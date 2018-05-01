Why investors need to know what they can afford to lose, a raging retail stock, and two top marijuana picks

Strategists from Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch and Citi are all arguing that the post-financial crisis equity rally is in its late stages – the eighth or ninth inning. Market performance after cycle peaks can be extremely unpleasant for portfolio values – the year 2000 is a good, if painful example – and investors will be understandably tempted to raise cash or otherwise reduce portfolio risk.

We are also taught, however, that timing the market is a fruitless, impossible task. Raising cash is a form of market timing in that the expectation of lower equity markets is inherent in the decision.

To make things more difficult, the last stage of market cycles has often been accompanied by a ‘blow-off top,’ a sharp surge higher as overconfident investors race to get involved. (The tell-tale sign of a blow-off top is that the CBOE Volatility Index climbs along with equity values, but that’s a story for another time). Investors who reduce portfolio risk now would not fully participate if this type of rally occurs.

All investors have individual concerns and risk tolerances and need to take these into account when making decisions on portfolio strategy. That said, I think the current ‘reduce risk or let it ride’ dilemma comes down to what an investor can afford to lose.

I’ve noted previously that I believe Michael Mauboussin’s Decision Making for Investors – written while he was chief investment officer at fund management firm Legg Mason – is the single best short paper ever written for investors.

One of the key lessons of the paper is that estimates of potential investment gains must always be accompanied by an estimate of potential losses. (I posted a simple formula for doing so here). It sounds simple, but most investors don’t like thinking about failure and don’t bother.

Investors close to retirement or who have short investment time horizons for other reasons should pay particular attention to the potential losses if the market rally ends – they will not have enough time to make the losses back. Yes, they would miss out on gains if they reduce risk and an end of cycle rally happens, but in many cases the risks of loss outweigh the regret of missing out. Investors with longer time horizons can afford to ride things out.

Again, this advice won’t fit all cases. The most important thing is that everyone has an idea of what they can afford to lose in their own specific situation.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Stocks to ponder

EnWave Corp. (ENW-X). This company is one to take note of with its share price rocketing 40 per cent year-to-date. The company has reported steady top line growth securing license agreements with well-known companies such as Agropure, GayLea and Merck. In addition, the company has a contract with the U.S. Army. Vancouver-based EnWave has developed Radiant Energy Vacuum technology, or REV technology, which dehydrates organic materials through vacuum microwave energy that management argues can be more economical than freeze drying. Its REV technology has applications in the food and pharmaceutical markets, including the marijuana industry. Jennifer Dowty reports.

Hydro One Ltd. (H-T). Trust politicians to screw up a good business. That’s what’s been happening to Hydro One Ltd. ever since the Ontario-owned Crown corporation first went public in November 2015 with an initial offering of 81.1 million shares (13.6 per cent of the company), priced at $20.50, says Gordon Pape. He shares his advice on what investors should do now. (for subscribers).

Guess Inc. (GES-NYSE). As most investors know, clothing retailers have been suffering. A cross-section in the sector has gone bankrupt while countless others have slimmed down by closing stores and reducing space in existing outlets. Stock prices of these companies have either been relegated to the trash bin of history or been placed undesirably into the petite section. But one clothing retailer has been thriving. Care to guess which one? Well, if you named Guess Inc., felicitations. The stock was trading under US$10 a year ago and is now situated around US$23, defying the odds. What gives? The Contra Guys explain (for subscribers).

The Rundown

Two top marijuana stock picks from an Echelon Wealth Partners analyst



Marijuana stocks were market darlings, delivering spectacular returns for investors in recent years. However, many cannabis stocks saw their share prices peak at the start of this year. With the upcoming legalization of recreational marijuana just months away, this sector may regain its positive price momentum. In a recent interview, Russell Stanley, the special situations equity analyst at Echelon Wealth Partners, provided his outlook for the industry, along with two stock recommendations: CannTrust and Medreleaf. Jennifer Dowty reports (for subscribers).

Blame Enbridge and Canadian banks for the lame TSX returns so far in 2018



We are well into the second quarter of 2018 and the performance of the S&P/TSX Composite Index remains mired in negative territory, down 3.3 per cent as of Friday’s close. The question on many investors’ minds is a simple one: Who’s responsible? A closer look at the year-to-date performance attribution for the domestic benchmark highlights pipeline stocks, telecommunications and – perhaps surprisingly – Canadian banks as the biggest detractors from equity returns so far. Scott Barlow reports (for subscribers).

What Scotia Wealth’s portfolio manager Stan Wong is buying and selling

Stan Wong describes himself as an active, contrarian investor, which is evident in some of his recent trading activity. The director and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management has been buying Facebook on the recent dip and selling oil stocks even as the price of the commodity moves higher. Brenda Bouw reports (for subscribers).

