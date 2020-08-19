Why don’t markets care about huge government deficits? Plus, the curious discount in Power Corp. shares and the forestry stock rally

Governments across the country have flooded bond markets with new issuance to fund public spending aimed at minimizing pandemic-caused economic damage. Bond markets have yet to blink at the huge increase in supply, as CIBC economist Avery Shenfeld noted in an Aug. 17 report, but the odds of market upheaval are increasing as the pandemic wears on.

The Bank of Canada’s multibillion-dollar-per-month asset buying program, designed to keep interest rates and bond yields low, goes a long way in explaining why fixed income markets have had little trouble digesting new bond supply. Canadian debt also remains reasonably popular among foreign investors.

Inflation is among government bond investors’ biggest fears – bond prices fall as yields rise, hurting portfolio returns.

Mr. Shenfeld does not, however, believe central bank-driven low rates will result in inflation pressure. “The need to defend against inflation will have central banks end their [asset purchase] programs,” he writes. “But at the very same time, the deficits will plunge, as will net issuance, and fall even faster as a share of GDP, which now sits at a very weak level.”

The economist believes that the recovery from the pandemic will be rapid because it didn’t result from a structural shock to competitiveness or demand.

Bond markets are stable as things stand, although Mr. Shenfeld’s colleague at CIBC, interest rate strategist Ian Pollick, is seeing signs of strain. In an Aug. 11 report, Mr. Pollick voiced concerns that the Bank of Canada will soon “own too many bonds across the curve for the market to function properly.” He expects a shortage of buyers in Canadian long duration bonds relative to supply and rising bond yields as a result.

Many equity investors avoid concerning themselves with the details of bond market dynamics like the yield curve and under normal circumstances that’s a solid, energy-saving policy. In the current market, however, the risk of bond market dislocations that affect all asset classes is rising as a full economic recovery to pre-pandemic activity levels is delayed.

Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Tecsys Inc. (TCS-T) The share price of this company that provides supply chain management software is in correction mode, declining 13 per cent over the past eight trading days. Despite this pullback, the share price is still up over 30 per cent year-to-date. With a unanimous buy call, the average 12-month target price implies a potential 24 per cent price return. The company has a strong balance sheet boosted by a recent equity financing. When this cash is put to use, via a potential acquisition or acquisitions, the share price may bounce back. Jennifer Dowty has a profile of the stock. (for subscribers)

Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT-Q) In the past decade, sports-related collecting has been growing due to a younger generation of collectors. Advancements in production technology and social-media platforms have been a big part creating this billion-dollar industry. These loopy valuations are even starting to catch the eye of hefty financial players such as hedge funds. Gone are the early days where the major excitement for sports fans was Pete Rose signing autographs. Perhaps you want exposure to the industry but prefer the stock market? One idea, courtesy of The Contra Guys, is to buy shares in this California-based company. (for subscribers)

Power Corp. of Canada (POW-T) Shares in this Canadian financial conglomerate are trading at a curiously large discount to the underlying value of its international assets. And this discount is exactly where the greatest upside to the stock may be sitting. David Berman explains. (for subscribers)

‘How safe is investing with Wealthsimple?’

Investors seem open to the idea of paying a small fee for a robo-adviser to manage an exchange-traded-fund portfolio tailored to their investing objectives and risk tolerance. But robos still have some work to do, as shown by a recent e-mail from a reader. “How safe is investing with Wealthsimple?” he wrote. “Are they reputable? Any chance of collapse and taking my money with them? Where can I find how stable and reputable they are?” Rob Carrick has some answers. (for subscribers)

Lumber shortage fuels forestry stocks amid hum of building activity

Canadian forestry stocks have enjoyed a spectacular rebound after plunging catastrophically during the lockdown of February and March. Good news for latecomers: Some observers believe the rally has plenty of room to run amid tight lumber supplies and surging demand. David Berman takes a closer look. (for subscribers)

Looking for less expensive tech stocks with big potential? Turn to emerging markets

FAANG stocks are not the only digital game in town. In emerging markets, a similar revolution is under way, and it’s being reflected in the surging share prices of digital-economy companies. One difference: emerging market technology plays are trading at much more reasonable valuations. Regina Chi of AGF Investments tells us more. (for everyone)

Question: I am interested in what you think about Peoples Group, based in Vancouver. They are offerings some good rates on GICs, which are CDIC insured.

Answer: Currently, Peoples is offering 2.10 per cent on five-year GICs, including those held in RRSPs and TFSAs. That’s very good in the context of today’s low interest rates, and coverage by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation is a big advantage. Ratehub.ca shows only one CDIC-insured company with a higher five-year rate: Oaken Financial, at 2.3 per cent.

Gordon Pape

