 0.6 per cent next year. This is 1.1 and 0.5 percentage points slower, respectively, than the United States. BMO had expected the two economies to grow roughly in tandem as recently as three months ago.

Mr. Porter sees four reasons why the domestic economy will lag our southern neighbours. One, high average debt levels (to put it charitably) leave Canadian household spending more susceptible to higher interest rates. Two, U.S. consumers are more likely to spend excess savings, likely for similar debt-related reasons.

The third reason for a lagging Canadian economy is the declining productivity of domestic labour – productivity here declined for the fifth straight quarter according to the most recent data while U.S. productivity turned higher. The fourth reason is that U.S. fiscal stimulus, highlighted by the Inflation Reduction Act, is much more aggressive than in Canada.

In terms of their analysts’ top stock picks in major sectors, these include Headwater Exploration, Imperial Oil, Parkland Corp., Brookfield Corp., Fairfax Financial Holdings, Boardwalk REIT, Constellation Software, Hudbay Minerals, Rogers Communications, Air Canada, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. and Altagas.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

AT&T Inc. (T-N) It’s inevitable for a publicly traded company to garner a variety of opinions. Whether it be a difference over investment strategy or the simple fact that a buyer will have an opposing view from the seller, “this is what makes it a market,” as the old saying goes. Sometimes, however, the gap between the optimists and pessimists becomes a yawning chasm. The bulls and bears feel a need to not just voice their opinion, but to do so vigorously, frequently hurling scorn from either side of the canyon. This is what we’re seeing right now in the views for the U.S. telecom giant. The Contra Guys believe both sides make some excellent points and are counting on a middle ground somewhere between optimists and pessimists to propel the stock higher.

Investors call ‘peak pessimism’ for beaten-up UK stocks

Long-term gloom about Britain’s economy appears to be lifting and some big investors reckon the end of extreme pessimism is near, with gains ahead for UK-focused businesses and the more international but long-shunned FTSE 100.

Energy companies dominate TSX’s list of top 30 stocks over past 3 years

Energy companies dominated the list of 30 best performing Canadian stocks over the past three years, an annual ranking by the Toronto Stock Exchange showed.

Noteworthy: David Rosenberg’s latest aggressive call on interest rates and why BMO sees a shallow recession

The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow offers six insights on the research, analysis and ephemera that have crossed his desk this week, including economist David Rosenberg’s belief that Canada will be cutting interest rates ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Peak China gloom or geopolitical quagmire?

Whether China has become “uninvestable” or not, avoidance of the world’s second-largest economy suggests the economic and political risks there have simply become too hard to assess. Net allocations to China-dominated emerging market equities “collapsed” 25 percentage points over the past month to their lowest of the year - the largest monthly decline in exposure in almost seven years. Asset managers and financiers everywhere have registered their discomfort pretty openly. Mike Dolan of Reuters reports on how the U.S. stock market is benefiting from this shift and tells us about the opportunities (or lack thereof) professional investors now foresee in China.

Fed economists sound alarm on hedge funds gaming U.S. Treasuries

Researchers at the Federal Reserve have issued warnings in recent weeks about possible disruptions in U.S. Treasuries due to the return of a popular hedge fund trading strategy that exacerbated a crash in the world’s biggest bond market in 2020.

Test your money smarts with Investor Clinic’s back-to-school quiz

Number Cruncher: Ten U.S. dividend payers with a safety net

SocGen equity strategists upbeat on S&P 500 near-term, cautious into 2024

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

New ETF focuses on ‘blue economy’ of marine, freshwater resources

Birkenstock files for U.S. IPO as listings recovery gains pace

Money managers divided on energy’s prospects as demand for oil hits ‘highest point in history’

What price cuts, supply and demand issues and more competition mean for EV investors

Portfolio manager and famed couch potato investor Dan Bortolotti shares some thoughts on why GICs might be a better bet than bonds right now, despite the naysayers.

