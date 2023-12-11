The jobs numbers in the United States drove the price of silver down 4 per cent Friday to US$23.30, and it is now down 10 per cent from its highs in early December. The price of silver has been range-bound over the past 12 months, between US$22 and US$25 per ounce, with brief periods above and below those levels. What else drives the price of silver and where do we see it heading from here?

Factors affecting the price of silver

There are a number of interrelated factors that influence the price of silver, including inflation, interest rates and the U.S. dollar, supply and demand, industrial consumption – especially for green energy – the overall economy and consumer sentiment.

Interest rates and the U.S. dollar

Rising interest rates are associated with a stronger U.S. dollar and a decline in the price of silver. When real interest rates (the stated or nominal rate less inflation) rise, investors move to higher-return opportunities such as bonds and stocks. When real interest rates fall, silver prices increase as it is more attractive relative to other investments.

After Friday’s U.S. jobs report, the market pushed its expectations for a Federal Reserve target rate cut out to May from March and now sees a 40-per-cent probability of a cut in March, down from 59 per cent before the jobs numbers announcement. Even with that action Friday, the probability of an interest rate cut in 2024 has increased significantly in the past two months. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the market currently sees a 75-per-cent probability of a cut in May and a 57-per-cent probability of a second cut in June.

The Fed has raised rates by 25 basis points four times this year, the last time in July. On Dec. 6, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem announced that the bank’s overnight rate would remain at 5 per cent – but left the door open to further hikes if inflation persists.

Yield curve inversion

The U.S. Treasury yield curve is currently inverted, meaning short-term interest rates are higher than long-term interest rates. Since the Second World War, every yield curve inversion has been followed by a recession in six to 18 months. Two- and 10-year Treasury yields inverted in July, 2022. Silver (and gold) prices tend to increase when there is a yield curve inversion.

Inflation

Inflation rates have been falling since they peaked in June, 2022. During times of high inflation, investors move to silver as a safe-haven investment because high inflation generally means negative real interest rates. Higher inflation gives the Fed more latitude to raise rates, so the market closely watches to see if rate hikes stay ahead of inflation.

Supply and demand

Of the more than one billion ounces of silver produced annually, 82 per cent comes from mining, with the balance generated through recycling. Demand currently exceeds supply by 40 million ounces annually (4 per cent). Silver is consumed industrially (43 per cent), in jewelry, silverware and photography (26 per cent), with the balance going to investing. Both supply and demand have been falling for the past three years, with demand dropping faster than supply.

Overall economy and consumer sentiment

The U.S. Conference Board expects elevated inflation, high interest rates and contracting consumer spending to tip the U.S. economy into a very short recession. It forecasts that real GDP will expand by just 0.8 per cent in 2024. Both consumer expectations for business conditions and the ISM index of new orders have fallen over the past six months, according to the Conference Board. The price of silver typically rises during a recession, as interest rates are falling and investors seek out options to hedge against a market downturn.

Other risks can also cause the price of silver to move significantly. The price surged 25 per cent in one month after the collapse of three U.S. banks back in March.

For those who like to follow the gold-silver ratio (which shows the number of ounces of silver needed to purchase one ounce of gold), the long-term average is about 60 ounces of silver to one ounce of gold, but in the past five years the average has been close to 80. When the average is above 60, silver is considered cheap relative to gold.

Summary

Falling interest rates coupled with a falling U.S. dollar, along with a number of factors telling us a recession is still likely, point to a higher price for silver over the coming year.

Brian Donovan, CBV, is the president of StockCalc, a Canadian fintech based in Miramichi, N.B.

