Why conservative investors are at risk, a pot stock approaching the critical $1-billion mark, and the outlook brightens for Enbridge

Merrill Lynch chief quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian came out swinging in a report released Monday, with conclusions with big ramifications for low risk and dividend investors.

“Market participants have been mispricing risk since the financial crisis, in our view, conflating safety with low price volatility, and capital preservation with high dividend yields. Low [volatility] ETFs [exchange-traded funds] have seen asset growth of 50 per cent per annum since 2012, and income funds have increased from a sliver of actively managed [assets under management] to half of the pie today. In our factor work, these risks are just now being revealed: High Dividend Yield declined 3.6 per cent year-to-date (YTD), and Low Beta stocks fared even worse, -4.4 per cent YTD, lagging the equal-weighted S&P 500 index by 3.2 percentage points. And one of the worst ways to invest this year? Low Beta combined with High Dividend Yield would have lost over 5 per cent .”

In short, Merrill Lynch is arguing that the investors who believe they are positioned with the lowest risk portfolios, are actually the most at risk.

Ms. Subramanian is using U.S. equity returns but the underperformance of dividend-paying and low volatility market sectors is clearly apparent in Canada also. The allegedly low risk, stodgy consumer staples sector is down 7.6 per cent so far in 2018 according to Bloomberg data. The dividend heavy S&P/TSX Utilities Index is lower by 9.8 per cent and telecommunications services stocks are lower by 7.4 per cent.

Ms. Subramanian advocates growth stocks in the current environment, noting “High Projected 5 year [earnings growth] stocks trade at the deepest discount to history on book value since 2001, with relative [price to book value] >3 standard deviations below average. The factor has recently staged a comeback, and leads the index by over 1.6 percentage points month-to-date.”

The U.S. stocks with the highest projected five year growth include Helmerich & Payne, National Oilwell Varco Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Autodesk Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Amazon.com.

It is important to remember that, while jarring to many Canadian investors, this is only one strategic outlook, based on a particular methodology. I’m not entirely buying it – there have been recent signs of global economic moderation that could provide a reprieve from the negative effects of higher rates on dividend stocks.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T). Bank stocks have seen their share prices steadily climb higher in recent weeks, ahead of the earnings parade with Canadian banks set to report their second-quarter financial results later this month. Currently, only one bank stock, Royal Bank of Canada, appears on the positive breakouts list; however, if companies can deliver strong earnings with positive outlooks, more banks may soon surface on the positive breakouts list. Jennifer Dowty reports.

Finning International Inc. (FTT-T). A bet on the need for more dozers, backhoes and power systems amid a strengthening global economy has lifted the shares of Finning International Inc., the world’s largest dealer of Caterpillar equipment. Shares of the Vancouver-based company, which sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines, are trading near record highs, and analysts forecast more gains as the company’s order backlog hit its highest level since mid-2012. Brenda Bouw reports.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T). You have to give credit to Enbridge’s management team. They’re doing all they can to right this listing ship. It appears they are making some progress. The share price has bounced back from its five-year low of $37.36 in late April. But the recovery may not be happening fast enough to satisfy disgruntled investors. Gordon Pape explains why investors should consider buying shares again. (for subscribers).

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-T). There are four marijuana stocks on the positive breakouts list and CannTrust is one of them. The company is currently profitable, reporting earnings per share of 9 cents in 2017, with explosive earnings growth forecast. Looking ahead to 2019, the Street is anticipating the company will report earnings per share of 48 cents, rising to 66 cents in 2020. The stock’s market capitalization is just below the $1-billion mark, and as its market capitalization rises, more investors may take note of this profitable little company. The share price is up 9 per cent year-to-date and the consensus target price suggesting there is nearly 33-per-cent additional upside potential over the next year. Jennifer Dowty reports (for subscribers).

How rising oil prices will turn into a bumpy ride for TSX investors



The higher the price of crude oil, the bigger the gains for Canadian energy stocks and the energy-heavy S&P/TSX composite index. But some observers believe that the price of oil has risen to the point where energy costs could take a bite out of the global economy, raising risks for investors. David Berman explains (for subscribers).

