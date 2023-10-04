The government of Canada ten-year bond yield was 2.8 per cent on April 25 and it’s now 4.2 per cent in Wednesday trading, almost 140 basis points higher. On April 25 the S&P/TSX Utilities index was 2751 and now it’s 21.2 per cent lower (not including dividends) at 2167.

It’s not supposed to happen this way. The utilities sector has historically been viewed as a stodgy safe haven where high dividend payouts attempt to compensate for low earnings growth. Utilities have been particularly popular among older investors looking to protect capital and establish income streams.

Holders of utilities stocks are faced with a dilemma. They can do nothing, collect a dividend somewhere near the sector average of 5.31 per cent, and stomach the suddenly-volatile stock prices. Or, they can sell the stocks and buy a ten-year bond with a suddenly-attractive yield that is entirely risk free as long as they hold it to maturity.

This dilemma is broadly applicable to REIT investors (the S&P/TSX REIT is down 37.17 per cent since the 2023 high in February) and pipeline investors where sector giant Enbridge is down 18.28 per cent year to date. (Although in the latter case the 8.22 per cent yield is a lot more than the government bond).

The vertical move in global bond yields was caused in large part by the realization that major central banks weren’t kidding when they warned of ‘higher for longer’ interest rates. There had previously been a widespread market belief that interest rate cuts were in store in early 2024.

There are two reasons to believe that the ramp higher in yields, and thus the downward pressure on income-oriented equities, is largely played out and may begin to reverse in the midterm. For one, to the extent that inflation pressure was caused by COVID – the interruption of supply chains and the stimulus cheques issued to support displaced workers – those trends have played out.

In addition, projections for 2024 global economic growth are being reduced. Citi global economist Nathan Sheets now expects global GDP growth at 1.7 per cent for next year, more than a percentage point lower than their forecast at the beginning of this year. He also expects 2024 growth to be backloaded – global growth will be an anemic 1.0 per cent for the first half of the year. This would put downward pressure on worldwide bond yields.

The outlook argues against locking in losses by selling income-paying equity sectors like utilities. There is reason to believe that the bulk of the damage has been done.

Credit Market Turmoil

Double-digit returns in a year? Why bonds are now cheap enough to look attractive

Stick it out, double down, or cut your losses? This is the dilemma many fund managers are facing regarding the bond portion of their portfolio as the final quarter of a potentially historic year for U.S. Treasuries gets underway. Treasuries are on track to record a rare hat trick and post annual losses for the third year in a row, something that has never happened in the history of the U.S. Republic. But as Reuters’ Jamie McGeever tells us, the slide in bond prices has made the ‘risk/reward’ of holding bonds much more tempting.

Stocks to ponder

Celestica Inc. (CLS-T) This has been the top-performing stock in the S&P/TSX Composite Index in 2023, rallying 118 per cent year to date despite a broader equity market that’s been shaky. Given this astounding move higher, the stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple that is approaching its seven-year historical high and from a technical analysis perspective, Celestica is nearing an overbought condition. Jennifer Dowty has a deep dive into the investment case.

Laurentian Bank (LB-T) The stock delivered a big disappointment to investors Monday, at a time when sentiment toward the Montreal-based lender is already frayed. The bank announced that its chief executive officer, Rania Llewellyn – the key figure responsible for correcting years of dismal profitability and efficiency, culminating in a dividend cut in 2020 – has left after just three years on the job. As David Berman writes perhaps even more important is that investors right now have a problem with all banks.

A tough year for dividend stocks puts lots of big names on sale

Those who swear by dividend-paying stocks haven’t exactly been rewarded for their devotion this year. Dividend-oriented funds have lagged the market by a wide margin, in both Canada and the United States, as bond yields keep rising. Tim Shufelt reports on why dividend investors should hang in there and be patient.

As U.S. election looms, investors fear for fiscal peace

Thirteen months is often too distant an horizon for financial markets to focus on, but uncertainties surrounding 2024′s U.S. Presidential election are becoming difficult to screen out. Reuters’ Mike Dolan explains.

The unwelcome march towards $100 oil

We weren’t supposed to be talking about US$100 oil at this point. The consensus view going into 2023 was that economic fears and the pressure of rising interest rates would keep energy prices in check. But demand has remained strong. The International Energy Agency is projecting that global demand this year will average about 102 million barrels of oil a day, which is higher than the 2019 peak. It’s an welcome development for most - but not for investors in the oil and gas sector, as Tim Shufelt reports.

‘Engaged owners’ with significant skin in the game can create resilience over the long term

In investing, there’s a critical factor that often receives less attention than financial metrics and market trends: the alignment of management teams with the long-term interests of the company and its shareholders. There is a tendency for executives running a business to have incentives at odds with the owners and shareholders, says Karan Phadke, portfolio manager of Mawer Global Small Cap Fund. The reverse, however, is also true: If a small cap company has capable, aligned and effective capital allocators at the helm with significant skin in the game, that can create a powerful, resilient combination over the long term – and attractive potential investment upside. She points to two stocks that have these positive attributes.

Why returning old holdings to your watchlist can be a bad idea

Have you ever sold a stock for a solid win and then watched it fall back to Earth? If you have been investing for long enough, the answer is probably yes. Over time, your watch list may accumulate many former positions, and you may even buy old winners back. Though it can be exciting to see the old return anew, the addition of past holdings to a current watch list can be something of a mixed blessing for investors, says Contra the Heard newsletter writer Philip MacKellar.

Number Cruncher: Higher for longer and gold stocks

Number Cruncher: Searching for high-quality earnings amid a higher interest rate environment

IPOs offer tempting returns, but is now the right time to invest?

Why more investors are seeing fixed income through a green-tinted lens