Value investing faces some tough questions



Judging from the 300 people who packed a ballroom in Toronto this week, value investing can still draw a crowd. But even among the true believers who attended the Ben Graham Centre’s annual conference on value investing, some doubts were apparent. Despite its long history of producing strong results, the value school of picking stocks has endured a miserable decade. The S&P 500 Value Index, a rough proxy for the style, has lagged far behind the plain-vanilla S&P 500. Many prominent value investors have also stumbled. Ian McGugan reports (for subscribers).

Want to support women in the C-suite? There’s a fund for that



Investors are often warned to avoid emotions, whether they arise from market dips or upswings. Following one’s passions, however, could be another thing. A growing list of special-purpose ETFs allow you to focus on greening the Earth, endorsing a healthy lifestyle or promoting gender diversity. Their ticker symbols reflect their values and beliefs – SLIM, ICAN and SHE. Experts caution that these ETFs are quite new, however, and they inherently lack diversity, which is critical to a well-rounded portfolio. Mary Gooderham reports.

Top Links (for subscribers)

Prominent hedge fund manager says ‘$300 oil is not impossible’



Cross-asset performance breakdown leaves investors with nowhere to hide



Others (for subscribers)

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades



Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling



Others (for everyone)

Spin Master defies tears in toy land with 175% rally since IPO



Apple results to show iPhone X problem and plan to fix it



Rising costs, inflation on radar as U.S. earnings season unfolds



Forget 3%. That amazing bull run in treasuries ended years ago



U.S. dollar threatens crucial levels as rally enters decisive week



Number Crunchers (for subscribers)

Twenty U.S. companies suitable for the ESG-conscious investor



Ask Globe Investor

Question: What is your opinion of GICs? Is now a good time to buy them?

Answer: If you’re looking for a dead-simple solution for the fixed-income portion of your portfolio, guaranteed investment certificates have a lot going for them.

For starters, they’re easy to understand: You invest a chunk of money, agree to lock it in for a certain period and earn a defined annual interest rate. If you choose a compound GIC, your interest payments will be reinvested automatically – another plus.

Bonds, on the other hand, fluctuate in price because they trade on the secondary market. And bond-interest payments generally aren’t reinvested automatically, so you lose the benefit of compounding.

GICs and government bonds are both safe. Bonds are backed by the credit of the government and GICs are usually guaranteed by a federal or provincial deposit insurance program (check with the insurer or guarantor for any limits that might apply).

But GICs typically pay higher interest rates than government bonds of the same term. The five-year Government of Canada bond currently yields about 2.1 per cent, for example, compared with more than 3 per cent for a five-year GIC at financial institutions such as Meridian Credit Union, EQ Bank and Oaken Financial.

The main reason for the difference in yields is liquidity. You can sell a bond at any time if you need the money. But, unless you hold a cashable GIC, you generally can’t sell it before maturity because there is no active secondary market. The trade-off for locking in your money is that you get a higher yield from a GIC.

GIC yields have been rising recently, making them even more appealing. A one-year GIC at Tangerine Bank, for instance, now pays 2.3 per cent, up from 1.3 per cent in February, 2017. Tangerine’s five-year rate of 3 per cent has also gained a full percentage point over the same period. Rates at other institutions have risen by similar amounts.

If you’re thinking about purchasing GICs, be sure to shop around as rates vary widely, with smaller financial institutions typically offering higher rates than the big banks. Websites such as ratehub.ca, ratesupermarket.ca and highinterestsavings.ca make it easy to compare GIC offerings.

To control your interest-rate risk, consider building a “ladder” of maturities, with equal amounts invested in one-, two-, three-, four- and five-year GICs. When the one-year GIC matures 12 months from now, use the proceeds to buy a new five-year GIC. A year later, roll the maturing two-year GIC into another new five-year GIC, and so on.

Laddering has several advantages. It gives you access to a portion of your cash every year if you need it. It prevents a situation where all of your investments come due during a period of low interest rates. And it ensures that you’ll always be reinvesting your money into a new five-year GIC that offers the highest rates.

You don’t necessarily have to extend the ladder out a full five years. A three- or four-year ladder is fine and might even be preferable in a rising-rate environment because your money will mature sooner, allowing you to reinvest it at higher yields.

As much as I like GICs for their simplicity and safety, I believe most investors should still have exposure to stocks, either directly or through low-cost mutual funds or exchange-traded funds. GICs can’t compete with the long-term returns of stocks, but devoting a portion of your portfolio to GICs will help you sleep better when the market hits a rough patch. That peace of mind is worth a lot – particularly if it helps you stay committed to your long-term investing plan.

--John Heinzl

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.

What’s up in the days ahead

Canadian energy stocks have finally found favour among investors. Or so it seems. David Berman will look at whether the long-awaited rally in this key TSX sector can continue.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

Compiled by Gillian Livingston