Gambling stocks hit jackpot, but investors should hedge their bets



Gambling stocks hit the jackpot on Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for U.S. states to legalize sports betting on individual games, a move that could open up an opportunity worth US$50-billion ($64-billion) or more. Stars Group Inc., the Toronto-based online-gambling company formerly known as Amaya, was one of the bigger winners, jumping 9.4 per cent after the U.S. court decision was announced. Stars Group, which built its business around online poker, splashed out US$4.7-billion last month to buy Sky Betting & Gaming of Britain, a move designed to bolster its presence in sports betting. Other gambling companies also enjoyed a lift from the court’s ruling. But as Ian McGugan reports, gambling investors won’t be on easy street. (for subscribers).

Clients’ digital ways have advisers jumping headfirst into fintech



The wealth management industry is driving more money into the financial-technology sector, as asset managers and investment firms rush to keep up with client expectations. Over the past five years, the rise of financial technology within the wealth management space has rapidly transformed the way financial advisers conduct their businesses. As clients become more digitally savvy, the industry is facing an avalanche of even more change to come, says Ian Russell, president and chief executive of the Investment Industry Association of Canada. Clare O’Hara reports.

Aurora Cannabis is chasing billion-dollar deals. Do investors benefit?



During a news conference to unveil his signature deal, the chief executive of Aurora Cannabis Inc. was hailed as a “pioneer and visionary” by his executive team. Yet, when he was asked a simple question by an analyst, to explain which metrics he used to value his $3.2-billion takeover of MedReleaf Corp., Terry Booth got a little tripped up. “Metrics ...” he said, trailing off. After an awkward silence, he conjured up half an answer. “That’s our secret.” The exchange was an emblem for an entire sector. Canada’s cannabis companies have seen their valuations soar over the past six months as legalization nears, but most are still losing money – and their revenue projections are all over the map. It is nearly impossible to know whether these companies will live up to their hype. Tim Kiladze reports (for subscribers).

How pension expert Sheryl Smolkin invests her money - and her best advice for investors



Sheryl Smolkin and her husband are empty-nesters living in Toronto. Since retiring from her career as a pension lawyer 13 years ago, Ms. Smolkin has written many personal-finance and employee-benefit articles for publications such as the Toronto Star, Employee Benefit News and HRAdvisor.ca. She also has contributed posts to blogging platforms maintained by Saskatchewan Pension Plan, Tangerine Bank, Sun Life and other financial websites. An archive of her writing can be found at sherylsmolkin.com. We recently asked how she and her husband invest their money. Larry MacDonald reports.

How total return ETFs can ease tax pain



John Heinzl loves dividends. Nothing brightens his day like a juicy dividend payment or, better yet, a dividend increase from one of the stocks he owns. But dividends also have a dark side: In a non-registered account, they’re taxable (albeit at a lower rate than other income). What’s more, eligible dividends are “grossed-up” by 38 per cent for tax purposes (before the dividend tax credit comes into play), which inflates an investor’s taxable income and can lead to clawbacks in Old Age Security and other government credits and benefits. Wouldn’t it be nice if there was a way to enjoy the fruits of dividends, without the drawbacks? Well, it turns out there is: It’s called a total return exchange-traded fund.

Investors should prepare for ‘less pleasant’ market backdrop with ‘shrinking pie’ of returns



The best explanation for sluggish equity markets I’ve seen so far



Two Ben Graham-inspired stock picks by Ivey value investing students

Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades



Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling



The Globe’s stars and dogs for last week



Four reasons to work past retirement age

Canopy Growth applies for first NYSE listing by a marijuana producer



Tesla’s churn making it tougher for Musk to ‘burn’ short sellers



Tesla troubles prompt one-time bull to keep waving caution flag



A dividend strategy that resists rising interest rates



John Heinzl will explain why Pizza Pizza’s units have gone cold. And Gordon Pape profiles his favourite energy stock right now.



