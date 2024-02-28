The Toronto stock market hasn’t been winning any popularity contests of late.

Foreigners, in fact, sold the most Canadian equities on record last year based on net outflows, according to a BMO Capital Markets note this week. Meanwhile, domestic investors are often choosing to stay clear of the risks of the stock market and parking their investment dollars in cash, which is offering up some of the most attractive yields in decades.

It’s hard to blame them: over the past 12 months, the resource-heavy and growth-light S&P/TSX Composite Index has returned a mere 5 per cent - not including dividends - while the S&P 500 index boasts returns of 27 per cent.

To find some encouragement on that domestic stock market of ours, we can turn to Brian Belski, BMO’s chief investment strategist. He almost always has a bull case to make on the TSX, and this time he’s turning to those foreign outflows themselves as the possible catalyst.

He thinks they are a strong contrarian indicator for what’s to come in 2024. Once flows rebound into Canada - or even outflow pressure just moderates - there will be a strong tailwind for the TSX.

“Troughs in net foreign investment in Canadian equities are highly correlated with troughs in S&P/TSX relative performance,” Mr. Belski says. “In fact, the TSX can post some of its strongest absolute performance after a trough in foreign equity flows and tends to post double-digit returns on average from the trough in foreign flows to the next peak.”

According to research work conducted by BMO, the Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials and Technology sectors tend to outperform while foreign flows are rebounding.

Mr. Belski isn’t daring enough to say when exactly things will turn around for the Canadian stock market. But his 2024 target of 23,500 for the S&P/TSX Composite Index suggests it may not be a long wait.

Also see: Barclays lifts S&P 500 target for 2024 year-end to 5,300 from 4,800

Stocks to ponder

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI-T) Before the market opened on Feb. 22, the company reported disappointing quarterly financial results. Since then, the share price has tumbled 12 per cent on high volume. From a technical analysis perspective, the stock is deeply oversold. But as Jennifer Dowty tells us as she takes a look at the investment case, it may take some time for the stock to rebound.

The Rundown

Top ETFs for your TFSAs, as chosen by AI

Rob Carrick asked ChatGPT to build a portfolio of ETFs last summer and got some decent results. Now, let’s see what ChatGPT can do for investors who want to use ETFs specifically for TFSAs.

Bitcoin hits US$60,000 as ‘FOMO’ rally gathers pace

Bitcoin hit US$60,000 on Wednesday for the first time in more than two years, as a flurry of capital into new U.S. spot bitcoin exchange traded products fuelled a 42% price rally in February, which would mark its largest monthly gain since December 2020.

Also see:

U.S. SEC expected to drag its feet on new wave of crypto ETFs

After Nikkei’s record run, investors want to know if Japan has changed for real

A corporate governance makeover has helped fuel the revival of Japan’s once-moribund stock market. Now investors want to see if the change is for real. Meanwhile, while some investors just want to say goodbye to China in embracing the land of the rising sun, those seeking to harness the two countries’ close economic ties at a cozy distance are winning handsomely.

Ask Globe Investor

Question: When I use the “compare” function on globeandmail.com’s stock-charting tool to graph two stocks, do the percentage returns include dividends?

Answer: No. As with most third-party financial websites, stock charts on globeandmail.com are based on price only, excluding dividends.

An exception are the performance charts published by mutual fund and exchange-traded fund companies that show the “growth of $10,000″ invested in their securities. These charts depict total returns, including dividends, and are after expenses. The same is true of performance tables posted by fund companies. To find total returns for individual Canadian stocks, try the free compound returns calculator at canadastockchannel.com. For U.S. stocks, check out the calculators at dqydj.com

--John Heinzl (E-mail your questions to jheinzl@globeandmail.com)

