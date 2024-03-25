BofA Securities head of global thematic investing research Haim Israel notes that over the past 100 years, the equivalent of nearly 100 per cent of global net wealth has been created by only about 3 per cent of companies. He uses this remarkable data point to argue that the artificial intelligence field will provide the candidates for the 3 per cent that will drive wealth for the next century.

Mr. Israel highlights seven broad industries AI is set to transform: communications, health care, energy, transportation, mass user exposure to AI, computing and humanoid robots.

Some uses for AI will affect many of these industries. For instance, Google’s Deepmind AI has already uncovered more than 2.2 million crystal structures that could be used in materials science. This makes breakthroughs possible in areas like semiconductor density, solar panels, batteries and the development of neuromorphic computing that mirrors the functions of the human brain.

Mr. Israel has lofty expectations for computing power as he sees AI platforms, somewhat like an orchestra conductor, creating vast feedback loops with other technologies that spurs faster innovation.

There is significant (and for some people terrifying) development of AI-driven humanoid robots already underway. Figure AI’s Figure One robot is one example, Boston Dynamic’s Atlas is another, of AI helping create more functionality for robots.

Fanuc Corp., one the world’s largest robot manufacturers, has been developing AI-driven robots since 2016. Mr Israel writes, “[Advanced AI] gives robots the ability to teach themselves to do tasks faster and more efficiently. By learning together, what one robot can now do in eight hours could be done by eight robots in an hour.”

Miniature satellites, drug discovery (an AI platform has already found a drug treatment for liver cancer), and autonomous vehicles are three other areas where AI might soon have a dramatic effect.

Frustratingly for investors, Mr. Israel did not survey BofA equity analysts for stock ideas that will benefit from the expected waves of innovation that AI will create. Morgan Stanley attempted this in another research report that I featured on March 18 and recounted some of their ideas.

Mr. Israel made one observation that will certainly direct me in search of an AI-related investment. He estimates that AI will drive an increase in data generation from the current quintillion bytes per day to a sextillion. A massive increase in bandwidth will be needed to transmit this data. I am now actively searching for the companies that will provide the equipment necessary to handle this data increase.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Ask Globe Investor

Question: I am interested in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST-Q) as a potential investment. We shop there regularly and the place is always buzzing. The people working there seem happy, and the products we buy are of good quality. Over the years the stock has done well, and in 2023 it did extremely well. However, the dividend yield is not impressive. What are your thoughts?

Answer: Investing in companies whose products and services you are familiar with can be a profitable strategy. The legendary fund manager Peter Lynch endorsed this philosophy in his book, One Up on Wall Street, in which he popularized the phrase “invest in what you know.” Being a customer gives you insights that you might not otherwise have.

However, having a good experience with a company isn’t a sufficient reason to invest. You also need to investigate fundamentals such as the company’s earnings and revenue growth, competitive position and the stock’s valuation. Click here for my analysis on that front.

--John Heinzl (E-mail your questions to jheinzl@globeandmail.com)

Should we just give up on that inverted yield curve that has so far proven to be less than effective in foreshadowing a recession? Veteran fund manager Tom Czitron will give us his thoughts.

