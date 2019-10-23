Why smart investors ignore the earnings season hype, a 10% yielding stock to put on your radar, and bargain hunting tips

The aggravating game-ification of investing is most apparent at times like now, when earnings season is in full swing. Investors – the majority of whom are well aware that quarterly profit reports are just a snapshot in time and only marginally relevant over the usual long-term investment time horizons – get caught up in the hype of ‘beats’ and ‘misses’ as if they’ve just watched an Olympic gymnastics performance and are waiting for the judges’ score.

The ongoing S&P 500 reporting season provides a good example of how deceptive the emphasis on profit results versus expectations can be. Optimists will feel vindicated because, with 124 of 498 index companies having reported as of midday Wednesday, aggregate earnings so far have exceeded forecasts by 3.3 per cent. But it’s far more important that quarterly profits are coming in 2.1 per cent below 2018 levels.

The U.S. market is on pace for the first year over decline in earnings since the second quarter of 2016, giving credence to strategists like Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson who believes we are close to the end of the cycle and a bear market is set to begin. Next to this, the fact that analyst consensus estimates slightly understated profit growth is far less significant.

Story continues below advertisement

This is not to suggest that nothing can be learned from quarterly earnings season – there are clear trends that indicate both risks and opportunities. For example, U.S. multinationals sensitive to the global economy are suffering this quarter as a result of the U.S. China trade battle. On Wednesday alone, Caterpillar Inc. and Texas Instruments Inc. posted extremely disappointing profit numbers.

It’s easy to see why an investor might feel a rush of adrenaline just before one of their biggest stock holdings reports results. At the same time, however, they should ensure that they keep short term business performance in a broader context, and that the excitement they feel is not the same as a casino gambler.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

Stocks to ponder

Invesque Inc. This is a security that investors may wish to put on their radar screens and wait for a pullback and not chase the stock as it is nearing overbought levels. The stock can be thinly traded, which can create volatility in the share price. The small-cap stock has five buy recommendations. The current dividend yield is very attractive at 10.3 per cent with a payout ratio of 94 per cent during the first six months of 2019. Read Jennifer Dowty’s stock profile.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. For over the past two years, the share price has drifted downward as demand for the stock dried up. Many investors became frustrated as they waited for management to unlock shareholder value by deploying the company’s large cash position on strategic acquisitions. Patient investors may be rewarded in the year ahead. Jennifer Dowty profiles the stock.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Rundown

'In the eye of the storm’: Foreign investors turn their backs on Canadian stocks

Foreign investors are bailing on Canada at a pace typically reserved for times of global economic distress. Inflows into Canadian stocks from international investors have declined by about 75 per cent over the past year, as the appetite for resource investments has waned amid heightened economic anxieties. Tim Shufelt explains what’s going on.

Markets could be in for another rough ride in 2020. Here are three things to look out for

If it feels like your money is stuck in purgatory, it’s not just you. For two years now, Canadian and U.S. stocks have generally traded sideways, with the occasional investor freakout or burst of enthusiasm balancing later to little net effect. Don’t expect that trend to last. Tim Shufelt looks at some of the big themes to look out for over the next year.

Others (for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Wednesday’s Insider Report: Director sells this dividend stock as it nears record levels

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

How climate change creates a perfect storm for these five insurers

Eleven Canadian companies with profit growth

Others (for everyone)

Story continues below advertisement

Treasury yield curve may be back to normal, but U.S. economy is not

Why it’s a good time to go bargain hunting for offshore drillers

Globe Advisor

Five vital year-end tax strategies for sophisticated investors

Are you a financial advisor? Register for Globe Advisor (www.globeadvisor.com) for free daily and weekly newsletters, in-depth industry coverage and analysis, and access to ProStation - a powerful tool to help you manage your clients’’ portfolios.

Ask Globe Investor

Story continues below advertisement

Question: I was looking to put some cash in a high interest saving account and I found that Motive, a part of Canadian Western Bank, is offering 2.8 per cent on savings. Do you have any thoughts on this institution?

Answer: Motive is an online banking division of Canadian Western Bank (CWB). It doesn’t have any physical branches; all transactions are processed over the internet. As a division of CWB, deposits up to $100,000 are covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation.

You are correct that Motive is currently offering 2.8 per cent on its Money Savvy Savings Account. There is no minimum account balance and no monthly fee, but you are limited to two free transactions per month.

--Gordon Pape

Do you have a question for Globe Investor? Send it our way via this form. Questions and answers will be edited for length.

What’s up in the days ahead

Story continues below advertisement

When the billionaire money manager Ken Fisher shocked a closed-door conference of financial professionals in San Francisco earlier this month with lewd comments, he unleashed a storm of controversy – one that small investors may want to follow, not just for its scandalous appeal, but for what it says about the investment business in general. Ian McGugan will explain.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

Click here share your view of our newsletter and give us your suggestions.

You may also be interested in our Market Update or Carrick on Money newsletters. Explore them on our newsletter signup page.

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff