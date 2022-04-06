For the past year, Morgan Stanley U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson has categorized primary market risks under the headings ‘fire’ and ‘ice’ – inflation as the former and slowing growth as the latter. Closer to home, Scotiabank strategist Hugo Ste-Marie has been a staunch and correct believer that ‘fire’ would drive economically sensitive stocks like energy, materials and banks higher, defying slowing growth fears.

But Mr. Ste-Marie backtracked on his bullish view in a Wednesday research report, a development I found very relevant for investors. When one of the most adamant proponents of the cyclical trade pulls in their horns to account for a deteriorating growth outlook, investors should take notice.

To be clear, Scotiabank is not outright bearish on the stock market, describing its mid-term view as ‘constructive’. At the same time, Mr. Ste-Marie has concluded that “the risk-reward profile is less compelling than it was a few months ago.”

The potential for a Federal Reserve policy error – sending rates higher while the economy is already slowing, and causing a recession as a result – is one risk that has the strategist exercising more caution. While inflation remains a major issue, weakening economic growth is apparent in a U.S. ISM Manufacturing Survey index that has dropped from 63.7 a year ago to 57.1 currently (a reading above 50 indicates growth).

A significant overweight position in energy stocks helped Scotia’s Strategic Edge model portfolio outperform the S&P/TSX Composite by almost 5 percentage points during the first quarter. Mr. Ste-Marie is now trimming the portfolio’s allocation to the sector by taking some of the profits in each of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Imperial Oil, Cenovus Energy Inc. and Arc Resources Ltd.

The strategist downgraded financials from neutral to underweight. Portfolio holdings of Royal Bank of Canada, National Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were all reduced as a result and the entire position in Element Fleet Management Corp. - which has a commercial finance division - was removed. (Financials are also cyclicals, and according to his analysis, underperform when manufacturing purchasing managers indexes decline over a six-month period.)

The proceeds of these sales were allocated to cash and defensive stocks, including Empire Co. Ltd, Rogers Communications Inc., TC Energy Corp., Altagas Ltd. and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

The cash position in the model portfolio has been raised to 3.3 per cent and equities are now 60 per cent, the lowest since the onset of the pandemic. Mr. Ste-Marie is clearly preparing for market volatility.

We’ve already seen Mr. Wilson’s fire in the form of rampant inflation and now it seems like ice is ahead.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (DNTL-T) Over the past month, the stock price of this nationwide dental office owner has rallied 10 per cent and this positive price momentum may steadily continue, says the Globe’s equities analyst, Jennifer Dowty. The company has been able to deliver solid financial results in the face of challenges created by the pandemic. Now, with COVID restrictions lifting and normal daily living activities resuming, the share price may continue to steadily climb higher as management executes on its growth objectives.

Expecting much more pain ahead, Gordon Pape ends his love affair with bonds

Longtime investment newsletter writer Gordon Pape for years had a love affair with bonds. One of his best moves as an investor was in the 1980s, when he put almost all his money in long-term Canadian bonds at a time of high inflation. As inflation subsided, capital gains on those fixed income investments rose significantly - and the high interest on the bonds kept income coming in. That love affair is now over, Gordon writes, and he’s been selling his bond positions. Bond total returns have been negative for months and, with more interest-rate hikes coming, he believes they will almost certainly get worse.

Elon Musk’s Twitter bet gins up meme stock hype

Millions of investors flocked to Twitter’s stock after Elon Musk, who has more than 80 million Twitter followers, disclosed a 9.2% stake in the company, making it the most bought U.S. stock by retail investors on Monday. Musk’s popularity with retail investors was one of the reasons why Twitter agreed this week to offer him a seat on its board of directors, and many young investors who have flocked to meme stocks are betting Musk’s involvement will mark a turnaround in the social media giant’s shares.

U.S. buybacks seen at record highs ahead of earnings reports

U.S. stock buybacks appear to be hitting new records as companies head into quarterly earnings season, even as some investors worry about the growing threat of inflation, a potential recession and stagnant share prices. But with Starbucks announcing it will pause billions of dollars of stock buybacks to invest more in employees and stores, could the pace of buybacks soon decline?

Wealthsimple launches venture capital investment fund for retail investors

Online investment manager Wealthsimple is now providing Canadian retail investors easier access to some of the largest venture capital firms in Silicon Valley that invest in health-care and tech companies. As Clare O’Hara reports, clients with as little as $5,000 can participate but they must lock in for the life of the funds on offer, which the company estimates to be about 10 years.

Question: We’re in the process of setting up a TFSA for my wife to take in her mandatory RRIF drawdown. We’d have to sell some TD shares, which are in the RRIF. But I understand they can be transferred to the TFSA. We’d like to keep them rather than selling, particularly since the Ukraine sell-off, and maybe sell them from the TFSA sometime down the track. – Maurice C.

Answer: You can’t transfer the TD stock directly from a RRIF to a TFSA. You can, however, take out some stock, either as a substitute for a regular payment or as an extra withdrawal. The value of the stock will be taxable. Then you can put the shares into the TFSA as a “contribution in kind”, assuming your wife has enough available contribution room.

--Gordon Pape

