The S&P/TSX Composite Index is trading at recessionary valuation levels and that, combined with the extreme breadth of weakness and the dramatic underperformance of cyclical stocks, has BMO chief strategist Brian Belski expecting a strong rally in Canadian stocks.

Mr. Belski calculates that Canadian stocks are trading at an average trailing price to earnings ratio last seen during the depths of the financial crisis and during the recession of the early 1990s. He notes that the S&P/TSX Composite is hovering within 5 per cent of its pre-Covid peak, yet profits are fully 40 per cent higher.

These recessionary valuation levels assume a sharp decline in earnings ahead but Mr. Belski does not expect this to be the case. He adds that these are likely trough valuations, or extremely close to them, and that historically this indicates strong returns for the next 12 months.

Mr. Belski also emphasizes that the extreme breadth of the recent sell-off – the sheer number of companies hitting new 52-week lows – implies that a bounceback is probable.

Significantly more than half of non-resource index stocks are at 52-week lows and less than 5 per cent of non-resource stocks are making new highs. The strategist notes that both of these results are two standard deviations from their historical averages.

“This type of indiscriminate selling is another strong contrarian indicator,” writes Mr. Belski. “Our work shows the S&P/TSX price performance 12 months after the breadth of companies hitting new lows to this extreme is almost 15%.”

Economically-sensitive, cyclical market sectors have significantly underperformed defensive sectors, providing another sign the market is in oversold territory, according to BMO. Mr. Belski noted that the performance spread between cyclical sectors like consumer discretionary, industrials and technology and defensive industries like consumer staples and utilities is at extreme highs.

Mr. Belski’s analysis indicates that when cyclical underperformance reaches current stretched levels, the market as a whole tends to rebound by more than 10 per cent in the following year. In the current case, he believes investors are over-estimating the pace of the global economic slowdown.

Mr. Belski has made a plausible argument here that domestic equities are a bit of a coiled spring after a 15 per cent sell-off since the end of March. Importantly, his perspective is bullish from both a fundamental standpoint – valuations – and also the technical factor of market breadth.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page

The Rundown

Why you may be kicking yourself in a few years if you pass up current GIC and bond yields

There’s an argument for investing at least a token amount in bonds or GICs maturing in three to five years, says Rob Carrick. Think of doing this as a hedge against a sharp setback for the economy that causes central banks to ease off on rate hikes.

Rattled by recession talk? Railway stocks can get you through the volatility

Canadian railway stocks have been cruising through this year’s market volatility, suggesting the sector is a safe bet amid a backdrop of soaring inflation and concerns about declining economic activity. Some observers expect that railway stocks will remain attractive as uncertainty lingers – not because they are cheap or out of favour (they are neither), but because they can withstand the challenges that are weighing on many other sectors right now. David Berman reports.

Why bear markets are gifts for smart investors

Every correction, crash and bear market in stocks is a gift in disguise. Give in to the panic by hitting the sell button and you can manifest ruinous losses. But treat it as an opportunity and you can set up years’ worth of returns. Generally speaking, these are the kinds of moments that shape one’s performance over a lifetime of investing in the stock market. So, has the current market sell-off gone so far as to become one of those generational opportunities? Tim Shufelt reports that at least on a market-wide basis, it’s probably too early to pound the table.

Why better times may be ahead for China’s stock market

China stocks are slumping on news of rising COVID-19 cases in the world’s most populous country but that doesn’t negate their strong rebound in recent months. The MSCI China Index has still risen by more than 20 per cent since early May, when it hit what now appears to be a trough. Regina Chi explains why Chinese stocks may have a lot more upside from here.

Others (for subscribers)

Number Cruncher: 11 funds and ETFs with low degrees of ESG risk

The highest-yielding stocks on the TSX, plus risk data

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Thursday’s Insider Report: Director invests $2-million in this beaten-down stock yielding 5.5%

Globe Advisor

How to invest in commodities and miners that are key to the energy transition

Are you a financial advisor? Register for Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis, and access to ProStation - a powerful tool to help you manage your clients’’ portfolios.

What’s up in the days ahead

David Berman shares some thoughts from one of Canada’s leading bond investors on how to make money right now in fixed income.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff