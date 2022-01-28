A steep slide in stocks has investors gauging equity valuations to determine whether now is the time to scoop up shares at a bargain.

The S&P 500 has dropped over 9% so far in 2022, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq stands in correction territory after a nearly 15% fall. The market sank again this week after the Federal Reserve signalled it is likely to raise U.S. interest rates in March before shrinking its balance sheet later in the year.

Buying after pullbacks paid off for many investors over the last two years, when the Fed’s ultra-easy monetary policies during the pandemic buoyed stocks from one record high to the next.

With the market now pricing in almost five rate hikes by the end of 2022, that calculus has changed dramatically.

“The convergence of monetary and fiscal policy, which was historically dovish and ample, now is changing course and the equity markets as well as other risk markets are slowly coming to terms with that sobering reality,” said Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors.

The slide in stocks has brought down the valuation of the overall S&P 500, which at the end of 2021 stood not far from its highest level in two decades. The index now trades at 19.5 forward 12 months earnings, compared to 22 times earnings in late December and its five-year average of 18.5, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The market’s fall hadn’t been precipitous enough for Barclays strategists, who early this week declared in a note it was still “too early to buy the dip.” An analysis of pre-pandemic equity valuations showed the index could decline another roughly 8% from the 4,410.13 level where it closed on Monday, Barclays strategists said in a report. The S&P 500 was recently at 4,330, about 2% below Monday’s level.

Other valuation metrics are more favorable to stocks. A look at the equity risk premium – or the extra return investors receive for holding stocks over risk-free government bonds – favors equities over the next year, according to Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services.

When that premium historically has been at the level it reached on Wednesday, the S&P 500 has beaten the one-year return for the 10-year Treasury note by an average of 11.8%, Lerner said. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury has climbed about 30 basis points this year to 1.81% but remains low by historical standards.

“At least right now, even though there could be more volatility, until and unless the Fed actually makes a mistake or there is actually a recession, you still want to stick with stocks over bonds,” said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

The strength of fourth-quarter corporate results, which continue to roll in with S&P 500 earnings season not yet at the halfway point, could bolster the case for investors looking to buy at a discount.

With S&P 500 earnings expected to grow 8.4% in 2022, the backdrop for stocks appears to be a solid one. However, skittish investors have punished companies such as Netflix, JPMorgan and Tesla delivering less than stellar news in recent weeks, adding to the uneasy mood. Another large batch of reports is due next week, including from heavyweights Alphabet and Amazon.

“Heading into 2022, our view was that equities could earn their way out of rising yields and lower P/E multiples. Our new base case for six hikes this year poses challenges to that bullish outlook,” analysts at BNP Paribas wrote.

Nevertheless, the bank said investors should “stay the course” in equities, as the “outlook for above-trend growth and inflation still translates to above consensus double-digit earnings growth for 2022.”

-- Lewis Krauskopf, Reuters

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

The Rundown

Short sales on the TSX: What bearish investors are betting against

For the month ended Jan. 25, short sellers pulled back a bit from bearish bets on the direction of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Larry MacDonald reviews the latest bets against Canadian stocks, including those well placed for a short squeeze. And you may be surprised to hear about stocks the Canadian Pension Plan is shorting.

Why Apple, Microsoft and other big tech stocks present an opportunity for bargain hunters

The market mayhem of the past week has followed a pattern: Tech stocks are getting hit, and trendy tech stocks with scant profitability, or none at all, are getting hit the hardest. But highly profitable U.S. mega-caps such as Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are being dragged down with everything else during this tumultuous period, handing investors an opportunity to start their bargain hunting with the big shots. David Berman shares some thoughts on how investors should proceed.

Commodity prices likely to be hit by slowdown before end of 2023

Prices for a wide range of commodities have climbed to their highest level for seven years or more as drillers, miners and farmers struggle to keep up with booming demand as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Energy prices are at the highest level since 2014 while non-energy prices are the strongest since 2011, according to the World Bank. But commodity prices have always been cyclical and recent increases will almost certainly create conditions for the next downturn, as they have in the past. John Kemp explains why that day may arrive sooner than many expect.

It’s hard to tell when the crypto bubble will burst, or if there is one

The cryptocurrency market is full of faceless users with nonsensical names who are just as likely to post animated pictures of dogs doing backflips on the moon as they are to buy or sell something of enduring value. There is big money to be made, but a billionaire investor can get swindled just as easily as a newbie buying a tiny sliver of a single Bitcoin. Got an idea? Issue a digital coin to fund it — all you need are believers. And, as The New York Times explains, it’s getting wilder.

Others (for subscribers)

The highest-yielding stocks on the TSX, plus risk data

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Number Cruncher: These nine stocks in red-hot energy sector combine value, upside momentum

Number Cruncher: These eight TSX-listed sustainable ETFs have outperformed their peers

Cathie Wood’s ARK buys the dip in Tesla shares after months of selling

Interest rate rises will blunt gold’s appeal: poll

Globe Advisor

Nervy stock markets spark records in derivatives trading

Are you a financial advisor? Register for Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis, and access to ProStation - a powerful tool to help you manage your clients’’ portfolios.

What’s up in the days ahead

If you’re looking to invest in a company with pricing power, Toronto-based Dye & Durham Ltd. would appear to be a strong candidate. David Berman will explain.

Hawks hover, doves in danger: World market themes for the week ahead

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff