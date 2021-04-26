Why investors should plan for a harder summer. Plus, Gordon Pape’s favourite stock of them all

Wall Street strategists don’t like to go bearish because market tops, even temporary ones, are notoriously difficult to pinpoint. It’s also the case that being bearish and wrong is an unnecessary hindrance to dealers’ profitable businesses of stock trading, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate bond and stock issuance.

So when three prominent strategists signal caution, as is happening now, it is all the more notable.

Citi U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich kicked of the week with a research report ominously titled As Good as it Gets. In it, he wrote that consensus earnings growth for 2021 is over 27 per cent year-over-year, with another 14 per cent expected in 2022.

He believes these forecasts are optimistic in that the negative effects of announced federal corporate tax increases have not been factored in, nor the effects of rapidly climbing input costs on profit margins. His Panic/Euphoria sentiment model indicates extreme investor optimism and predicts a 10-per-cent drawdown in the S&P 500.

Goldman Sachs U.S. equity strategist David Kostin is less bearish than Citi but believes the bulk of market gains for 2021 are behind us. He notes that year-over-year U.S. economic growth will peak during the current quarter.

“During the last 40 years, investors buying the S&P 500 when the ISM Manufacturing index registered above 60 [it’s currently 65] – typically coinciding with peak growth – have experienced a median return of -1% during the subsequent month and a paltry +3% return during the subsequent year,” he said.

Morgan Stanley’s U.K.-based global strategist Andrew Sheets titled his weekly report Planning Ahead for a Harder Summer. Mr. Sheets noted that market expectations for strengthening global economic growth are largely reflected in asset prices at this point.

He expects U.S. inflation – driven initially by rising prices for input costs like lumber and copper – to push consumer prices above 2.0 per cent for the remainder of 2021. This inflation pressure will push profit margins and earnings outlooks lower for many market sectors.

I hope it goes without saying that I don’t quote market strategists I don’t find credible, and I believe these perspectives are worth heeding. In this case, there are only a few of my favourite non-Canadian pundits missing – Bank of America Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian, Mr. Sheets’s colleague Michael Wilson and Credit Suisse global strategist Andrew Garthwaite. All of these strategists have also taken a more cautionary tone in recent reports.

Longer-term investors should, of course, just ride this out – I’m not advocating market timing. That said, the number of reasons for all investors to manage risk and not get caught up in market euphoria continue to climb.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) This stock is nearing oversold territory and, historically, that has represented a buying opportunity. Toronto-based Aecon is a construction and infrastructure development company serving both the private and public sectors, and last week it reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. This dividend stock has 11 buy recommendations and has an attractive yield of 3.8 per cent. Jennifer Dowty has this profile.

Retail trading appetite robust even as stock-buying frenzy cools

Retail traders have shifted from “meme stocks” to large-cap names and exchange traded funds, and while their activity has eased from its January peak, the blistering pace of new retail account openings means non-professionals are likely to remain a market force. Retail trading levels skyrocketed at the beginning of the year, helped by the frenzy of buying in stocks like GameStop Corp. But that has been followed by a pullback, according to data, despite expectations that investors would use stimulus checks to trade. John McCrank of Reuters reports.

Investors doubt U.S. capital gains tax plan alone can derail market rally

President Joe Biden wants to nearly double the capital gains tax to 39.6 per cent for wealthy individuals. That would be the highest tax rate on investment gains, mostly paid by the wealthiest Americans, since the 1920s. But investors are pointing to a broad range of reasons why the markets are likely to take the proposal in stride, including the limited effect of such proposals on equities in the past and expectations that any hike would be much lower than anticipated. Lewis Krauskopf of Reuters reports.

As small-cap stocks lag, Wall Street worries about broad slowdown

An historic rally in share prices for smaller U.S. companies has slowed sharply in April after six months of strong gains, leading many investors to worry that the stock market as a whole may have already priced in a strong rebound from the pandemic. David Randall of Reuters reports.

Two winning stocks that are still worth targeting

If Gordon Pape had to invest all his money in one stock, which would it be? Here’s the answer (plus, a second stock with a history of above-average performance that he recommends as a potential winner in your portfolio.)

Are you a financial advisor? Register for Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis, and access to ProStation - a powerful tool to help you manage your clients’’ portfolios.

Question: I have invested my registered retirement income fund in dividend stocks with a minimum yield of 4.5 per cent. I am not looking for any substantial increase in share values as long as the dividends are secure and growing. I used to own Fortis Inc. (FTS), Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) and Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR) but sold them because the yields were too low for my plan. Am I being too short-sighted in ignoring share price appreciation as a factor in my overall returns?

Answer: I don’t know what your rationale is for setting a minimum yield of 4.5 per cent, but with such a high bar you are excluding a lot of great dividend-paying companies, including many banks, insurers, utilities, power producers, railways and real estate investment trusts. And, yes, share price appreciation often accounts for an even larger portion of a stock’s total return, so you might consider lowering your yield threshold to give yourself more flexibility in choosing stocks.

Another option is to supplement your dividend stocks with exchange-traded funds that track the major Canadian and U.S. indexes. The yields on most index ETFs aren’t huge – the iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (XIC), for example, pays about 2.7 per cent, and yields on an S&P 500 ETF are even lower – but the added diversification, including exposure to lots of growth-oriented companies, should help your returns over the long run.

--John Heinzl

Now that the loonie has comfortably risen above the 80 cents (U.S.) level, where will it head next? Scott Barlow will have an analysis.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff